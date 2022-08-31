 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: White Sox 4, Royals 2

The White Sox did what??

By Chrystal O'Keefe
@liddle_ktina

The White Sox provided a quick health update on Tony La Russa ahead of tonight’s game against the Royals. La Russa is out indefinitely, with Miguel Cairo taking over. We’re still not sure what is actually going on, as questions have been left unanswered.

Most players found out like the rest of us — on Twitter.

And if that wasn’t bad enough, Rick Hahn has yet to speak on the matter. Instead, Miguel Cairo was awkwardly interviewed while sitting in the dugout during the pre-game show.

So let’s see what Tony La Russa advised his understudy to do with the lineup.

Lance Lynn is back and had a perfect first inning, even striking out the most annoying Royal other than Prince Charles, Nick Pratto.

Death, taxes ...

Welcome back, Yasmani Grandal!

I don’t know if I should consider this a fun fact or a sad fact.

Deep sigh.

This game has been rather uneventful, still scoreless in the third. But Lance Lynn is great!

I spoke too soon. It’s 1-0, Royals.

At least the Sox didn’t allow any additional runs.

AJ Pollock immediately ties it up!

I think I’ve seen this film before, and I didn’t like the ending.

Elvis Andrus, with his first home run in a Sox uniform, makes it 2-1!

Many people are asking this.

Quick check-in on other sports things tonight:

Sky In Four.

Preach, Hannah!

OK! Gavin Sheets makes a terrific, albeit terrifying catch.

It’s true. And it stayed fair to load the bases with no outs.

So far we’ve got two in, making it 4-1. See everyone at the parade!

I think Lance Lynn is back?

Romy González is having himself a night.

Two walks for Grandal tonight!

The Royals are doing their best to rally in the ninth. A Sheets flub didn’t help. It’s 4-2, with two outs.

Wait a damn minute.

Five-game losing streak who???

