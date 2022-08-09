Gamethread: White Sox at Royals (nightcap)

After a disappointing loss this afternoon, the White Sox (55-54) will try to salvage a split in the doubleheader against the Royals (45-65).

Davis Martin will start on the mound for the South Siders. Martin, 25, has pitched 40 1⁄ 3 innings with Triple-A Charlotte and 30 1⁄ 3 innings with the White Sox this season. In those MLB innings, Martin has a 4.75 ERA, a 5.11 xERA, and a 4.30 FIP, rendering him a 0.2-fWAR pitcher.

Jonathan Heasley, a right-handed pitcher, will start for Kansas City. Heasley, 25, made his MLB debut last year, when he pitched 14 2⁄ 3 innings. This season, he has pitched 55 2⁄ 3 innings with the Royals and 34 1⁄ 3 innings in Triple-A. During his time with the Royals this year, he has a 5.82 ERA, a 5.97 xERA, and a 5.88 FIP. As a result of these subpar numbers, he has accumulated -0.4 fWAR. Heasley has made one career start against the White Sox. That was on May 17, when Heasley allowed three runs (all earned) in five innings during a 3-0 loss.

Here are tonight’s starting lineups:

Jonathan Heasley heads to the mound as we look to keep it rolling in Game 2.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/xp75RcQEFl — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 9, 2022

The first pitch is scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. Central. As usual, NBC Sports Chicago will televise the game, and WMVP 1000 AM will have the radio coverage. Let’s get back in the win column.