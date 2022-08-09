Bird App Recap: White Sox split a doubleheader with the Royals

The White Sox opened up another series against the Kansas City Royals, kicking off with a doubleheader this afternoon. Normally it would be exciting to get in some bonus White Sox baseball, but the bad news just keeps on coming with this team.

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will be out 4-6 weeks with a torn ligament in his hand, source tells @BallySports and @Stadium. Surgery is a possibility. — Russell Dorsey (@Russ_Dorsey1) August 9, 2022

Spotted: Tim Anderson at the hospital with a cast on. The team was not present. Something seems up. — Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) August 9, 2022

Not to worry though, folks, Lenyn Sosa is up from Charlotte, poised to take over for Tim Anderson while he is out. Oh wait — I forgot that Tony La Russa’s corpse is still managing this team, so you will get Leury García at short and you will LIKE IT!

Lance Lynn typically plays well against the Royals — the perfect setup for a win.

The Sox are 6-5 against KC this season. Starter Lance Lynn is 5-0 with a 1.08 ERA in his last five starts against the Royals. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) August 9, 2022

And Josh Harrison gave him some wiggle room, blasting a home run in the third.

Most White Sox home runs

Since June 20



6 Josh Harrison (one today)

6 Luis Robert

5 José Abreu

5 Eloy Jiménez

5 Andrew Vaughn

5 Gavin Sheets — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) August 9, 2022

Josh Harrison is the best player on the White Sox — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) August 9, 2022

Kansas City, however, answered back in the bottom of the third with a blast off of Lynn to tie the game, 1-1.

Lance Lynn has a home run problem. — Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) August 9, 2022

The White Sox bats were struggling, but in the worst way.

The Sox have 4 barrels this game. All outs — Dzikhead (@Dzikhead) August 9, 2022

Lance recovered and held the Royals through five, but the sixth inning did not treat him well.

Nick Pratto - Kansas City Royals (3)

pic.twitter.com/vvio6GFtIU — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) August 9, 2022

Joe Kelly held the bullpen together with a clean 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the seventh.

Joe Kelly is rising in the ranks on my secret Sox Daddi list, I will be taking no questions at this time. — SouthSide Behavior (@SSBehavior) August 9, 2022

Joe Kelly has been automatic lately. — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) August 9, 2022

Moncada does his best to keep the game alive, scoring José Abreu on a sac fly to left in the top of the ninth.

Yoán Moncada gets one of 'em with a sacrifice fly to score Abreu. It's 4-2. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) August 9, 2022

But Harrison and Yasmani Grandal came up short, and the White Sox lose the opener, 4-2.

Yasmani Grandal is on empty. — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) August 9, 2022

The nightcap lineup came out, and everyone quickly questioned why Josh Harrison and Andrew Vaughn were left out of the nightcap. Tony is gonna Tony.

Both White Sox players who had an extra-base hit in game 1 - Vaughn & Harrison - are not in the game 2 lineup. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) August 9, 2022

Lenyn Sosa came to play tonight, hitting a home run in his first at-bat of the game.

Bitches love Sosa. — Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) August 10, 2022

Lenyn Sosa's 1st major league home run was a BIG hit. #ChangeTheGame | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/IYyFU4ZQNu — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 10, 2022

Davis Martin looked strong once again through the first three, shutting down eight Royals batters in a row.

Super weird I just happen to have that image pic.twitter.com/OeYKIc3JmS — Father Zo (@SouthsideZo) August 10, 2022

Pasquatino was out for blood tonight, hitting another homer off of Martin in the fourth.

I would trade this entire team for Vinnie Pasquantino. — Tweet Sox (@WriteSox) August 10, 2022

Pasquantino, the newest Sox killer — A.J. (@AJEarley4) August 10, 2022

Yoán Moncada responded with his own solo shot in the sixth, bringing the White Sox back up, 2-1.

I missed a Moncada homer, that’s like missing Haley’s comet! — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) August 10, 2022

After making a great play at third base, Yoan Moncada crushes a solo HR to right center.



More and more of this please! — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) August 10, 2022

Liam Hendriks spiced it up in the ninth to keep everyone on their toes, giving up a sacrifice fly to (once again) Nick Pratto.

Liam Hendriks throw a clean inning challenge — Disco Demolished (@DiscoDemolished) August 10, 2022

But in the end, he got in done and closed the nightcap out for a win to get the doubleheader split. Back to two games above .500 we go!

I really like Liam Hendriks except for when he's pitching against us. — Jeremy Danner (@Jeremy_Danner) August 10, 2022