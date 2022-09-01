Bird App Recap: White Sox 7, Royals 1

About 2 1⁄ 2 hours before the game, the White Sox announced their starting lineup for Wednesday’s rubber match.

Some were initially concerned about Luis Robert’s absence, but luckily, Robert did not suffer an injury. Instead, great news is on the way for the talented center fielder.

Luis Robert flew home for the birth of his child per Cairo — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 1, 2022

In the second, AJ Pollock launched a deep fly ball to right that appeared to be enough to get the White Sox on the board. However, Drew Waters had other ideas.

AJ Pollock robbed, in broad daylight — italian mortician addams (@marjraguso) September 1, 2022

Some found enjoyment in the YouTube broadcast’s polls, like this hilarious one:

YouTube stealing my shtick pic.twitter.com/tmNFpw2UU4 — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) September 1, 2022

The Royals took the lead in the top of the third, but the White Sox offense wasted no time in the bottom half. Elvis Andrus tied it with a single, and Andrew Vaughn crushed a no-doubter.

This is an Elvis Andrus fan account. — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) September 1, 2022

Andrew Vaughn vs Daniel Mengden#ChangeTheGame



Home Run



Exit velo: 103.5 mph

Launch angle: 31 deg

Proj. distance: 393 ft



No doubt about that one

That's a dinger in all 30 MLB ballparks



KC (1) @ CWS (3)

3rd pic.twitter.com/ukSWm4ihlT — Would it dong? (@would_it_dong) September 1, 2022

With Robert out, defense in center field was far from solid in the fourth.

1) AJ Pollock took his time to the ball.



2) Then when he sees Nicky Lopez flirting to go home, Pollock makes a terrible throw to the infield



3) Melendez takes second base, so a single ties the game.



Just terrible baseball. — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) September 1, 2022

In the fifth, the White Sox had a chance to extend their two-run lead, but they couldn’t.

I hate to break it to you guys. They didn't. https://t.co/bEjSWwrzr9 pic.twitter.com/RBqFCvNNqm — White Sox Twitt3r VII: Remake (@SoxTwitt3r) September 1, 2022

Mfw the middle of the order don’t get a RISP home pic.twitter.com/ON7yuYLklm — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) September 1, 2022

Also, Eloy Jiménez had to leave the game with right leg soreness.

Death. Taxes. Eloy too sore to swing. — TheRealChiSoxFan (@TheRealChiSoxF1) September 1, 2022

On the bright side, many were impressed by Romy González. Early on, the second baseman displayed strong defense, and he missed a home run to center by only a foot or two.

Is Romy good??? — ¡matt! (@mateovonchicago) September 1, 2022

In the sixth, Leury García and González padded the lead with an RBI single each.

Leury Garcia gettin that Legend vibe back — LeonardPartVII (@Leonard42) September 1, 2022

The South Siders picked up two insurance runs in the eighth, when AJ Pollock made up for his Wiffleballed throwing error with a blast. He finished 2-for-4, as he also singled.

AJ Pollock vs Anthony Misiewicz#ChangeTheGame



Home Run



Exit velo: 99.5 mph

Launch angle: 31 deg

Proj. distance: 349 ft



This would have been a home run in 25/30 MLB ballparks



KC (1) @ CWS (7)

8th pic.twitter.com/PYqhGlCEv1 — Would it dong? (@would_it_dong) September 1, 2022

AJ POLLOCK IS ON LATELY. #WhiteSox — Sell The White Sox (@HashTagWhiteSox) September 1, 2022

Overall, despite the White Sox’s place in the standings, there were a lot of positives from today’s game.

Players only meetings>>>Kenny Williams ‘pep’ talks — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) September 1, 2022

OVAH!! Sox Win. Sox Win. Sox Win. The White Sox Win. White Sox. White Sox. Go Go White Sox. — Jeff the Giant (@SoxofWhite) September 1, 2022