Royals take the opener, 4-2, over Sox

The Chicago White Sox lost to the Kansas City Royals, 4-2, in today’s doubleheader opener. Chicago drops to 55-54, currently 2 1⁄ 2 games back of the first-place Twins in the AL Central (who play at the Dodgers, later tonight). The Royals move to 45-65, 13 games back, in fourth.

Royals first baseman Nick Pratto had two extra-base hits in his 3-for-4 day at the plate, including a two-run blast in the bottom of the sixth.

Pratto also doubled in the fourth, as part of his seven total bases in the game.

Kansas City hit a pair of two-run homers off of White Sox starter Lance Lynn, who gave up four earned runs over six innings. Royals DH Vinnie Pasquantino hit his fourth home run of the season in the fourth, to give Kansas City a 2-1 lead.

Today was Lynn’s third multi-homer outing in his last five starts. He has three starts in 2022 where he has not given up a home run. His ERA jumps to 5.88.

Brady Singer recorded his fifth win of the season, going 7 1⁄ 3 innings of one-run ball for the Royals. Singer recorded six strikeouts without allowing a walk, with his lone earned run coming from a Josh Harrison solo homer in the top of the third.

A Yoán Moncada sac fly in the ninth scored Chicago’s other run, after getting two runners in scoring position with nobody out before Royals reliever Jose Cuas recorded the final two outs.

In the nightcap of this straight doubleheader, 25-year-olds Davis Martin (White Sox) and Jonathan Heasley (Royals) face off, and Joe Resis has your recap coverage.