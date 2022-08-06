Meet the Players: Jordan Hass

Tonight, Jordan Hass makes her South Side Sox debut, taking on the uniquely popular Bird App Recap. Ironically enough, it’s through that feature Jordan first appeared on our pages. She’s jumped right into all our internal staff discussions and roster lamentations, so expect to see plenty of her in the stretch run of the season. And please, SSS, give our new writer a warm welcome!

Born in the south suburbs to White Sox fan parents and with a middle name that may or may not be that of a former White Sox legend, Jordan has gone through many changes in life (including a move to her current home in Colorado) but she’s always been a White Sox fan through and through. Jordan can be found on most occasions tweeting (@God_of_Flannel) about the White Sox, being trans, or her cat Hamlet.

Hometown Hickory Hills

White Sox fan since Birth (1999)

First White Sox memory My parents waking me up to catch the last inning of the ’05 World Series

Favorite White Sox memory Buerhle’s perfect game or Tim Anderson’s Field of Dreams walk-off

Favorite White Sox player Liam Hendriks (current), Mark Buerhle (past)

Next White Sox statue Mark Buerhle

Next White Sox retired number 79

Go-to concession food at Sox Park Last time I went I was a big fan of the Brisket Mac and Cheese, but you also can’t go wrong with a good, old-fashioned hot dog

Favorite baseball movie Major League, because I don’t watch a lot of movies — I think it’s the only baseball movie I’ve ever seen. But it is extremely funny, so I think it would be regardless of if I’d seen any others

Hall of Fame: Speed Round

Mark Buehrle Have you read the rest of this article? Yes

Joe Jackson Yes

Paul Konerko No

Dick Allen Should have been in years ago, so yes

Chris Sale I don’t think so, but time will tell

South Side Sox on the Field I ate the grass in the outfield T-ball when I was younger, so I never got to actually play baseball, but in a hypothetical scenario I’d be a pitcher

True or false: Every jumbled pile of person has a thinking part that wonders what the part that isn’t thinking isn’t thinking of. This is making my thinking part hurt, but I think the answer is true