White Sox Minor League Update: September 1, 2022

A five-run fifth inning guided the Knights to victory over the Durham Bulls during a rare day game on Thursday, dropping the Bulls (a Rays affiliate) to 69-56 and lifting the Knights to 50-75. Kyle Kubat contributed his longest and best start of the year, allowing just one run over 6 ⅔ innings, needing only 80 pitches to do so; he is 7-3 on the year. Declan Cronin and Bennett Sousa also had scoreless outings of varying lengths, then Lane Ramsey gave up a solo shot in the ninth.

Charlotte was down 1-0 entering the fifth, but Raudy Read changed that in a hurry, his one-out blast—his first as a Knight—tying it up.

Reading is fundamental!



It's a 402-foot blast for Raudy Read, his first with the Knights! pic.twitter.com/mPYHI1LNNQ — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) September 1, 2022

Zach Remillard was hit by a pitch and Laz Rivera drew a walk, then Mark Payton singled in Remillard and stole second. His romp around the bases eventually ended in tragedy; Lenyn Sosa reached on an error that scored Rivera (3-1 Knights) and made it to second, but Payton was out at home on the throw…

…Which made Carlos Pérez’s next-pitch home run both bitter and sweet.

'Los is MORE!



1st game back & Carlos Pérez goes YARD!!!!! pic.twitter.com/AECvYeHBLk — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) September 1, 2022

They added one more in the seventh, Remillard again hit by a pitch and taking revenge by crossing the plate on a Sosa single, and another in the eighth on Tyler Neslony’s second Triple-A dinger. He is now 12 for his last 27.

Tyler Neslony goes YARD!!! pic.twitter.com/mA6OcAMUa8 — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) September 1, 2022

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Mark Payton (CF): 1-for-4, RBI, SB

Lenyn Sosa (SS): 1-for-4, R, RBi, K

Carlos Pérez (C): 2-for-3, HR, R, 2 RBI, BB

Tyler Neslony (DH): 2-for-4, HR, R, RBI

Raudy Read (1B): 1-for-4, HR, R, RBI, K

Zach Remillard (3B): 1-for-2, 2 R, 2 HBP

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Blake Rutherford (LF): 0-for-4, 2 K

Micker Adolfo (RF): 0-for-4, K

Laz Rivera (2B): 0-for-3, R, BB

It was a true roller coaster affair in Montgomery tonight. Drew Dalquist made his second Project Birmingham start and it was one of his better ones of the season; he pitched four full innings and despite walking three, allowed just one run, which was unearned in the second inning on Colson Montgomery’s two-out error at short.

The Barons took that run right back in the third with the first of three home runs, this one Duke Ellis’s first Birmingham blast to lead off the inning.

Duke Ellis goes yard for the first time with the #Barons. 1-1 tie. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/RgAzPcep24 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) September 2, 2022

Bryan Ramos did the same thing to start the fifth, his second in Double-A and 21st of the season, putting the Barons up 2-1.

Bryan Ramos with a nuke ☢️. That’s his 2nd in AA, and 21st this year. 105MPH and 424’. #Barons up 2-1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/LQynBCBMgH — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) September 2, 2022

Garrett Davila relieved Dalquist in the bottom of the fifth and the two doubles he allowed in that inning tied it back up at two, then a hit by pitch, single, and double combined for a 3-2 Biscuits lead in the sixth.

The roller coaster hit a crest in the Barons’ half of the seventh. Ellis manufactured the team’s third run with a classic Duke Ellis Special; after a leadoff infield single, he stole second base, took third on a wild pitch, and scored when Oscar Colás grounded into a double play. Luis Mieses drew a walk and Yoelqui Céspedes went deep for the 16th time to put the Barons up 5-3.

