White Sox Minor League Update: August 7, 2022

A bittersweet game for Charlotte, bitter because they lost, sweet because it was a rained-shortened game, and they were bullpening it. It has been that kind of a year for the 40-65 Charlotte Knights. It was an 8-1 loss, so it wasn’t a great day on the field. The Knights only had three hits, from Yolbert Sánchez, Blake Rutherford, and Zach Remillard.

The pitching did not go well, I mean, they allowed eight runs in six innings. Only Kade McClure left the game unscathed. Vince Velasquez only recorded one out, and gave up three runs. No point in continuing to describe the horrendous pitching.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? nobody

Kade McClure: 1 2⁄3 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 0 BB, 2 K

Zach Remillard: 1-for-2, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K vote view results 0% nobody (0 votes)

0% Kade McClure: 1 2⁄3 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 0 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Zach Remillard: 1-for-2, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? everybody

Vince Velasquez: 1⁄3 IP, 3 ER, 3 H, 2 BB, 0 K

Mark Payton: 0-for-3, 0 BB, 2 K vote view results 0% everybody (0 votes)

0% Vince Velasquez: 1⁄3 IP, 3 ER, 3 H, 2 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Mark Payton: 0-for-3, 0 BB, 2 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

A bad start from Garrett Davila doomed the Barons to a loss, but the pitching did very well outside of that. Lincoln Henzman is back in Birmingham and proceeded to throw 2 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings, striking out four. Fraser Ellard was almost as good, with two shutout innings himself. If only Davila did not have that terrible third inning, where he allowed four runs ...

With it looking like a blowout after just three innings (Birmingham was down, 5-0), the offense only had four hits all night and Ivan González had two of them. The top prospects who played today had the other two: José Rodríguez and Yoelqui Céspedes. On the opposite side, well, there’s Craig Dedelow, who struck out all four times at the plate. It was just that type of day for the Barons on offense.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Ivan González: 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K

Lincoln Henzman: 2 1⁄3 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 0 BB, 4 K

Fraser Ellard: 2 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 K vote view results 0% Ivan González: 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Lincoln Henzman: 2 1⁄3 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 0 BB, 4 K (0 votes)

0% Fraser Ellard: 2 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Garrett Davila: 3 2⁄3 IP, 6 ER, 4 H, 5 BB, 3 K

Craig Dedelow: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 4 K vote view results 0% Garrett Davila: 3 2⁄3 IP, 6 ER, 4 H, 5 BB, 3 K (0 votes)

0% Craig Dedelow: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 4 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

It was a good win for the Dash, with the pitching on point and Duke Ellis and Bryan Ramos getting the job done on offense. It was not all Ellis and Ramos, though; Tyler Osik had a cameo. But Ellis and Ramos combined for five of the Dash’s 10 hits and came away with three of the four extra-base hits. Ellis had three hits, a team high, two of which were doubles. He also added two stolen bases, and now has 45 on the year. It might be time to see what he can do in Birmingham, so hopefully the draft class gets up into the system sooner than later. Ramos had two hits and a walk. One of his hits was a double, and you can see it here:

Bryan Ramos doubles, and Duke Ellis comes in to score. Ramos also has a sac fly to score Ellis. #Dash up 2-1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/mAEyONaTg9 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 7, 2022

The pitching was obviously good, and it started with Tommy Sommer. He went 4 2⁄ 3 innings and allowed just one run with six strikeouts. The pen was good behind him, with Everhett Hazelwood being the only arm to allow a run.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Bryan Ramos: 2-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K

Duke Ellis: 3-for-4, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K, 2 SB

Tommy Sommer: 4 2⁄3 IP, 1 ER, 3 H, 2 BB, 6 K vote view results 0% Bryan Ramos: 2-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Duke Ellis: 3-for-4, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K, 2 SB (0 votes)

0% Tommy Sommer: 4 2⁄3 IP, 1 ER, 3 H, 2 BB, 6 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Everhett Hazelwood: 1 1⁄3 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 0 BB, 1 K

Keegan Fish: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K vote view results 0% Everhett Hazelwood: 1 1⁄3 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Keegan Fish: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

It was going so well for Jared Kelley, but on Sunday he had a rough game — really a rough couple of innings — to help Kannapolis lose today. He allowed five runs in 4 1⁄ 3 innings. The first three came in the second, the next two came in the fifth off of a two-run homer. Haylen Green was not very good once Kelley left, though, and that’s where the Cannon Ballers offense came up short. Green allowed four runs in the sixth inning, three of them via a home run.

Cannon Ballers bats had some power in them today, though, just in a losing effort, so it isn’t as fun. Colby Smelley and Victor Torres hit homers today, but the big one, in terms or prospect hype, came from Wes Kath.

Wes Kath ties it up at 3 with a pull side . #Ballers #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/qgrmKbTl1V — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 7, 2022

Kath doubled later in the game, too. Wilfred Veras had a decent game as well, going 2-for-5, both of his hits were doubles. Here’s a slow-mo of one of them:

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Wes Kath: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 2 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Colby Smelley: 2-for-3, 1 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, 2 BB, 0 K vote view results 0% Wes Kath: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 2 R, 0 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Colby Smelley: 2-for-3, 1 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, 2 BB, 0 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now