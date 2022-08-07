Bird App Recap: White Sox 8, Rangers 2

Happy Sunday, it’s the final game of this four-game series against the Rangers. Tim Anderson begins his two-game suspension (reduced from three on appeal) today. Let’s take a look at the roster moves:
Calling up Lenyn Sosa again for Leury Garcia to play shortstop anyway is the microcosm of the dysfunction prevalent in this #WhiteSox organization. Tony La Russa is so very bad at this and there’s nothing anyone can do about it.— James Fox (@JamesFox917) August 7, 2022
A hearty congratulations to everyone who participated in the Run Your Sox Off 5K this morning!
Sox will be RAN OFF accordingly @BrewHandLuke @LuckySpag @Nick_GGTB @StoneysBurner pic.twitter.com/KOWAVUX1XF— janice (@scuriiosa) August 7, 2022
Last night may have been terrible, but at least we can look forward to everyone’s favorite weekly holiday.
Gio Gio Gio day! pic.twitter.com/413EDC3xeU— Ali White (@aliwhitesox) August 7, 2022
The White Sox get the hitting going early in the first inning.
4 batters in and the White Sox have already equalled yesterday's hit total. Progress.— Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) August 7, 2022
A bad hop off of second base gets Marcus Semien on in the bottom of the first, but defense and a strikeout get Giolito out of the inning.
thank you for that double play— marj (@marjraguso) August 7, 2022
Some good hitting in the second leads to an RBI from AJ Pollock with two outs, and it’s 1-0, Sox.
The Boys are Battin’ today!!#WhiteSox #ChangeTheGame— Tony (@jaycTony) August 7, 2022
Lucas gives up a leadoff walk, but two strikeouts and a ground out later and he’s out of the second inning.
LUCAS GIOLITO SWINGING K pic.twitter.com/TIe8vPlwKH— Bobby Jenkins (@BobbyJenkins87) August 7, 2022
A two-run bomb from Andrew Vaughn, and the White Sox increase their lead to 3-0.
THE AV CLUB MEETS AT 230 ON SUNDAYS— Tom Foolery (@baby_Nashville) August 7, 2022
A MFer named Andrew pic.twitter.com/3vF1J3GB2d— White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) August 7, 2022
Gio struggles a bit to start the third, and the lead is cut to 3-1. And yes, Vinnie said a “shutout bid” was ended in the third inning.
Lucas Giolito battling in the bottom of the third. Three of the first four guys reach, a bloop single down the right-field line ending the shutout bid. Sox' lead at 3-1.— Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) August 7, 2022
A great sliding catch from Pollock and some bad base-running from Corey Seager at third keeps a run from scoring.
Thanks to Corey Seager and his boneheaded baserunning the White Sox only give up 1 run in the 3rd. His baseball IQ is like a rock— Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) August 7, 2022
Men on second and third for the Sox after a double from AJ Pollock, and Luis Robert gets a double of his own to make it 5-1, Good Guys, in the fourth.
Luis Robert passed Jose Abreu for the team RBI lead with that 2-run double. He has 56 in 29 fewer games played than Abreu (55).— Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) August 7, 2022
Spencer Howard makes an early exit, and Eloy keeps the line moving and makes it to second base and gets an RBI to make it 6-1.
White Sox offense using up all their runs for the week today like it’s a payday happy hour— Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) August 7, 2022
Some snazzy defense from Yoán Moncada keeps a runner out of scoring position, and Gio gets a K to get out of the fourth inning.
Gonna reemphasize that for as lost as Moncada looks at the plate, he's playing stellar defense. This isn't a guy who doesn't care.— Larrold Boa (@Larry_Boa) August 7, 2022
Pollock is swinging a hot bat today, and hits another double to lead off the sixth ...
Pollock is no imitation crab in the 1 hole.— Jeff the Giant (@SoxofWhite) August 7, 2022
... But bad base-running from AJ gets him out going to third on grounder.
AJ Pollock baserunning decision... pic.twitter.com/TZfa0Ukvk7— Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) August 7, 2022
In spite of that, a couple of singles load the bases, and Moncada draws a walk to give the Sox a 7-1 lead.
White Sox now have an equal amount of bases loaded walks and bases loaded hit by pitches this season.— Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) August 7, 2022
3 each.
Jimmy Lambert takes over for Lucas Giolito, and gets two strikeouts in a relatively quiet bottom of the sixth.
Jimmy Lambert's last 12.2 innings: 0.00 ERA.— Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) August 7, 2022
Legendary hustler Leury García legs out an infield single, and then scores from first on a throwing error to make it 8-1, White Sox, in the seventh.
I’m a fan of that Leury hustle especially in a six run game. Don’t take things for granted and stomp on throats— Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) August 7, 2022
I…am…impressed…by…Leury…García…today?— soxwood (@na_na_na_na_69) August 7, 2022
Jake Diekman is in for the bottom of the seventh, and it’s 8-2 after a massive Nathaniel Lowe home run.
Jake Diekman kept his perfect Sox career intact when a replay review upheld a mighty close out at first base. But then Nathaniel Lowe promptly put an end to things with a very long solo homer. Sox' lead at 8-2 in the seventh.— Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) August 7, 2022
A quiet eighth for both sides, so let’s check in on the race for the AL Central
Twins lose on a controversial overturn of an out call at home in extra innings. White Sox will be 2 games back in the AL Central and 1 game behind the Guardians.— Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 7, 2022
José Ruiz takes over in the bottom of the ninth, and the Sox win, 8-2, to split the series with the Rangers.
White Sox beat the Rangers, 8-2— James Fegan (@JRFegan) August 7, 2022
AJ Pollock, José Abreu, Andrew Vaughn and Leury García all had three-hit days as the Sox offense lit up Spencer Howard, while Lucas Giolito got through five frames of one-run ball. A split is salvaged, first place is two games away.
Sox are 55-53
Life is about give and take.
Good news: White Sox scored 8 runs today.— Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) August 7, 2022
Bad news: They scored 12 runs for the series
Milestones all around this series for White Sox pitching
White Sox this series:— Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) August 7, 2022
Friday: Liam Hendriks 100th career save
Today: Lucas Giolito 50th career win
Loading comments...