Bird App Recap: White Sox split a doubleheader with the Royals

Moncada and Harrison come up big, though the South Siders only manage to win the nightcap

By Kristina Airdo
@kevinpittmanjr

The White Sox opened up another series against the Kansas City Royals, kicking off with a doubleheader this afternoon. Normally it would be exciting to get in some bonus White Sox baseball, but the bad news just keeps on coming with this team.

Not to worry though, folks, Lenyn Sosa is up from Charlotte, poised to take over for Tim Anderson while he is out. Oh wait — I forgot that Tony La Russa’s corpse is still managing this team, so you will get Leury García at short and you will LIKE IT!

Lance Lynn typically plays well against the Royals — the perfect setup for a win.

And Josh Harrison gave him some wiggle room, blasting a home run in the third.

Kansas City, however, answered back in the bottom of the third with a blast off of Lynn to tie the game, 1-1.

The White Sox bats were struggling, but in the worst way.

Lance recovered and held the Royals through five, but the sixth inning did not treat him well.

Joe Kelly held the bullpen together with a clean 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the seventh.

Moncada does his best to keep the game alive, scoring José Abreu on a sac fly to left in the top of the ninth.

But Harrison and Yasmani Grandal came up short, and the White Sox lose the opener, 4-2.

The nightcap lineup came out, and everyone quickly questioned why Josh Harrison and Andrew Vaughn were left out of the nightcap. Tony is gonna Tony.

Lenyn Sosa came to play tonight, hitting a home run in his first at-bat of the game.

Davis Martin looked strong once again through the first three, shutting down eight Royals batters in a row.

Pasquatino was out for blood tonight, hitting another homer off of Martin in the fourth.

Yoán Moncada responded with his own solo shot in the sixth, bringing the White Sox back up, 2-1.

Liam Hendriks spiced it up in the ninth to keep everyone on their toes, giving up a sacrifice fly to (once again) Nick Pratto.

But in the end, he got in done and closed the nightcap out for a win to get the doubleheader split. Back to two games above .500 we go!

