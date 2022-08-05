White Sox Minor League Update: August 5, 2022

Box score game one link

Charlotte was rained out yesterday, playing two seven-inning games today, and they played basically all of game one in the seventh and final inning. Leading up to that point, starter Jason Bilous sliced through the Stripers until two outs in the third, when he gave up a single to Old Friend Ryan Goins, then walked three straight, forcing in a run. Declan Cronin bailed him out with a fly ball, then pitched a scoreless inning, as did Vince Velasquez in relief.

In the top of the seventh inning, Zach Muckenhirn entered, allowed a home run to Pat Valaika to lead it off, seemed like he would be able to pitch around a subsequent single with two outs, then allowed a second home run, this one to Taylor Motter, making it 4-0 Stripers. It was only the second time all year Muckenhirn has given up more than one run in an outing, which has also been rare.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Knights suddenly awoke. Laz Rivera led off with a deflected infield single, an Xavier Fernández single put runners on the corners (Fernández replaced on the basepaths by… Micker Adolfo), and after Zach Remillard struck out, Mark Payton hit his 21st double to score Rivera and put Adolfo on third.

Lenyn Sosa followed up with his third hit of the game, a three-run bomb that tied it up at four. Adam Haseley doubled, then Blake Rutherford walked it off with a single. Muckenhirn got the win.

Poll Who was the Knights game one MVP? Mark Payton (CF): 1-for-4, 2B, R, RBI

Lenyn Sosa (SS) 3-for-4, HR, R, 3 RBI, PO/CS

Adam Haseley (LF): 2-for-4, 2B, R

Blake Rutherford (RF): 2-for-4, RBI, K

Laz Rivera (3B): 1-for-1, R, BB, HBP

Xavier Fernández (C): 1-for-3, K

100% Lenyn Sosa (SS) 3-for-4, HR, R, 3 RBI, PO/CS (6 votes)

0% Adam Haseley (LF): 2-for-4, 2B, R (0 votes)

0% Blake Rutherford (RF): 2-for-4, RBI, K (0 votes)

0% Laz Rivera (3B): 1-for-1, R, BB, HBP (0 votes)

6 votes total

Poll Who was the Knights game one Cold Cat? Tyler Neslony (DH): 0-for-3

Zach Remillard (1B): 0-for-3, 2 K

Zach Muckenhirn: IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 BB, 0 K (W) vote view results 0% Tyler Neslony (DH): 0-for-3 (0 votes)

0% Zach Remillard (1B): 0-for-3, 2 K (0 votes)

4 votes total

Game two also featured a walk-off victory for the Knights, lifting their record to 39-64. John Parke started off rough with a double to Delino DeShields and a run-scoring single to Motter, but limited the first-inning damage to just one run. Jake Burger homered in the bottom of the first to tie it, and the Knights went ahead 2-1 in the second when Remillard also went deep.

Parke gave the lead back in the third after a walk, single, ground out, and Remillard error, and 3-2 is where the score stayed until the sixth. In the meantime, Rafael Dolis, Kade McClure, Yoán Aybar, and Lane Ramsey each put down one scoreless inning of relief.

In that sixth inning, the Knights tied it on a Nick Ciuffo doubled, scoring Remillard, who’d put himself into position with a walk and steal of second.

In the seventh, Burger led off with a walk, Carlos Pérez singled him to second, and Haseley laid down the dreaded sacrifice bunt to advance them both a base. B. Ruth. was intentionally walked after he pinch hit for Adolfo, then Remillard ended it with a bases-loaded single to right.

Poll Who was the Knights game two MVP? Jake Burger (3B): 1-for-3, HR, 2 R, RBI, BB, K

Carlos Pérez (DH): 2-for-4

Zach Remillard (1B): 3-for-3, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB, SB, E

Nick Ciuffo (C): 2-for-3, 2B, RBI, K

Laz Rivera (2B): 1-for-2, K, HBP vote view results 0% Jake Burger (3B): 1-for-3, HR, 2 R, RBI, BB, K (0 votes)

0% Carlos Pérez (DH): 2-for-4 (0 votes)

100% Zach Remillard (1B): 3-for-3, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB, SB, E (5 votes)

0% Nick Ciuffo (C): 2-for-3, 2B, RBI, K (0 votes)

5 votes total

Poll Who was the Knights game two Cold Cat? Yolbert Sánchez (SS): 1-for-4, GIDP

Adam Haseley (LF): 0-for-3, SAC

Micker Adolfo (RF): 0-for-3, K

John Parke: 3 IP, 5 H, 3 R (2 ER), BB, K vote view results 0% Yolbert Sánchez (SS): 1-for-4, GIDP (0 votes)

0% Adam Haseley (LF): 0-for-3, SAC (0 votes)

25% Micker Adolfo (RF): 0-for-3, K (1 vote)

4 votes total

VERY interestingly, Scott Blewett did not have the worst start, striking out seven over five innings of three-run ball, but Lincoln Henzman and Taylor Broadway in relief combined for five late runs to blow it (one could say??!?!) for the Barons. Broadway did strike out five over 2 ⅓ innings, walking none, but experienced a high-traffic seventh that resulted in two runs.

