Gamethread: White Sox at Royals (Game 1)

The 55-53 White Sox and the 44-65 Royals square off in a doubleheader at Kauffman Stadium, the first game starting at 3:10.

After being suspended on Sunday, shortstop Tim Anderson will reportedly be out with an injury for most of the remaining regular season.

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will be out 4-6 weeks with a torn ligament in his hand, source tells @BallySports and @Stadium. Surgery is a possibility. — Russell Dorsey (@Russ_Dorsey1) August 9, 2022

With the White Sox two games back of the AL Central-leading Twins, Anderson’s injury is a major offensive loss for a team that has scored three or fewer runs in seven of its last 12 games.

Here’s Chicago’s lineup for game one:

Brady Singer makes his 15th start of the season for the Royals. The newly-26-year-old has a 3.67 ERA in 90 2⁄ 3 innings this season. Singer primarily uses two pitches, throwing his sinker for 53.6% of his pitches and his slider for 37.2 %.

Lance Lynn makes his 11th start of the season and his second consecutive start against Kansas City. Lynn had a quality start against the Royals on August 3, going six innings and giving up one earned. Lynn has given up seven home runs across his last four starts, with two starts giving up three homers a piece.

Here’s the Royals lineup against Lynn:

Former Illinois Fighting Illini Michael Massey rounds out the middle of the order.

Game 2 follows at 6:40 PM.