Bird App Recap: White Sox 7, Royals 1

Fans reacted as the South Siders beat Kansas City

By Joe Resis
Two in a row: After dropping nine of 11, the White Sox have won back-to-back games.
@TheBennettK

About 2 12 hours before the game, the White Sox announced their starting lineup for Wednesday’s rubber match.

Some were initially concerned about Luis Robert’s absence, but luckily, Robert did not suffer an injury. Instead, great news is on the way for the talented center fielder.

In the second, AJ Pollock launched a deep fly ball to right that appeared to be enough to get the White Sox on the board. However, Drew Waters had other ideas.

Some found enjoyment in the YouTube broadcast’s polls, like this hilarious one:

The Royals took the lead in the top of the third, but the White Sox offense wasted no time in the bottom half. Elvis Andrus tied it with a single, and Andrew Vaughn crushed a no-doubter.

With Robert out, defense in center field was far from solid in the fourth.

In the fifth, the White Sox had a chance to extend their two-run lead, but they couldn’t.

Also, Eloy Jiménez had to leave the game with right leg soreness.

On the bright side, many were impressed by Romy González. Early on, the second baseman displayed strong defense, and he missed a home run to center by only a foot or two.

In the sixth, Leury García and González padded the lead with an RBI single each.

The South Siders picked up two insurance runs in the eighth, when AJ Pollock made up for his Wiffleballed throwing error with a blast. He finished 2-for-4, as he also singled.

Overall, despite the White Sox’s place in the standings, there were a lot of positives from today’s game.