The Barons battled at the plate at least a little bit; José Rodríguez blasted his fifth home run of the season in the first inning, his fourth in his last five games. Yoelqui Céspedes used his speed in the second, singling, stealing second (his 20th), taking third on a wild pitch, then scoring on an infield single off the bat of Ivan González.

Then they were more or less dormant until the eighth, when the Lookouts experienced a breakdown in their ability to baseball. Oscar Colás struck out, reached first base anyway on the wild pitch, advanced to second when Craig Dedelow also struck out on a wild pitch (but did not reach first himself), and scored on an Ian Dawkins single that saw Dawkins take second safely on error. Céspedes was hit by a pitch to keep the inning alive, but Moisés Castillo struck out for the final out.

They made it an 8-5 game in the ninth; González walked, was wild pitched to second (one of six in the game and three by Lookouts pitcher Ricky Salinas alone), and scored when Luis Curbelo took a ball out of the park. Unfortunately, this killed the rally, and the Barons fell without further noise.

Chattanooga 8, Birmingham 5 | Bot 9



Luis Curbelo smashed a two run blast, this ball game isn't over yet folks! There's nobody out and the top of the order up!!!

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? José Rodríguez (2B): 1-for-5, HR, R, RBI, K

Ian Dawkins (LF): 1-for-3, HBP

Yoelqui Céspedes (CF): 1-for-2, R, K, 2 HBP, SB, CS

Ivan González (C): 1-for-3, R, RBI, BB, K

Luis Curbelo (1B): 1-for-4, HR, R, 2 RBI, 3 K vote view results 50% José Rodríguez (2B): 1-for-5, HR, R, RBI, K (2 votes)

0% Ian Dawkins (LF): 1-for-3, HBP (0 votes)

25% Yoelqui Céspedes (CF): 1-for-2, R, K, 2 HBP, SB, CS (1 vote)

0% Ivan González (C): 1-for-3, R, RBI, BB, K (0 votes)

4 votes total

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? DJ Burt (3B): 0-for-5, 2 K

Oscar Colás (DH): 0-for-4, R, K, HBP

Moisés Castillo (SS): 1-for-4, 3 K

Lincoln Henzman: ⅔ IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 BB, K, WP

Taylor Broadway: 2 ⅓ IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 5 K vote view results 25% DJ Burt (3B): 0-for-5, 2 K (1 vote)

0% Oscar Colás (DH): 0-for-4, R, K, HBP (0 votes)

0% Moisés Castillo (SS): 1-for-4, 3 K (0 votes)

75% Lincoln Henzman: ⅔ IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 BB, K, WP (3 votes)

4 votes total

The Dash took the first two games of this series but have now dropped the next two, going 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and losing 2-0. Karan Patel gave up two runs in the opener’s role and that was enough for the loss, despite Cooper Bradford and Luis Moncada going multiple scoreless innings after he departed.

Their best scoring chance was in the fifth when Jason Matthews was hit by a pitch, Caberea Weaver singled, and Duke Ellis reached on catcher interference to load the bases with one out. Colson Montgomery struck out and Bryan Ramos grounded out and no harm was done.

Montgomery’s on-base streak was snapped at eight; he went 5-for-28 with nine walks over that time (.179/.395/.179). It was only the fifth game he’s played all season where he has not reached base.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Bryan Ramos (3B): 1-for-4

Luis Mieses (RF): 1-for-3, K, HBP

Tyler Osik (1B): 1-for-4, K

Adam Hackenberg (C): 1-for-4, 2B, K

Caberea Weaver (CF): 2-for-4, K, SB vote view results 0% Bryan Ramos (3B): 1-for-4 (0 votes)

0% Luis Mieses (RF): 1-for-3, K, HBP (0 votes)

0% Tyler Osik (1B): 1-for-4, K (0 votes)

0% Adam Hackenberg (C): 1-for-4, 2B, K (0 votes)

2 votes total

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Duke Ellis (LF): 0-for-3, 2 K

Colson Montgomery (SS): 0-for-4, 2 K

Alsander Womack (DH): 0-for-4, K, GIDP

Jason Matthews (2B): 0-for-3, 2 K, HBP

Karan Patel: 2 ⅓ IP, 2 H, 2 R, 3 BB, K, WP (L) vote view results 0% Duke Ellis (LF): 0-for-3, 2 K (0 votes)

50% Colson Montgomery (SS): 0-for-4, 2 K (1 vote)

50% Alsander Womack (DH): 0-for-4, K, GIDP (1 vote)

0% Jason Matthews (2B): 0-for-3, 2 K, HBP (0 votes)

2 votes total

The Cannon Ballers led 5-0 after one and 7-2 after two, then clung to the lead by the skin of their teeth for the rest of the game, eventually securing the 7-6 victory.

