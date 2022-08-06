Bird App Recap: Rangers 8, White Sox 0

Night three of action against the Texas Rangers, but first, the South Side Sox debut of tonight’s recapper!

Meet the Players: Jordan Hass@God_of_Flannel has moved from the ranks of featured Bird App Recap player to writer! Please stop by and get to know her a bit better, before she makes her debut for us tonight! https://t.co/G8HkfD0pU3 pic.twitter.com/L29fw7w2BH — South Side Sox (@SouthSideSox) August 6, 2022

Updates from the injury front this afternoon.

Reynaldo López threw 21 pitches in a simulated inning today and said he’s ready for the Kansas City series next week. His chiropractor gave him a set of exercises to do on his own and he credits them for alleviating his back pain. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) August 6, 2022

Sox pitching has been good lately, hopefully they can keep it up tonight.

Lifted from Sox notes: Bullpen has thrown 17 consecutive scoreless innings over the last six games.



Michael Kopech is 2-1 with a 2.38 ERA over his last four starts. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) August 6, 2022

Grandal in the 2-hole doesn’t inspire confidence

Yasmani Grandal batting second is interesting... https://t.co/F20aXG2VW1 — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) August 6, 2022

José Abreu may be good at this defense thing.

First baseman Jose Abreu ran a long way for a sliding catch on the warning track in foul territory for first out. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) August 6, 2022

Michael Kopech records his 200th career strikeout in a 1-2-3 first, but it isn’t the only milestone reached by White Sox players this week:

Keeping it (or multiples of 100)

Wednesday: Tim Anderson's 900th career hit (100th this season)

Friday: Luis Robert's 200th career game, Liam Hendriks' 100th career Save

Tonight: Michael Kopech's 200th career strikeout — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) August 6, 2022

Nothing doing for the offense in the second, but Kopech is dealing out there on the mound.

Kopech’s got that nasty stuff back. pic.twitter.com/iBGTgXaV7U — semi-witty brad (@semiwittybrad) August 6, 2022

The Sox offense is being very friendly to Old Friend Dane Dunning thus far.

The #WhiteSox treating Dane Dunning like he’s Don Drysdale. — Mailman Jack (@MailmanJack65) August 6, 2022

Ezequiel Durán wasn’t as friendly to Kopech, and it’s 1-0, Texas.

That notorious hanging slider leads to a Duran HR pic.twitter.com/Ha46RSDVka — Tommy Barbee (@KindaBleu) August 6, 2022

And now it’s 3-0, Rangers, after Kopech can’t get himself out of a jam. Things are looking the opposite of fun early in this game.

Michael Kopech starts are way less fun than they should be. — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) August 7, 2022

I refuse to get mad about our pitchers giving up runs considering how horrendous our offense is — North Side Sox Pod (@NorthSideSoxPod) August 7, 2022

Noted speedster José Abreu uses his legs to stay out of a double play to keep the top of the fourth alive, but the White Sox can’t take advantage.

José Abreu is damn near killing himself out there trying to turn it around for the White Sox. — Tommy Barbee (@KindaBleu) August 7, 2022

Kopech quickly puts runners on first and third in the fourth and his night is done very early. José Ruiz comes in to deliver a wild pitch, and it’s 4-0, Rangers.

If you’re gonna take Kopech out to bring in Ruiz, you may as well just leave Kopech in — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) August 7, 2022

Noted enjoyer-of-the-ride Steve Stone is no longer enjoying the ride

I love baseball and broadcasting but I like good baseball — Steve Stone (@stevestone) August 7, 2022

Dane Dunning has allowed one White Sox hit through six, and frustration levels are high.

No power and White Sox games go hand-in-hand.

I lost power a couple hours ago and it just came back on but I’m going to turn this game off and pretend I still don’t have power. Woof #whitesox — Laura (@lakemiwsox) August 7, 2022

Optimism?

Dane Dunning revenge game is at least not going to be a Maddux…? — janice (@scuriiosa) August 7, 2022

A bases-loaded Adolis García double gets him to five RBIs on the night, and the game is now 7-0, Texas.

White Sox just need a touchdown, guys. — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) August 7, 2022

Mercifully, the seventh ends with only one more run scored, 8-0, Rangers.

A run scoring fielder's choice means the White Sox will have to go for two if they get into the end zone late. 8-0 — James Fegan (@JRFegan) August 7, 2022

Taylor Hearn strikes out the side in the eighth, and the Sox haven’t had a hit since the second inning.

DFA EVERYONE — KENNY BASEBALL (@Kenny13aseball) August 7, 2022

In the ninth, Grandal hit his second double in as many days, and there is a 1 bpm heartbeat of life left in this game.

The White Sox are playing like the Shite Sox this evening. One-hit shutout, down 8-0, and here I am still watching in the 9th. But wait, Grandal just hit a double! pic.twitter.com/0BnPJAaxMd — Mark Harper (@MarkHarper36) August 7, 2022

Mercifully, this game is over.

Rangers win, 8-0. White Sox get one infield hit from Yoan Moncada and and a two-out double from Yasmani Grandal in the 9th, while Dane Dunning was brilliant over 7. White Sox drop 1 game behind the Guardians. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 7, 2022

A perfect summation of the week that made this game possible.