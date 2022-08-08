South Side Sox Podcast s22e34 — Where do we go from here?

Share All sharing options for: South Side Sox Podcast s22e34 — Where do we go from here?

It’s another mothership podcast, featuring the dynamic Indy duo of Chrystal O’Keefe and Joe Resis, undynamic Brett Ballantini and debut podcaster Jordan Hass. Given the lukewarm water-space the White Sox are occupying these days (and have occupied all year), it is a bit of a challenge to bring even a half-hour of excitement and analysis to you. But, as always, we’ve tried. Buck up, White Sox, sheesh.

For a second it seemed like Brett was going to try to channel Bayleigh Von Schneider and turn this into a Soxy Chicks podcast, but lucky for all of you, that car crash was avoided ...

... in part because we enjoyed the podcast debut of Jordan. Appropriate for the club, her first word with us here was: MEH

Rotation concerns

Is the offense turning a corner?

Brief trade deadline musings (yo, they have to be brief, there wasn’t nothing)

Bright signs for the White Sox?

Quickie predictions on the K.C. series

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the South Side Sox YouTube channel.