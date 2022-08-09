Today in White Sox History: August 9

1977

In a game at Comiskey Park, the White Sox crushed Seattle, 13-3. The South Side Hit Men clouted six home runs, with two coming from third baseman Eric Soderholm.

2000

The White Sox had one of their highest-scoring games in history, as they buried the Mariners, 19-3, at Comiskey Park. Pitcher Mike Sirotka was the recipient of the onslaught and got the easy win. Frank Thomas went 3-for-4 on the night, with two home runs and five RBIs.

2021

One night after White Sox outfielder/DH Eloy Jiménez homered twice and drove in five runs at Wrigley Field, he did it again at Target Field in Minnesota as part of an 11-1 win. Jiménez became the first player in franchise history to have at least two home runs and five RBIs in consecutive games.

The pair of long balls also brought Jiménez to 50 in his career in just 187 games — fastest in team history.