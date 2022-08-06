 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bird App Recap: Rangers 8, White Sox 0

Dane Dunning’s Revenge Game

By JordanHass
/ new
Yep.

Night three of action against the Texas Rangers, but first, the South Side Sox debut of tonight’s recapper!

Updates from the injury front this afternoon.

Sox pitching has been good lately, hopefully they can keep it up tonight.

Grandal in the 2-hole doesn’t inspire confidence

José Abreu may be good at this defense thing.

Michael Kopech records his 200th career strikeout in a 1-2-3 first, but it isn’t the only milestone reached by White Sox players this week:

Nothing doing for the offense in the second, but Kopech is dealing out there on the mound.

The Sox offense is being very friendly to Old Friend Dane Dunning thus far.

Ezequiel Durán wasn’t as friendly to Kopech, and it’s 1-0, Texas.

And now it’s 3-0, Rangers, after Kopech can’t get himself out of a jam. Things are looking the opposite of fun early in this game.

Noted speedster José Abreu uses his legs to stay out of a double play to keep the top of the fourth alive, but the White Sox can’t take advantage.

Kopech quickly puts runners on first and third in the fourth and his night is done very early. José Ruiz comes in to deliver a wild pitch, and it’s 4-0, Rangers.

Noted enjoyer-of-the-ride Steve Stone is no longer enjoying the ride

Dane Dunning has allowed one White Sox hit through six, and frustration levels are high.

No power and White Sox games go hand-in-hand.

Optimism?

A bases-loaded Adolis García double gets him to five RBIs on the night, and the game is now 7-0, Texas.

Mercifully, the seventh ends with only one more run scored, 8-0, Rangers.

Taylor Hearn strikes out the side in the eighth, and the Sox haven’t had a hit since the second inning.

In the ninth, Grandal hit his second double in as many days, and there is a 1 bpm heartbeat of life left in this game.

Mercifully, this game is over.

A perfect summation of the week that made this game possible.

More From South Side Sox

Loading comments...