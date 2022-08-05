White Sox win pitcher’s duel, 2-1

In a pitcher’s duel, the Chicago White Sox came out on top against the Texas Rangers, 2-1.

Dylan Cease started shaky, and by shaky, I mean Cease gave up two walks in the first inning that consequently led into a run being scored: Adolis García RBI single.

However, Dealin’ Cease refused to allow that inning to domino into the following five innings. Following the first, Dylan Sheesh allowed one hit, one walk, and no more runs. For his outing, Cease struck out five batters and picked up yet another quality start.

Dylan Cease has now allowed 1 ER or less in 13 straight starts! pic.twitter.com/hIVXvkl5Yp — MLB (@MLB) August 6, 2022

Dylan Cease: first pitcher in either the American League or National League - since the earned run became official in 1913 - with 13 straight starts allowing 1 or 0 earned runs (excluding "openers") — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) August 6, 2022

Cease is writing his own history.

As for his mound opponent, Glenn Otto is finding his footing on the mound once again (pun intended). Through his six innings of work, he also picked up a quality start.

The Sox scored in back-to-back innings. Yasmani Grandal led off the third inning with a walk (classic, Yaz!), and Josh Harrison’s single past a diving Marcus Semien saw Yaz HUSTLING to third base to put runners on the corners. None other than Seby Zavala drove in Yaz with a sacrifice fly to tie the game at one.

In the fourth inning, Eloy Jiménez took a hanging slider 437 feet to left field. At 110.1 mph exit velocity and a 1.000 xBA, this baseball was crushed for a 2-1 lead!

Although Otto earned the loss, he pitched very well. In his quality start, he allowed two hits and fanned seven.

Once the starters departed on both sides, the bullpen arms kept the game close. In fact, none of the relievers allowed a run.

There was a scare, however. Kendall Graveman’s eighth inning saw a hit, a walk, and a hit by pitch, but Graveman escaped the inning preserving the 2-1 lead, with the help of some great defense.

Liam Hendriks came onto the scene for a chance to earn his career save No. 100 in the ninth inning. A 1-2-3 inning made it a job well done!

The Good Guys won, 2-1, and tied the series at one. The White Sox sit on an overall record of 54-52 and are tied with the Cleveland Guardians for second in the AL Central (the Minnesota Twins still lead the division by two games after an extra-inning win).

The South Siders will look to take the series lead tomorrow evening starting at 6:05 p.m. CT on NBC Sports Chicago. Texas native Michael Kopech (4-7, 3.12 ERA, 3.97 xERA) will take on old friend Dane Dunning (1-6, 4.30 ERA, 4.46 xERA).

(•_•)

( •_•)>⌐■-■

(⌐■_■)