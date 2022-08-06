Gamethread: White Sox at Rangers

Dylan Cease’s stellar start is going to be a difficult act to follow, but Michael Kopech may finally get the run support he’s been lacking to get the win.

Facing off against former White Sox Dane Dunning, the White Sox bats will need to take advantage of his struggling command, as Dunning has been 0-2 with a 4.84 ERA and 1.70 WHIP in his last seven starts.

It looks like manager Tony La Russa is hoping for a lot of walks to set up the heart of the lineup, as Yasmani Grandal steps up as the No. 2 hitter tonight. Also of note, Luis Robert won’t be playing today, leaving AJ Pollock to fend for himself sandwiched between two pseudo-outfielders in Gavin Sheets and Andrew Vaughn.

Meanwhile, the Texas Rangers will trot out a similar lineup to yesterday, except for Meibrys Viloria at catcher in place of starter Jonah Heim, and former Yankees prospect Ezequiel Durán filling in at third base.

Can Michael Kopech limit his walks and pitch deep into the game?

Can the White Sox bats wake the hell up?

Tune in a little earlier than usual tonight, at 6:05 p.m., to find out on NBC Sports Chicago/MLB.TV or ESPN 1000.