Andy Atwood, Wilber Sánchez, and DJ Gladney all walked to start the top of the first, then Wilfred Veras hit a two-run single (2-0 Ballers), Benyamín Bailey doubled (3-0), Samil Polanco hit a single (4-0), and a wild pitch scored Bailey (5-0) before Logan Glass, Victor Torres, and James Beard struck out swinging.

Two more runs scored in the top of the first, Atwood again leading off and this time singling. Sánchez also singled and Gladney drew another walk, allowed Veras and Bailey to both hit sacrifice flies to put the Ballers up 7-0.

In the bottom of the second, the wheels started to come off starting pitcher Brooks Gosswein as a single, walk, and another single scored two runs. The inning could have continued, but Bailey and Atwood combined on the relay to throw the batter out trying to stretch a double. Gosswein walked in a run in the third after walking the bases loaded, then his relief, Tyson Messer, gave up a two-run single to suddenly make it 7-5.

Things persisted in such a status quo until the sixth, Messer ceding to Frander Veras, who walked the leadoff batter, balked him to second, then gave up consecutive ground outs to advance and score him. Liam Jenkins and Adisyn Coffey were able to hold it down for the win.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Andy Atwood (2B): 1-for-4, 2 R, BB, GIDP

Andy Atwood (2B): 1-for-4, 2 R, BB, GIDP

Wilber Sánchez (SS): 1-for-4, 2 R, BB, K

DJ Gladney (1B): 0-for-2, R, 2 BB, 2 K

Wilfred Veras (3B): 1-for-3, R, 3 RBI, SF

Benyamín Bailey (LF): 1-for-3, 2B, R, 2 RBI, 2 K, outfield assist (2B)

Samil Polanco (DH): 1-for-4, RBI

James Beard (CF): 0-for-2, 2 BB, K, SB vote view results 33% Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? (1 vote)

0% Andy Atwood (2B): 1-for-4, 2 R, BB, GIDP (0 votes)

0% Wilber Sánchez (SS): 1-for-4, 2 R, BB, K (0 votes)

0% DJ Gladney (1B): 0-for-2, R, 2 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

33% Wilfred Veras (3B): 1-for-3, R, 3 RBI, SF (1 vote)

33% Benyamín Bailey (LF): 1-for-3, 2B, R, 2 RBI, 2 K, outfield assist (2B) (1 vote)

0% Samil Polanco (DH): 1-for-4, RBI (0 votes)

3 votes total

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers Cold Cat? Logan Glass (RF): 1-for-4, 2B, 3 K

Victor Torres (C): 0-for-4, 2 K

Brooks Gosswein: 2 ⅔ IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 4 K

Frander Veras: IP, 0 H, R, BB, K, balk (H) vote view results 0% Logan Glass (RF): 1-for-4, 2B, 3 K (0 votes)

0% Victor Torres (C): 0-for-4, 2 K (0 votes)

100% Brooks Gosswein: 2 ⅔ IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 4 K (2 votes)

2 votes total

The ACL Sox let slip the lead they held for most of the game, losing on a walk-off wild pitch in the ninth. Manuel Guariman hit a double to score Jayson González from a single in the second, then in the third, they scored two more on singles by Romy González and Chase Krogman. González, who is on a rehab assignment, went deep for the third time in five games, hitting a solo shot in the fourth. Cam Butler hit a solo dong that inning as well, his second.

And that would pretty much do it for them offensively. González is OPS’ing 1.831. Fourth-rounder Jordan Sprinkle went 1-for-4 with a walk and 11th-rounder Jacob Burke went 2-for-5 with his first career double.

Manuel Veloz had the start, walking four and giving up five hits en route to a three-run outing. José Rodulfo and the rehabbing Caleb Freeman both struck out two in their scoreless appearances before Martin Carrasco gave up a solo shot in his. 20th-round pick Ethan Hammerberg made his third career appearance, striking out two and giving up no runs.

