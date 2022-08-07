That’s more like it: White Sox 8, Rangers 2

I love it when baseball doesn’t ruin my Sundays. Thankfully, today was one of those times.

The Chicago White Sox faced a struggling rookie pitcher and actually did what they were designed to do, ravaging the Texas Rangers and taking the finale by a final score of 8-2. The South Siders improve their record to 55-53 and gain a game in the standings against the Minnesota Twins, who lost to the Toronto Blue Jays in extra innings. The White Sox now find themselves in third place, but only two games behind in the AL Central.

It was an embarrassment of riches for the White Sox offense today, as they erupted for 15 hits. In fact, four White Sox hitters enjoyed three-hit days. It was enough to lift even the most cynical of fan’s spirits. Let’s take a leisurely Sunday drive through those players and their days at the dish.

AJ Pollock

Pollock took over leadoff duties for Tim Anderson, who was serving the first of his two-game suspension. I hope TA is taking some extra swings in the cages while he’s at home, because Pollock sure looked a lot better at the plate today than the 0-for-13 stretch that Anderson put together this series. (Hey, a little healthy competition never hurt anyone, right?)

Pollock cut the ribbon on scoring in the second inning with a single to left field, and he continued to rough up Rangers pitching after that. His day included two doubles, and neither of them were cheap.



José Abreu

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, folks — it’s August Abreu time. We’re only a few short days into this holy season, but Pito has again blessed us with yet another productive day with the bat. In the past seven days, Abreu has slashed .286/.310/.500, and if the past is any indication, we know that’s just the start. Let’s hope these games against the Rangers and upcoming games against the Royals serve as the on-ramp for Abreu to really make some noise in upcoming series against the Astros and Guardians.

Andrew Vaughn

Y’all. Andrew Vaughn woke up today.

And it was loud.

Vaughn, who has been struggling to find his footing, took Howard to the deepest part of the park with a 421-foot no-doubter.



Leury García

Have a day, Legend. Have a day.

García ensured that he’ll be on Tony La Russa’s lineup card for eternity with his performance. Not only did García step in nicely for the suspended Anderson at shortstop, but he also made constant trouble for the Rangers. Even with the score inflated in the seventh inning, Legend did not take his foot off the gas. His hustle earned a single earlier in the inning, and then, with two outs, the Rangers made a throwing error and García almost literally flew around the basepaths, sliding just past the tag at the plate to score Chicago’s last run. It was a run manufactured exclusively by The Legend. You absolutely love to see it.



And you know what? He doesn’t get his own flashy header, but even though Yoán Moncada went hitless today, he did walk in a run, and I’m going to make the haters watch it.



Lucas Giolito? Well, that’s another story. A quick glance at his box score looks fine: five innings, six hits, one run, five Ks.He earned the win, improving his record to 8-6 and dipping to an ERA below five for the first time in what feels like forever. But it didn’t come easy for Gio today. He had to claw his way there, throwing 100+ pitches in a very labor-intensive start.

He’s a good kid. He’ll figure it out. In the meantime, I’m just happy about his contribution to today’s win — and happy that the offense showed up to give him something to work with.



The team will enjoy an off-day tomorrow before playing four games in three days against the Kansas City Royals.

The first-place Twins, by the way, are on their way to face the Los Angels Dodgers. You know, the Dodgers? Who currently have the most wins in baseball? Yeah. Those Dodgers. (It’s OK to smile — just a little.)

Today’s scorebook highlights:

In this house, we celebrate Andrew Vaughn.

