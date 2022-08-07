Bird App Recap: White Sox 8, Rangers 2

Happy Sunday, it’s the final game of this four-game series against the Rangers. Tim Anderson begins his two-game suspension (reduced from three on appeal) today. Let’s take a look at the roster moves:

The White Sox get the hitting going early in the first inning.

A bad hop off of second base gets Marcus Semien on in the bottom of the first, but defense and a strikeout get Giolito out of the inning.

Some good hitting in the second leads to an RBI from AJ Pollock with two outs, and it’s 1-0, Sox.

Lucas gives up a leadoff walk, but two strikeouts and a ground out later and he’s out of the second inning.

LUCAS GIOLITO SWINGING K pic.twitter.com/TIe8vPlwKH — Bobby Jenkins (@BobbyJenkins87) August 7, 2022

A two-run bomb from Andrew Vaughn, and the White Sox increase their lead to 3-0.

Gio struggles a bit to start the third, and the lead is cut to 3-1. And yes, Vinnie said a “shutout bid” was ended in the third inning.

Lucas Giolito battling in the bottom of the third. Three of the first four guys reach, a bloop single down the right-field line ending the shutout bid. Sox' lead at 3-1. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) August 7, 2022

A great sliding catch from Pollock and some bad base-running from Corey Seager at third keeps a run from scoring.

Men on second and third for the Sox after a double from AJ Pollock, and Luis Robert gets a double of his own to make it 5-1, Good Guys, in the fourth.

Luis Robert passed Jose Abreu for the team RBI lead with that 2-run double. He has 56 in 29 fewer games played than Abreu (55). — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) August 7, 2022

Spencer Howard makes an early exit, and Eloy keeps the line moving and makes it to second base and gets an RBI to make it 6-1.

Some snazzy defense from Yoán Moncada keeps a runner out of scoring position, and Gio gets a K to get out of the fourth inning.

Gonna reemphasize that for as lost as Moncada looks at the plate, he's playing stellar defense. This isn't a guy who doesn't care. — Larrold Boa (@Larry_Boa) August 7, 2022

Pollock is swinging a hot bat today, and hits another double to lead off the sixth ...

... But bad base-running from AJ gets him out going to third on grounder.

In spite of that, a couple of singles load the bases, and Moncada draws a walk to give the Sox a 7-1 lead.

Jimmy Lambert takes over for Lucas Giolito, and gets two strikeouts in a relatively quiet bottom of the sixth.

Jimmy Lambert's last 12.2 innings: 0.00 ERA. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) August 7, 2022

Legendary hustler Leury García legs out an infield single, and then scores from first on a throwing error to make it 8-1, White Sox, in the seventh.

Jake Diekman is in for the bottom of the seventh, and it’s 8-2 after a massive Nathaniel Lowe home run.

Jake Diekman kept his perfect Sox career intact when a replay review upheld a mighty close out at first base. But then Nathaniel Lowe promptly put an end to things with a very long solo homer. Sox' lead at 8-2 in the seventh. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) August 7, 2022

A quiet eighth for both sides, so let’s check in on the race for the AL Central

Twins lose on a controversial overturn of an out call at home in extra innings. White Sox will be 2 games back in the AL Central and 1 game behind the Guardians. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 7, 2022

José Ruiz takes over in the bottom of the ninth, and the Sox win, 8-2, to split the series with the Rangers.

White Sox beat the Rangers, 8-2



AJ Pollock, José Abreu, Andrew Vaughn and Leury García all had three-hit days as the Sox offense lit up Spencer Howard, while Lucas Giolito got through five frames of one-run ball. A split is salvaged, first place is two games away.



Sox are 55-53 — James Fegan (@JRFegan) August 7, 2022

Good news: White Sox scored 8 runs today.



Bad news: They scored 12 runs for the series — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) August 7, 2022

Milestones all around this series for White Sox pitching