Gamethread: White Sox at Rangers

As per usual, the Chicago White Sox have dropped the first game in a series, but as per usual, they should go on to win the series. Before that, they need to tie the series at one, this evening against the Texas Rangers.

Ace Dylan Cease (11-4, 2.01 ERA, 2.68 xERA) takes the mound as he works on his 2022 AL Cy Young campaign. After being named the AL June and July Pitcher of the Month, Cease aims to have a stellar August. He has allowed just four earned runs in his past 12 starts.

Glenn Otto (4-7, 5.50 ERA, 5.63 xERA) has struggled as of late. In his month of July, he owned a 0-4 record and has allowed 20 runs (19 earned). He has not earned a win as a starting pitcher since his start on June 4 against the Seattle Mariners; he went five innings and allowed two runs, five walks, but struck out four.

The White Sox will look to get to Otto and will line up like so:

I can get behind the lineup for the rest of the season. (But we need to figure out outfielders, just a tad.)

These Rangers will look to break Cease’s dazzling pitching performances:

Marcus Semien and Corey Seager stay at the top of the lineup.

Tonight’s 7:10 p.m. CT game will be broadcasted on NBC Sports Chicago and AM 1000, and I’ve been itching to pull out the victory sunglasses emoji!