Jake Suddreth then struggled in the ninth; with one out, h was dinged for a single, intentionally walked the next batter after a Dario Borrero error at first, wild pitched both runners to the next base, walked another batter, then threw the ignominious wild pitch for the loss. Sox pitching struck out 12 and walked eight. The team was 3-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

Poll Who was the ACL Sox MVP? Jordan Sprinkle (SS): 1-for-4, R, BB, GIDP

Romy González (DH): 2-for-3, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB, GIDP, HBP

Jacob Burke (CF): 2-for-5, 2B

Jayson González (3B): 1-for-2, R, 3 BB, K

Chase Krogman (RF): 3-for-5, RBI, K, outfield assist (2B)

Cam Butler (LF): 1-for-4, HR, R, RBI, BB, 2 K vote view results 0% Jordan Sprinkle (SS): 1-for-4, R, BB, GIDP (0 votes)

100% Romy González (DH): 2-for-3, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB, GIDP, HBP (4 votes)

0% Jacob Burke (CF): 2-for-5, 2B (0 votes)

0% Jayson González (3B): 1-for-2, R, 3 BB, K (0 votes)

0% Chase Krogman (RF): 3-for-5, RBI, K, outfield assist (2B) (0 votes)

4 votes total

Poll Who was the ACL Sox Cold Cat? Brooks Baldwin (2B): 0-for-4, BB, K, E

Dario Borrero (1B): 1-for-5, E

Manuel Guariman (C): 1-for-5, 2B, RBI, PB

Manuel Veloz: 3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 BB, 2 K

Martin Carrasco: IP, 2 H, R, 0 BB, 3 K (BS)

Jake Suddreth: ⅓ IP, H, R, 2 BB, K, 2 WP (L) vote view results 33% Brooks Baldwin (2B): 0-for-4, BB, K, E (1 vote)

0% Dario Borrero (1B): 1-for-5, E (0 votes)

0% Manuel Guariman (C): 1-for-5, 2B, RBI, PB (0 votes)

66% Manuel Veloz: 3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 BB, 2 K (2 votes)

0% Martin Carrasco: IP, 2 H, R, 0 BB, 3 K (BS) (0 votes)

3 votes total

There’s been a lot of weather recently in the DSL, if you can believe it, and today was the second straight game banged early. This one lasted until the eighth before being called, Sox holding on to prevail 7-6.

This was a close, back-and-forth affair that began with the Sox scoring two in the bottom of the first on a Godwin Bennett dong that drove in Loidel Chapelli from a walk. Bennett, 19, is batting .261/.400/.591 with eight home runs in 30 games this season.

Starting pitcher Jesus Mendez departed after one, replaced with Fernando Vargas in the second, who was not especially deceptive or in control and ended up allowing two runs, putting the score at 2-2.

The Sox took the lead back in the bottom of the third, Guillermo Rodríguez reaching on error, Chapelli doubling to put two on, and Carlos Jiménez singling to score them both and then running himself into an out at second base. They extended the 4-2 lead to 6-2 one inning later, a Randel Mondesi force out scoring Arxy Hernández from a single and stolen base, then Rodríguez doubling in Mondesi.

Daniel González had been pitching since the second and experienced a significant wobble in the fifth, an inning that featured a double, home run, two singles, wild pitch, passed ball, and double play, ending with the Sox leading just 6-5. They made it 7-5 in the bottom of the inning, Arnold Prado’s base hit scoring Bennett from a walk and steal, and although González gave up another run in the sixth (a solo shot), Edwin Peralta and Ricardo Brizuela pitched well enough to keep the 28-17 DSL Padres from rallying.

Poll Who was the DSL Sox MVP? Guillermo Rodríguez (SS): 1-for-4, 2B, R, RBI

Loidel Chapelli (2B): 1-for-3, 2B, 2 R, BB, SB

Godwin Bennett (DH): 2-for-3, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB, K, SB

Carlos Jiménez (1B): 1-for-3, 2 RBI, BB, GIDP

Arnold Prado (RF): 2-for-3, RBI, BB

Arxy Hernández (3B): 3-for-4, R, SB

Randel Mondesi (CF): 1-for-3, R, RBI, CS, outfield assist (3B) vote view results 0% Guillermo Rodríguez (SS): 1-for-4, 2B, R, RBI (0 votes)

0% Loidel Chapelli (2B): 1-for-3, 2B, 2 R, BB, SB (0 votes)

100% Godwin Bennett (DH): 2-for-3, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB, K, SB (2 votes)

0% Carlos Jiménez (1B): 1-for-3, 2 RBI, BB, GIDP (0 votes)

0% Arnold Prado (RF): 2-for-3, RBI, BB (0 votes)

0% Arxy Hernández (3B): 3-for-4, R, SB (0 votes)

2 votes total