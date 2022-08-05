Bird App Recap: Please make two runs enough

Who’s ready for some baseball?!
Tired, sweaty, both cats peed in their carriers on the way to and from the vet, White Sox video streams not loading for me, on Bird App Recap duty tonight.— White Sox Twitt3r is baby. (@SoxTwitt3r) August 6, 2022
Let's go.
Go White Sox!
Sox kryptonite on the mound, shitty RHP— Optimistic Sox Fan (ETR) (@WhiteSoxCheech) August 6, 2022
Many people are saying this.
Anderson needs to suck less. Thanks for coming to my TED Talk...— Larrold Boa (@Larry_Boa) August 6, 2022
It was a 1-2-3 first. Did we mention Kryptonite?
August 6, 2022
Yet another thing Dylan Cease is really good at:
Dylan Cease, Rosin Bag Mechanics. pic.twitter.com/ZgBmjDkLkT— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 6, 2022
I have this recurring dream where the Chicago White Sox litany of offensive talent repeatedly struggles against mediocre right-handed pitching ...
#SaltyChuck pic.twitter.com/zz2Ym2x2RQ— White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 6, 2022
What we really don’t need at this point of the season is for four-plus walks a game Dylan Cease to make a comeback ...
Walks will haunt, and the first of two two-out free passes issued by Dylan Cease in the first, scores when Adolis García serves a soft shift-beater to right field. Rangers lead 1-0— James Fegan (@JRFegan) August 6, 2022
Ah yes, White Sox lineup being mowed down by ace pitcher *checks notes* ... Glenn Otto?
White Sox about to get shut out https://t.co/lhx9zIb9OA— Nick (@Nick_BPSS) August 6, 2022
Gratuitous pizza photos: A White Sox Twitter tradition like no other
pizza & fries like a goddamn badass. #108ing— Wet Bandit (@Wet_Bandit_) August 6, 2022
(cc: @MrDelicious13 @KRamos25) pic.twitter.com/FBU7FjGMw6
We getting closer and closer to finding the person who is REALLY to blame for this underwhelming season so far
Steve Stone defends Tony La Russa — and shifts the blame to the cameraman and production crew — for the Chicago White Sox manager apparently dozing off during a game https://t.co/KCBO9rntil— Business Khabar (@business_khabar) August 6, 2022
Sox fans, keep running up that hill: Bottom of the order small ball’s a run across. All tied, 1-1
August 6, 2022
Yasmani had something you couldn’t see in the stats: our love
me with Yasmani Grandal https://t.co/uZFUlSLl0Z— janice (@scuriiosa) August 5, 2022
Meanwhile, five straight K’s for Tim Anderson.
Feel like TA hasn’t had a good day since his Dairy Queen meal took out Bryce Harper’s.— Brian Bilek (@BrianBilek_) August 6, 2022
Did we mention how happy we are to have Eloy back in the lineup?
EEEEELOOOOOOYYYYYYY JEEEEEENKIIIIIIIIINS— White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) August 6, 2022
Big Baby is SO back pic.twitter.com/Yr82yXbbcZ— White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 6, 2022
First XBH for Grandal since coming back from the IL, If Yasmani gets going along with Eloy ...
HERE COMES YAZZZZZZZ— Jordan Lazowski (@jlazowski14) August 6, 2022
Tim is moving in the right direction!
Not a strikeout! Lets go! #TA7— AVIstan G. (@isureppin12) August 6, 2022
You can’t miss ’em all. Still 2-1 after five.
Water covers 71% of the Earth's surface. Andrew Vaughn covers the rest.— Tweet Sox (@WriteSox) August 6, 2022
Same.
May have jumped the gun on Dylan Cease having a terrible day— HighAlert (@ParlayBff) August 6, 2022
Dylan not as his best is still better than most, but
“I’m the American League Pitcher of the Month, Dylan Cease…” pic.twitter.com/DDUz5noisq— FitzMagic (@CheapSeats411) August 6, 2022
Is this good? It sounds good.
Dylan Cease: first pitcher in either the American League or National League - since the earned run became official in 1913 - with 13 straight starts allowing 1 or 0 earned runs (excluding "openers")— Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) August 6, 2022
Dear lord baby jesus, please let Joe Kelly not Joe Kelly this game.
joe kelly pitching pic.twitter.com/GGU1v1ZDls— marj (@marjraguso) August 6, 2022
Turns out we’ve been calling Kendall Graveman “Joe Kelly,” this whole time. Embarrassing!
Kelly now has 11 consecutive scoreless outings. Graveman, uh, doesn't. Might be time to think about switching the order. Also, Diekman.— Larrold Boa (@Larry_Boa) August 6, 2022
Bad bullpen? Whatever. Inept offense? Fine. That can be tolerated, but Stevie draws the line at booing bean balls.
Well that was a roller coaster of a half inning. Also found it odd that Stone Pony was scolding the home fans for booing when their guy got hit very close to a VERY painful place— Mark Bussey (@Mark_Bussey) August 6, 2022
The top of the ninth was ... something. Anyway, Liam time.
Liam Hendriks on to do his job with a 1 run lead— ESPN White Sox (@ESPNWhiteSox) August 6, 2022
Bot 9 | 2-1 #ChangeTheGame pic.twitter.com/KFSDvMoXag
White Sox winner, in true 2022 fashion!
Ugly as hell but a win is a win. Score some damn runs tomorrow for the love of god.— BZ (@SoxInsane) August 6, 2022
Old Friend alert tomorrow
Not my two princes facing each other tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/FpjHyf7C6M— Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) August 6, 2022
Let’s do it again tomorrow.
This crap ass team is really gonna win a division title, huh?— Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) August 6, 2022
