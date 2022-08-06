Rangers 8, White Sox 0: It’s the Same Old Song

What started as a sleepy pitcher's duel turned just plain sleepy for White Sox fans. The woes continued for the Sox offense, managing only one single (an infield single, at that) and a single walk against former South Side slinger Dane Dunning.

Sure, the Sox hit the ball hard a handful of times, but Dunning also lulled the Sox bats into 12 ground outs and six strikeouts. Thanks to their offensive ineptitude, Dunning's ERA dropped from 4.84 to 4.04.

Michael Kopech's 2Ks in the 2nd. pic.twitter.com/ar4OLG0bY5 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 6, 2022

Meanwhile, Kopech started well enough, relying mostly on his fastball for a few critical strikeouts until all hell broke loose in the third inning. As mistakes started to find their way to the heart of the plate, Ezequiel Duran launched a flat slider for a home run to start the third. Then, when it seemed Kopech would battle his way back out of it, he walked two batters, gave up a single to Corey Seager, and gave up a two-RBI single to Adolis García, all with two outs. Kopech would eventually get Leody Taveras to ground out and end the inning, but he never looked the same.

After giving up two more hits in the fourth inning, Tony La Russa had seen enough and brought in José Ruiz to clean up the mess. Beyond a run scored via wild pitch, Ruiz limited the damage and kept the game close enough for any average offense to come back.

The problem is that the Chicago White Sox aren't any average offense.

Dunning dominated the lineup top to bottom — the only question was if his pitch count would get high enough for him fall short of a complete game. The problem is that even when Taylor Hearn came in for relief with his 5.21 ERA, he too looked like a Hall-of-Famer against this pathetic offense. Hearn struck out four in two innings, and gave up a lone double, to Yasmani Grandal in the ninth.

The White Sox bullpen, meanwhile, took what could've been yet another close loss and turned it into a total laugher, as Tanner Banks found himself in an inescapable pickle that caused four runs to score in the seventh, all thanks in part to a lackadaisical error from the third baseman Yoán Moncada.

Yes, friends, this game hit all of the hot mess hallmarks of your 2022 Chicago White Sox. Not-so-good with pitching, lousy fielding, and worse hitting.

Still, the White Sox a game over .500 and three games off the pace in the AL Central. They will will hope to wake up on the right side of the bed tomorrow, as they finish off this series against the Texas Rangers. Lucas Giolito will play the stopper (ha!) with his 7-6 record and 5.02 ERA, facing off against Spencer Howard (2-3, 6.82 ERA). Game time is 1:35 p.m. on NBC Sports Chicago, and Jacki Krestel, Ashley Sanders and Jordan Hass will have your game day coverage.