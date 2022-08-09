 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gamethread: White Sox at Royals (nightcap)

The South Siders are looking to split the doubleheader in Kansas City

By Joe Resis
/ new
Oakland Athletics v Chicago White Sox
Seeking to salvage: Davis Martin and the White Sox look to split the doubleheader.
Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images

After a disappointing loss this afternoon, the White Sox (55-54) will try to salvage a split in the doubleheader against the Royals (45-65).

Davis Martin will start on the mound for the South Siders. Martin, 25, has pitched 40 13 innings with Triple-A Charlotte and 30 13 innings with the White Sox this season. In those MLB innings, Martin has a 4.75 ERA, a 5.11 xERA, and a 4.30 FIP, rendering him a 0.2-fWAR pitcher.

Jonathan Heasley, a right-handed pitcher, will start for Kansas City. Heasley, 25, made his MLB debut last year, when he pitched 14 23 innings. This season, he has pitched 55 23 innings with the Royals and 34 13 innings in Triple-A. During his time with the Royals this year, he has a 5.82 ERA, a 5.97 xERA, and a 5.88 FIP. As a result of these subpar numbers, he has accumulated -0.4 fWAR. Heasley has made one career start against the White Sox. That was on May 17, when Heasley allowed three runs (all earned) in five innings during a 3-0 loss.

Here are tonight’s starting lineups:

The first pitch is scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. Central. As usual, NBC Sports Chicago will televise the game, and WMVP 1000 AM will have the radio coverage. Let’s get back in the win column.

More From South Side Sox

Loading comments...