Bird App Recap: Rangers 3, White Sox 2

Hey, everyone. The White Sox are in Arlington tonight against the Texas Rangers, starting a seven-game road trip.

Everything’s bigger in Texas.

Feel like I’m watching the White Sox game from binoculars in a tree past the fence. pic.twitter.com/Mq25F30jwJ — Drew Bogs (@DrewBogs623) August 5, 2022

Me trying to watch the game with this camera view pic.twitter.com/V8SlXqmJzZ — Sammy Davis Jr. 5000 (@SDJ5K) August 5, 2022

The White Sox got to a shaky rookie Cole Ragans early, but Yoán Moncada let him off the hook by swinging at the first pitch with the bases loaded. White Sox Twitter was not amused.

How is Moncada swinging first pitch there? What was his process? — Dan Bernstein (@dan_bernstein) August 5, 2022

It’s going to be one of those games for the White Sox, isn’t it? — Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) August 5, 2022

Bears training camp is officially underway, and White Sox fans were ready with football jokes when Rangers outfielder Adolis García fumbled a ball in right.

That’s a drop — JG (@Jason1Goff) August 5, 2022

Incomplete pass — Beer Garden Jim (@jsram311) August 5, 2022

Didn't get both feet down. Incomplete. — Tweet Sox (@WriteSox) August 5, 2022

Also not doing very well in right field? Andrew Vaughn.

Andrew Vaughn playing Right Field. pic.twitter.com/DzySxHKqND — Brew Hand Luke (@BrewHandLuke) August 5, 2022

I mean, yikes, man.

not good could have been worse pic.twitter.com/7rPUip3Il1 — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) August 5, 2022

Andrew Vaughn in the outfield pic.twitter.com/zT5D1SCLKv — Shawn Logan (@shawnlogan917) August 5, 2022

Remember who the real enemy is.

This inning is on the GM not acquiring a RF in his 10 years on the job — A.J. (@AJEarley4) August 5, 2022

Do you know who was fantastic, though? You guessed it — Johnny Cueto.

bow down to the king pic.twitter.com/HVI2Oo5b6L — being bitter (@Sean_W_Anderson) August 5, 2022

Crazy the Sox signed Velasquez before Cueto — Megan (@SouthSideMeg18) July 9, 2022

If I’m Johnny Cueto, I would just continue being a BAMF. — Laura (@lakemiwsox) August 5, 2022

If only the team could give him some damn run support.

This man is leaving it all on the field tonight for the Sox to only have 1 run?!?!? C’mon fellas. pic.twitter.com/LbvERmRpaP — Father Zo (@SouthsideZo) August 5, 2022

Johnny Cueto is a national treasure and deserves better than the Sox shitty offense. — Steve-O (@drunkchisoxfan) August 5, 2022

I think Kristina might be onto something here ...

F it, put Cueto in to bat, too — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) August 5, 2022

Perhaps predictably, the offense ended up wetting their pants and ruining an eight-inning gem by Cueto.

Our full lineup is back and it produced… THIS??? — Alexis ☾ (@lexlopez_) August 5, 2022

Everything comes back to the fact that the White Sox offense is just garbage — Nick (@Nick_BPSS) August 5, 2022

Just leave Menechino in Texas. Cueto deserved better. — Biznass Sox (@gregestasad) August 5, 2022

S i g h.