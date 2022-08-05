White Sox Minor League Update: August 4, 2022

POSTPONED: Thursday's game has been postponed & a doubleheader will be played on Friday night! Gates will open at 5:00 PM & first pitch is set for 5:30 PM. https://t.co/5djg3Pri9L — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) August 4, 2022

The Knights will play two tomorrow.

Weather delays and extra innings pushed the last pitch of this contest to nearly five hours from scheduled first pitch, claiming a victim of exquisite South Side Sox writer Julie Brady, and so this paragraph comes from a mystery writer of unknown origin. So let’s just say that this 11-inning contest ended with rookie league absurdity. After Evan Skoug extended the game with a game-tying double in the 10th, Chattanooga again took the advantage with a run in the top of the 11th. Birmingham again had an answer, immediately tying the game with an Ivan Gonzalez double.

Ivan Gonzalez rips a double into the elbow. Dedelow comes in to easily score. Tied up at 5. Colas was up next and was IBB’d. #Barons #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/83jU3HYRd9 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 5, 2022

An IBB to Oscar Colás (not dumb, Lookouts) and fly out later, Yoelqui Céspedes singled for what looked like a soggy walk-off — however, left fielder Mike Siani gunned down González at home. With two down and the game perhaps extending to breakfast, new Noogs pitcher Andy “Wild Man” Fisher drilled JJ Muno with his first pitch, packing the sacks with yawning Barons.

In true Hanson brothers form he hits JJ Muno with the first pitch to load the bases. #Barons #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/atG2N7eM00 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 5, 2022

Five pitches later, Moises Castillo drew a five-pitch walk to secure the victory in the most antic-downpressing way imaginable. But, as Julie might say, a win’s a win, even at midnight with five fans putting the voodoo hex on a white-mopped reliever from Chattanooga.

Moises Castillo with a bases loaded 5 pitch BB off, as Colas is forced home. 6-5 #Barons win. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/qeB1mujA4a — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 5, 2022

Early on, back when August 5 was just a day Birmingham would sleep peacefully into, José Rodríguez, Craig Dedelow, and Colás all hit solo shots, making up the only Barons scoring, and overall hitting. It was the fourth for Rodríguez this season and the sixth for Colás already in just 14 games; Dedelow’s was his 20th. After hitting just one home run all season (and that one in April), Rodríguez now has three in his last four games.

Sean Burke had a weird but good start, thrown off by a first-inning rain delay. He ended up going 3 ⅓ innings, striking out eight and allowing just one run, but also playing in some traffic on the basepaths with four hits and two walks. Félix Paulino entered with a runner on and got out of trouble, but did give up two crucial fifth-inning runs on back-to-back doubles to let the Lookouts tie it.

It briefly looked like the Barons were going to walk it off in the ninth after Raudy Read walked and Alex Destino hit a one-out single to put runners on the corners, but Céspedes struck out and Muno flied out to end the threat.

Theo Denlinger and Fraser Ellard both threw scoreless innings late, but Edgar Navarro was dinged to death in the 10th on a hit by pitch and a pair of grounders to put the Barons in a 4-3 hole. But as they say in the Southern League, if you annoy the Barons with runs in extra innings, they will not only come roaring back to win the game, they will replace your next pregame visitor’s locker room spread with cold cereal and pulpy orange juice.

Box score link

The weather was bad up and down the board today and the Dash were banged after seven due to lightning (classic). Drew Dalquist’s record falls to 3-8 as he threw another short, multi-run start, this time allowing two runs in three innings; he did not, however, allow a home run, notable after giving up six in his last three starts, covering 11 ⅓ innings.

In relief, Ty Madrigal’s hot stretch is a thing of the distant past, and he was hammered for three doubles and three runs over two innings pitched. Luis Amaya attained three of his five outs via strikeout and did not allow a run.

The Dash were hitless until the fifth inning, although Colson Montgomery drew a pair of walks and Tyler Osik was hit by a pitch the day after hitting for the cycle. Jason Matthews hit a one-out single and was immediately erased by a double play off the bat of Caberea Weaver.

Their second hit was an Alsander Womack leadoff single in the sixth that went nowhere, and their third and final hit was a Harvin Mendoza blast in the seventh that traveled so far it summoned forth the wrath of God to end the game.

Harvin Mendoza goes yard to put the #Dash on the board. They now trail 5-1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/c3VBACRFGk — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 5, 2022

Box score link

The Cannon Ballers played a full nine innings, were not delayed by weather, and lost, 7-4. Noah Owen gave up a pair of home runs, both to Brewers prospect Jesus Chirinos, who ended the day batting .224/.324/.326 on the season. Only three of the five runs allowed by Owen were earned, but really all five were earned because the error was his own. Angel Acevedo also gave up multiple runs in his three innings of work.

All four Ballers runs scored on the long ball; Nick Thornquist and Benyamín Bailey both hit solo shots and Andy Atwood’s scored two runs. The team struck out 17 times.

Benyamin Bailey gets a hold of one and sends it to the moon. 102/422’ #Ballers #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/sX8UuHV5Tn — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 5, 2022

Box score link

The ACL Sox finally have gotten some much-needed talent with an influx of players from the 2022 draft, plus Romy González, who’s there rehabbing. Of the eight Sox hits, six of them were by González or a new draftee. Romy went deep in the third, his second dong of the assignment, scoring Brooks Baldwin (12th round) from a single. Baldwin threw a runner out at the plate from right field as well.

A game of firsts! As #WhiteSox OF prospect Jacob Burke hits his first pro-ball home run!! @FutureSox pic.twitter.com/Na7uE8gxOS — Prospects Worldwide (@ProspectsWorldW) August 5, 2022

In the fourth, 11th-round pick Jacob Burke led off with his first professional dinger, then after Jordan Sprinkle (fourth round) walked, Dario Borrero reached on error and Victor Quezada reached on both error and fielder’s choice, which scored the fourth and final Sox run of the day.

Only one of Yohemy Nolasco’s two runs were earned, due to Layant Tapia’s 10th error at shortstop (he made his 11th later in the game). Christian Edwards pitched two scoreless innings. Ben Beutel, not a draft pick but an undrafted free agent signing at the end of July, pitched 1 ⅔ innings and exited with a two runners on after a Borrero error and a walk; Oriel Castro came in and gave up a run-scoring single before ending the inning. Emerson Talavera struck out three in a scoreless ninth for the save.

Box score link

The DSL Sox pitched the best kind of perfect game on Thursday: the 4.5-inning not-recognized-by-MLB-as-perfect game. Lefty Frankeli Arias, 19, dominated in his fifth career start. He pitched all five innings needed to get credit for the win, if not the actual perfecto, striking out four along the way (MLB has confirmed via return text that yes, it still requires 27 outs, but we plan to appeal this to a gentler source, say, Baseball-Reference or The Baseball Cube).

The Sox weren’t exactly tearing it up at the plate themselves, but did manage to scrape together two runs. With two outs in the fourth, Ronny Hernández walked, Cesar D’Oleo singled, and Randel Mondesi reached on a run-scoring error.

They were poised to have a breakout bottom of the fifth before the rains came: Loidel Chapelli Jr. walked, Godwin Bennett was hit by a pitch, Carlos Jiménez walked as Chapelli scored on a wild pitch, another wild pitch (the third of the inning) moved Bennett to third, then Prado walked to load the bases with nobody out for Arxy Hernández, who never got the chance to bat.

