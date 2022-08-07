 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: White Sox 8, Rangers 2

Hits, hits, and more hits

By JordanHass
Fish Man cooking.

Happy Sunday, it’s the final game of this four-game series against the Rangers. Tim Anderson begins his two-game suspension (reduced from three on appeal) today. Let’s take a look at the roster moves:

A hearty congratulations to everyone who participated in the Run Your Sox Off 5K this morning!

Last night may have been terrible, but at least we can look forward to everyone’s favorite weekly holiday.

The White Sox get the hitting going early in the first inning.

A bad hop off of second base gets Marcus Semien on in the bottom of the first, but defense and a strikeout get Giolito out of the inning.

Some good hitting in the second leads to an RBI from AJ Pollock with two outs, and it’s 1-0, Sox.

Lucas gives up a leadoff walk, but two strikeouts and a ground out later and he’s out of the second inning.

A two-run bomb from Andrew Vaughn, and the White Sox increase their lead to 3-0.

Gio struggles a bit to start the third, and the lead is cut to 3-1. And yes, Vinnie said a “shutout bid” was ended in the third inning.

A great sliding catch from Pollock and some bad base-running from Corey Seager at third keeps a run from scoring.

Men on second and third for the Sox after a double from AJ Pollock, and Luis Robert gets a double of his own to make it 5-1, Good Guys, in the fourth.

Spencer Howard makes an early exit, and Eloy keeps the line moving and makes it to second base and gets an RBI to make it 6-1.

Some snazzy defense from Yoán Moncada keeps a runner out of scoring position, and Gio gets a K to get out of the fourth inning.

Pollock is swinging a hot bat today, and hits another double to lead off the sixth ...

... But bad base-running from AJ gets him out going to third on grounder.

In spite of that, a couple of singles load the bases, and Moncada draws a walk to give the Sox a 7-1 lead.

Jimmy Lambert takes over for Lucas Giolito, and gets two strikeouts in a relatively quiet bottom of the sixth.

Legendary hustler Leury García legs out an infield single, and then scores from first on a throwing error to make it 8-1, White Sox, in the seventh.

Jake Diekman is in for the bottom of the seventh, and it’s 8-2 after a massive Nathaniel Lowe home run.

A quiet eighth for both sides, so let’s check in on the race for the AL Central

José Ruiz takes over in the bottom of the ninth, and the Sox win, 8-2, to split the series with the Rangers.

Life is about give and take.

Milestones all around this series for White Sox pitching

