Bird App Recap: Please make two runs enough

Who’s ready for some baseball?!

Tired, sweaty, both cats peed in their carriers on the way to and from the vet, White Sox video streams not loading for me, on Bird App Recap duty tonight.



Let's go. — White Sox Twitt3r is baby. (@SoxTwitt3r) August 6, 2022

Go White Sox!

Sox kryptonite on the mound, shitty RHP — Optimistic Sox Fan (ETR) (@WhiteSoxCheech) August 6, 2022

Many people are saying this.

Anderson needs to suck less. Thanks for coming to my TED Talk... — Larrold Boa (@Larry_Boa) August 6, 2022

It was a 1-2-3 first. Did we mention Kryptonite?

Yet another thing Dylan Cease is really good at:

Dylan Cease, Rosin Bag Mechanics. pic.twitter.com/ZgBmjDkLkT — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 6, 2022

I have this recurring dream where the Chicago White Sox litany of offensive talent repeatedly struggles against mediocre right-handed pitching ...

What we really don’t need at this point of the season is for four-plus walks a game Dylan Cease to make a comeback ...

Walks will haunt, and the first of two two-out free passes issued by Dylan Cease in the first, scores when Adolis García serves a soft shift-beater to right field. Rangers lead 1-0 — James Fegan (@JRFegan) August 6, 2022

Ah yes, White Sox lineup being mowed down by ace pitcher *checks notes* ... Glenn Otto?

White Sox about to get shut out https://t.co/lhx9zIb9OA — Nick (@Nick_BPSS) August 6, 2022

Gratuitous pizza photos: A White Sox Twitter tradition like no other

We getting closer and closer to finding the person who is REALLY to blame for this underwhelming season so far

Steve Stone defends Tony La Russa — and shifts the blame to the cameraman and production crew — for the Chicago White Sox manager apparently dozing off during a game https://t.co/KCBO9rntil — Business Khabar (@business_khabar) August 6, 2022

Sox fans, keep running up that hill: Bottom of the order small ball’s a run across. All tied, 1-1

Yasmani had something you couldn’t see in the stats: our love

me with Yasmani Grandal https://t.co/uZFUlSLl0Z — janice (@scuriiosa) August 5, 2022

Meanwhile, five straight K’s for Tim Anderson.

Feel like TA hasn’t had a good day since his Dairy Queen meal took out Bryce Harper’s. — Brian Bilek (@BrianBilek_) August 6, 2022

Did we mention how happy we are to have Eloy back in the lineup?

EEEEELOOOOOOYYYYYYY JEEEEEENKIIIIIIIIINS — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) August 6, 2022

Big Baby is SO back pic.twitter.com/Yr82yXbbcZ — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 6, 2022

First XBH for Grandal since coming back from the IL, If Yasmani gets going along with Eloy ...

HERE COMES YAZZZZZZZ — Jordan Lazowski (@jlazowski14) August 6, 2022

Tim is moving in the right direction!

You can’t miss ’em all. Still 2-1 after five.

Water covers 71% of the Earth's surface. Andrew Vaughn covers the rest. — Tweet Sox (@WriteSox) August 6, 2022

Same.

May have jumped the gun on Dylan Cease having a terrible day — HighAlert (@ParlayBff) August 6, 2022

Dylan not as his best is still better than most, but

“I’m the American League Pitcher of the Month, Dylan Cease…” pic.twitter.com/DDUz5noisq — FitzMagic (@CheapSeats411) August 6, 2022

Is this good? It sounds good.

Dylan Cease: first pitcher in either the American League or National League - since the earned run became official in 1913 - with 13 straight starts allowing 1 or 0 earned runs (excluding "openers") — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) August 6, 2022

Dear lord baby jesus, please let Joe Kelly not Joe Kelly this game.

Turns out we’ve been calling Kendall Graveman “Joe Kelly,” this whole time. Embarrassing!

Kelly now has 11 consecutive scoreless outings. Graveman, uh, doesn't. Might be time to think about switching the order. Also, Diekman. — Larrold Boa (@Larry_Boa) August 6, 2022

Bad bullpen? Whatever. Inept offense? Fine. That can be tolerated, but Stevie draws the line at booing bean balls.

Well that was a roller coaster of a half inning. Also found it odd that Stone Pony was scolding the home fans for booing when their guy got hit very close to a VERY painful place — Mark Bussey (@Mark_Bussey) August 6, 2022

The top of the ninth was ... something. Anyway, Liam time.

Liam Hendriks on to do his job with a 1 run lead



Bot 9 | 2-1 #ChangeTheGame pic.twitter.com/KFSDvMoXag — ESPN White Sox (@ESPNWhiteSox) August 6, 2022

White Sox winner, in true 2022 fashion!

Ugly as hell but a win is a win. Score some damn runs tomorrow for the love of god. — BZ (@SoxInsane) August 6, 2022

Old Friend alert tomorrow

Not my two princes facing each other tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/FpjHyf7C6M — Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) August 6, 2022

Let’s do it again tomorrow.