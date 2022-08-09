White Sox Minor League Update: August 8, 2022

Hey, look at those 2022 draft players, Jordan Sprinkle and Jacob Burke! Small sample size OPSs, but that’ll do. Of course, Burke had some alarming contact issues at the University of Miami, and he did K twice tonight, but a .984 OPS will play, keep it up. And Sprinkle was seen as more of a glove specialist getting drafted, but 2-for-4 tonight and a first pro stolen base as well, mmm good.

But honestly this was a Luis Pineda win right here, coming through by turning two hits into four RBIs, and he alone matched Seattle’s run output. With his teammates going 2-for-18 with RISP (!) and leaving 13 runners on, Pineda was the only player on the Sox side tonight to come to the plate and not fail with a runner in scoring position.

The pitching, well, it was ... fine? Oriel Castro saw his hitters bail him out, in line for the loss after allowing the Manfred Man (this was scheduled as an eight-inning game?) in the ninth to score after two singles to open the frame. But Castro recovered to escape with the ACL Sox down just 4-3. In the bottom of the (extra-inning) ninth, Alvaro Aguero started on second base, and after one fly out three straight Sox walked, forcing in Aguero to tie the game, 4-4. After Burke whiffed, Drake Logan came through with a classic, game-winning ground out to second base that got muffed; Sprinkle scampered home with the decisive run.

Poll OK, so it was an extra-inning game that went nine innings, and the ACL Sox walked it off on an error. Who was the MVP? Luis Pineda: 2-for-4, 2B, 4 RBI, BB, 2-for-6 CS, picked off a runner at second base

Jordan Sprinkle: 2-for-4, 2 R, BB, SB, K, LOB, scored GW run

Drake Logan: 0-for-3, 2 BB, 2 K, 4 LOB, grounder to second drove in winning run

Christian Edwards: 3 IP, H, 2 BB, 4 K, pickoff at 1B vote view results 0% Luis Pineda: 2-for-4, 2B, 4 RBI, BB, 2-for-6 CS, picked off a runner at second base (0 votes)

0% Jordan Sprinkle: 2-for-4, 2 R, BB, SB, K, LOB, scored GW run (0 votes)

0% Drake Logan: 0-for-3, 2 BB, 2 K, 4 LOB, grounder to second drove in winning run (0 votes)

0% Christian Edwards: 3 IP, H, 2 BB, 4 K, pickoff at 1B (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll OK, so it was an extra-inning game that went nine innings, and the ACL Sox walked it off on an error. Who was the Cold Cat? Brooks Baldwin: 0-for-5, R, SB, 2 K, 3 LOB

Chase Krogman: 0-for-3, BB, K, 5 LOB

Alvaro Aguero: 0-for-4, R, K, 5 LOB, scored tying run in 9th

José Rodulfo: 2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 K, HR vote view results 0% Brooks Baldwin: 0-for-5, R, SB, 2 K, 3 LOB (0 votes)

0% Chase Krogman: 0-for-3, BB, K, 5 LOB (0 votes)

0% Alvaro Aguero: 0-for-4, R, K, 5 LOB, scored tying run in 9th (0 votes)

0% José Rodulfo: 2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 K, HR (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

The DSL White Sox have climbed back to .500 after a fast start to the season and a floppy second act. It was not a pretty play-by-play, with 15 runs scored in this scheduled seven-inning affair, but the Sox ended up on top. Once again, it was all-everything Loidel Chapelli Jr. who led the way, with a 3-for-4 effort. However, fellow blue-chipper Godwin Bennett was not to be upstaged, with just one hit but having his ninth homer count for three runs. This lineup also featured the Tres Hernándezes Alignment, as Erick, Arxy and Ronny hit sixth through eighth, unfortunately combining at 2-for-10. But one of the two was Ronny’s fifth homer of the season. Erick has just cratered since a pretty hot first couple of weeks, now down to a .616 OPS.

Poll Who was today’s DSL Sox MVP? Loidell Chapelli Jr.: 3-for-4, 2 R, RBI, K

Godwin Bennett: 1-for-3, R, HR, 4 RBI

Ronny Hernández: 1-for-3, HR, R, RBI, LOB, 1-for-1 CS vote view results 0% Loidell Chapelli Jr.: 3-for-4, 2 R, RBI, K (0 votes)

0% Godwin Bennett: 1-for-3, R, HR, 4 RBI (0 votes)

0% Ronny Hernández: 1-for-3, HR, R, RBI, LOB, 1-for-1 CS (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now