White Sox Minor League Update: August 3, 2022

In a chaotic battle, the Knights came out on top — thanks to a crazy eighth inning.

The Knights jumped out to an early lead in the second, when Adam Haseley hit a two-run homer. Two runs turned out to be not nearly enough to win this game, however. Knights starter Davis Martin got through the first two innings fairly easily, but the third was a major struggle. The Stripers put up five against Martin that inning, with the big blow being a go-ahead grand slam by Indiana Hoosier Alex Dickerson.

The score remained 5-2 until the sixth, when old friend Ryan Goins drove in a run with a single to extend Gwinnett’s lead. In the bottom half, though, the Knights had an answer. Lenyn Sosa and Carlos Pérez hit solo home runs to bring the Knights back within two.

The bottom of the eighth was fantastic for Charlotte. Eight of the first nine Knights to bat that inning reached base safely. The biggest events of that inning were the game-tying single by Pérez, go-ahead single by Haseley, and three-run homer by Blake Rutherford. That was enough to give the Knights a cushion, and despite two Gwinnett runs in the ninth, Charlotte held on.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Carlos Pérez: 3-for-4, HR, 2B, 2 RBI

Adam Haseley: 3-for-4, HR, 2B, 3 RBI

Blake Rutherford: 2-for-4, HR, 3 RBI

Lenyn Sosa: 2-for-3, HR, BB







Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Davis Martin: 2 2⁄3 IP, 5 ER, 6 H, 2 BB, 6 K

Parker Markel: 1 IP, 2 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 1 K







It was a forgettable day for the Barons, who lost handily to the Lookouts in Birmingham.

Matthew Thompson made his first start for Birmingham after his promotion, and he did not have his best stuff, as the Lookouts managed to make quite a bit of sharp contact against him. Chattanooga scored in the top of the first with a leadoff triple and a ground out. The Lookouts built their lead in the second, when they opened the inning with a double, an RBI triple, and an RBI single. Thompson settled down and pitched scoreless third and fourth innings, but a solo homer by Matt McLain in the fifth marked the end of his outing.

Meanwhile, the Barons offense was not on top of its game, either. By the bottom of the sixth, when the Barons finally got on the board, the game was out of reach. Ian Dawkins led off the bottom of the sixth with a double, and José Rodríguez hit a two-run homer to pull the Barons back within five. D.J. Burt followed with a walk and his 30th stolen base, and he advanced to third on an error. From there, Oscar Colás drove in the last Birmingham run with a ground out.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? José Rodriguez: 1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI

Ian Dawkins: 2-for-4, 2B







Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Matthew Thompson: 4 1⁄3 IP, 4 ER, 7 H, 1 BB, 6 K

Vince Vannelle: 1 IP, 2 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 2 K

Kaleb Roper: 2 2⁄3 IP, 3 R (2 ER), 4 H, 1 BB, 4 K









The Dash fired on all cylinders to pull away with a one-sided victory over the Cyclones.

Tyler Osik hit a two-run homer in the fourth to put the Dash ahead, and they remained ahead from that point forward. Regardless, the Dash added plenty of insurance runs. Caberea Weaver led off the fifth with a walk, stole second, and Bryan Ramos drove him in with a single. Ben Norman followed with Winston-Salem’s second two-run homer of the day, and this one put the game out of reach. In garbage time, Keegan Fish added a two-run homer.

Meanwhile, the pitching staff had an excellent day. Garrett Schoenle delivered four shutout innings, and he racked up eight strikeouts without issuing a walk. From there, Everhett Hazelwood, Nick Gallagher, and Alejandro Mateo shut down the Cyclones in the latter portion of the game. Also, Osik ended up hitting for the cycle. What a game.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Tyler Osik: 4-for-4, HR, 3B, 2B, 2 RBI





Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Duke Ellis: 0-for-5, K





After a brief surge, the Cannon Ballers offense got cold and could not quite pull it together against the Mudcats.

Kannapolis starter Kohl Simas got through the first inning easily, but he ran into trouble later on. The Mudcats grabbed an early lead on a solo home run in the second by Eduardo García. The Cannon Ballers found an answer in the fourth inning. Wes Kath led off with a single, and he scored on a double by South Side Sox dark horse Top 10 prospect Wilfred Veras. Smelley followed with an RBI double of his own to give the Cannon Ballers a lead.

Unfortunately, Kannapolis did not lead for long. The Mudcats entered the fourth inning with a one-run cushion, and they made sure that they left the inning with a one-run cushion. José Sibrian drove in a pair with a double to put Carolina back in front, 3-2.

Andy Atwood homered for the Cannon Ballers in the fifth to tie the game. But Kannapolis needed more from their offense, which did not score after Atwood’s round-tripper. The bullpen had a decent day, combining for two runs (both earned) in 4 1⁄ 3 innings, but it was not enough.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Andy Atwood: 2-for-4, HR, 2B

Wilfred Veras: 2-for-4, 2B, RBI







Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers Cold Cat? DJ Gladney: 0-for-4, 4 K

Logan Glass: 0-for-4, 3 K







The DSL White Sox offense spoiled an excellent pitching performance in this 1-0 loss.

Ricardo Gomez was the starting pitcher for the DSL White Sox, and he was outstanding in four innings of work. Gomez pitched four shutout innings, and he only allowed two hits, both of which were singles. The only run of the game scored in the bottom of the sixth against reliever Ricardo Brizuela. Brizuela retired the first two batters of the sixth inning, but after a triple and a single, the DSL Padres were ahead for good.

The DSL White Sox only got three hits, and all of them were singles. Nobody reached scoring position all game long for them.

Poll Who was the DSL White Sox MVP? Ricardo Gomez: 4 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 0 BB, 3 K

Arnold Prado: 1-for-2

Carlos Jiménez: 1-for-3







