Bird App Recap: Rangers 3, White Sox 2

Hey, everyone. The White Sox are in Arlington tonight against the Texas Rangers, starting a seven-game road trip.
Everything’s bigger in Texas.
Feel like I’m watching the White Sox game from binoculars in a tree past the fence. pic.twitter.com/Mq25F30jwJ— Drew Bogs (@DrewBogs623) August 5, 2022
Me trying to watch the game with this camera view pic.twitter.com/V8SlXqmJzZ— Sammy Davis Jr. 5000 (@SDJ5K) August 5, 2022
The White Sox got to a shaky rookie Cole Ragans early, but Yoán Moncada let him off the hook by swinging at the first pitch with the bases loaded. White Sox Twitter was not amused.
How is Moncada swinging first pitch there? What was his process?— Dan Bernstein (@dan_bernstein) August 5, 2022
It’s going to be one of those games for the White Sox, isn’t it?— Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) August 5, 2022
Bears training camp is officially underway, and White Sox fans were ready with football jokes when Rangers outfielder Adolis García fumbled a ball in right.
That’s a drop— JG (@Jason1Goff) August 5, 2022
Incomplete pass— Beer Garden Jim (@jsram311) August 5, 2022
Didn't get both feet down. Incomplete.— Tweet Sox (@WriteSox) August 5, 2022
Also not doing very well in right field? Andrew Vaughn.
Andrew Vaughn playing Right Field. pic.twitter.com/DzySxHKqND— Brew Hand Luke (@BrewHandLuke) August 5, 2022
I mean, yikes, man.
not good could have been worse pic.twitter.com/7rPUip3Il1— Codify (@CodifyBaseball) August 5, 2022
Andrew Vaughn in the outfield pic.twitter.com/zT5D1SCLKv— Shawn Logan (@shawnlogan917) August 5, 2022
Remember who the real enemy is.
This inning is on the GM not acquiring a RF in his 10 years on the job— A.J. (@AJEarley4) August 5, 2022
Do you know who was fantastic, though? You guessed it — Johnny Cueto.
bow down to the king pic.twitter.com/HVI2Oo5b6L— being bitter (@Sean_W_Anderson) August 5, 2022
Crazy the Sox signed Velasquez before Cueto— Megan (@SouthSideMeg18) July 9, 2022
If I’m Johnny Cueto, I would just continue being a BAMF.— Laura (@lakemiwsox) August 5, 2022
If only the team could give him some damn run support.
This man is leaving it all on the field tonight for the Sox to only have 1 run?!?!? C’mon fellas. pic.twitter.com/LbvERmRpaP— Father Zo (@SouthsideZo) August 5, 2022
I’m Johnny Cueto… pic.twitter.com/nDrdAuZd7y— FitzMagic (SoxFanWingMan) (@CheapSeats411) August 5, 2022
Johnny Cueto is a national treasure and deserves better than the Sox shitty offense.— Steve-O (@drunkchisoxfan) August 5, 2022
I think Kristina might be onto something here ...
F it, put Cueto in to bat, too— Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) August 5, 2022
Perhaps predictably, the offense ended up wetting their pants and ruining an eight-inning gem by Cueto.
Our full lineup is back and it produced… THIS???— Alexis ☾ (@lexlopez_) August 5, 2022
Everything comes back to the fact that the White Sox offense is just garbage— Nick (@Nick_BPSS) August 5, 2022
Just leave Menechino in Texas. Cueto deserved better.— Biznass Sox (@gregestasad) August 5, 2022
S i g h.
Haha Sox suck again— White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) August 5, 2022
