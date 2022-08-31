Bird App Recap: White Sox 4, Royals 2

The White Sox provided a quick health update on Tony La Russa ahead of tonight’s game against the Royals. La Russa is out indefinitely, with Miguel Cairo taking over. We’re still not sure what is actually going on, as questions have been left unanswered.

Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager in La Russa’s absence. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 31, 2022

Most players found out like the rest of us — on Twitter.

Vaughn said there was a team meeting after Tuesday’s game. Vaughn said he found out about TLR’s absence on Twitter: pic.twitter.com/ihLKhPlp1j — Mark Gonzales (@MDGonzales) August 31, 2022

And if that wasn’t bad enough, Rick Hahn has yet to speak on the matter. Instead, Miguel Cairo was awkwardly interviewed while sitting in the dugout during the pre-game show.

So the @whitesox put it on Miguel Cairo to be the ranking representative of the organization addressing La Russa’s departure? — Dan Bernstein (@dan_bernstein) August 31, 2022

So let’s see what Tony La Russa advised his understudy to do with the lineup.

I take it back. Cairo might be worse. https://t.co/JQftDYjYmd — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) August 31, 2022

Lance Lynn is back and had a perfect first inning, even striking out the most annoying Royal other than Prince Charles, Nick Pratto.

yuuuuge strike out for Lynn — italian mortician addams (@marjraguso) September 1, 2022

Death, taxes ...

Bases loaded 1 out and they don’t score. I am shocked. This has never happened before. — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) September 1, 2022

Welcome back, Yasmani Grandal!

xBA of .660 on that Yas liner....2022 White Sox, baby! — White Sox Twitt3r VII: Remake (@SoxTwitt3r) September 1, 2022

I don’t know if I should consider this a fun fact or a sad fact.

Elvis Andrus is the 13th different White Sox leadoff hitter this season - that ties the franchise record set in 1976. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) September 1, 2022

Deep sigh.

White Sox drew three walks first time through order against Bubic but have two zeros on the board. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) September 1, 2022

This game has been rather uneventful, still scoreless in the third. But Lance Lynn is great!

Threes are wild: Lance Lynn (No. 33) has thrown 33 pitches after 3 innings. #WhiteSox — Nick Murawski (@Nick_GGTB) September 1, 2022

I spoke too soon. It’s 1-0, Royals.

I have Bobby Witt Jr in fantasy. I’ll allow it. — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) September 1, 2022

At least the Sox didn’t allow any additional runs.

Nice double play turned by Josh Harrison to Romy Gonzalez — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) September 1, 2022

AJ Pollock immediately ties it up!

That fish just went yard — PatfromtheBronx (@Patinthebronx) September 1, 2022

Pollock goes yard pic.twitter.com/dXCDJnNgnj — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) September 1, 2022

I think I’ve seen this film before, and I didn’t like the ending.

7 baserunners in 4 innings and the only run you score is a solo home run. This team just does the same thing over and over and over — Nick (@Nick_BPSS) September 1, 2022

Elvis Andrus, with his first home run in a Sox uniform, makes it 2-1!

*racing to keyboard*



elvis has left the building — CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) September 1, 2022

Many people are asking this.

Did Tony take Menechino with him to Arizona?? — Dr. C Spaghetti (@C_Spaghett1) September 1, 2022

Quick check-in on other sports things tonight:

Sky In Four.

Preach, Hannah!

Women’s sports. Full send. — Hannah Withiam (@HannahWithiam) September 1, 2022

OK! Gavin Sheets makes a terrific, albeit terrifying catch.

It wasn’t very graceful, and probably relatively routine for an average outfielder, but good job by Gavin making the play. — Trooper Galactus (@TrooperGalactus) September 1, 2022

It’s true. And it stayed fair to load the bases with no outs.

ROMY WITH THE BEAUTIFUL BUNT — Kaylee (@k__ridgeway) September 1, 2022

White Sox have the bases loaded and nobody out?



If they score 2 here it's the turning point for the season. — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) September 1, 2022

So far we’ve got two in, making it 4-1. See everyone at the parade!

I think Lance Lynn is back?

Lance Lynn last 9 starts: 62 strikeouts, 4 walks — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) September 1, 2022

Romy González is having himself a night.

Romy Gonzalez has two hits, a run scored and jumped out of his cleats for a nice catch on a liner well over his head in the eighth. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) September 1, 2022

Two walks for Grandal tonight!

WHY DO WE LIKE YAZ — whitest sox u'know (@god_of_Flannel) September 1, 2022

The Royals are doing their best to rally in the ninth. A Sheets flub didn’t help. It’s 4-2, with two outs.

Wait a damn minute.

Omg is that really a win?? pic.twitter.com/zevSwFh6SR — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) September 1, 2022

Five-game losing streak who???