Sharing Sox Podcast s22e19 — Deadline Schmedline

There was a trade deadline? Some teams improved their rosters? SSS duty geezer Leigh Allan and his son and current next-room correspondent, Will, find that an unusual thing to do, just as the White Sox front office does.

It’s not like the Sox did absolutely nothing — they got a 35-year-old reliever who had walked 30 batters in 38 innings in 2022 in exchange for a catcher who was one of only two players on a team that is last in the league in defense with strong defensive value. It is notable, though, that that pitcher’s Wikipedia page says that Jake Diekman likes to take long walks on the beach. No mention of piña coladas.

Cleveland did even worse, and their GM pulled a Rick Hahn right afterward and said he didn’t want to mess with team chemistry. Right. Somehow, though, commenters on the SB Nation Guardians site bought it. Must be drinking Cuyahoga River water.

Minnesota went out and tried to fill holes on their roster by getting a solid starter and two relievers, including an All-Star closer. Shame on them for trying to win.

On to the future, the duo talk about the 11 games left in the 19-game stretch of playing what are basically minor league teams, especially post trade deadline. Not that Texas gave anything away at the deadline, but they are being kind to the Sox by not pitching Martin Perez in the series and having Jon Gray on the IL, instead beginning the series with a lefty in his first major league game.

With Cleveland playing Houston and the Twins facing Toronto, this is a big chance for the White Sox to surge to the lead. But will they? We make guesses. (For what it’s worth, oddsmakers make them favorites every game, the Twins and Guardians underdogs every game.)

The longer question being debated, though, is how many of the next 11 games the White Sox need to win to show they’re a good team, how many just to get by, how many before it’s time for all fans to give up on the team unless the HOFBP is fired. (Hint: It’s a bunch of them, in either case.)

Then there’s the question of why the hell the White Sox won’t say what has been wrong with Luis Robert. Medical privacy matter? Or just the usual incompetent WS PR with its complete disdain for the fans?