The Biscuits didn’t get the memo that Yoelqui loves LHP that throws a fastball at his shins where he can get his arms extended. He pops an oppo (#16). Mieses scores and the #Barons lead 5-3. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/bk0rxGZIqc — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) September 2, 2022

Davila, meanwhile, pitched a scoreless seventh, but was again hurt by a double in the eighth, the last of four he allowed; he departed after a subsequent single, leaving two on and one out for Alejandro Mateo, who walked two—including one with the bases loaded—and gave up a run-scoring force out before retiring the side, making it a 5-5 tie.

And there it stayed through a scoreless ninth and 10th, Theo Denlinger and Yoelvin Silven handling things out of the bullpen. The Biscuits were in walk-off position in the ninth and 10th, but the ninth ended with Céspedes throwing a runner out at home from center to save the game and the 10th with Colás doing the same from right, catcher Evan Skoug hanging onto both tags.

We’ve had this talk before. Don’t try the combo of Cespedes and Skoug. It only causes pain. #Barons going to extras tied at 5. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/v7MOQAExkz — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) September 2, 2022

PSA for those in the back: Don’t run on the Oscar Colas -> Evan Skoug combo either. ⚾️ #Barons #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/8AGOF17IHz — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) September 2, 2022

In the top of the 11th, Ellis was the ghost runner at second base, cutting out the hard part of the Duke Ellis Special. He closed it out by stealing third base and scoring, incredibly, as Colás struck out swinging, perhaps psyching the catcher into the passed ball that allowed him to safely come home.

Ramos had walked in the meantime, then he took second on the passed ball, third on a Mieses fly ball, and scored the seventh and final run of the game on (what else?) a balk.

The bottom of the 11th started off with a game-saving double play; Céspedes caught the first out in center and nailed the ghost runner at third. If you don’t normally watch video highlights, watch this one:

This rendered the two singles afterwards harmless; Barons win 7-5. They were 0-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Duke Ellis (LF): 2-for-4, HR, 3 R, RBI, BB, K, HBP, 2 SB, CS

Bryan Ramos (2B): 2-for-4, HR, 2B, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB, K

Luis Mieses (1B): 1-for-5, R, BB, K, E

Yoelqui Céspedes (CF): 2-for-5, HR, R, 2 RBI, BB, 2 K, 2 SB, 2 outfield assists (home, 3B)

Colson Montgomery (SS): 2-for-6, 3 K, E

Wilfred Veras (DH): 3-for-5, 2 2B

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Oscar Colás (RF): 0-for-6, 3 K, GIDP, game-saving outfield assist (home)

Wes Kath (3B): 0-for-3, 2 BB, 2 K

Evan Skoug (C): 0-for-5, 3 K, two game-saving tag outs

Garrett Davila: 3 ⅓ IP, 7 H, 4 R, BB, 5 K, HBP

Hunter Dollander technically could have been better in this, his second start with the Dash. Specifically, he could have given up zero hits and baserunners instead of the two he did allow; the 25-year-old lefty went six innings and all the opposing Grasshoppers could do with him was hit two singles total, one of those of the infield variety. He walked no one and struck out seven.

The Dash bullpen is a precarious and volatile creature, but tonight it did its job: Cooper Bradford, Wilber Perez, and Luis Amaya each pitched one scoreless inning, striking out at least two apiece, with Bradford claiming the side. In total, Dash pitching gave up four hits, no runs, one walk, and struck out 14.

Eight runs scored on 11 hits for Winston, just one of those hits for extra bases. Scoring started with two outs in the third, Caberea Weaver and Alsander Womack singling and pulling off the double steal, which was ultimately unnecessary as Colby Smelley walked to load the bases; Riley Jepson unleashed the only Dash double of the day to knock in two and permanently give the team the lead.

Just to make sure, they put up a five-spot in the seventh. James Beard led off with a single and was swapped out for Jason Matthews in a force out; Keegan Fish singled and Weaver walked, loading the bases with one out. Womack singled for one run, making it 3-0, and Smelley singled for two, 5-0. Jepson walked to keep the bases loaded and Andy Atwood made it 7-0 with yet another single (they’re ready for Chicago).

They hit only one single in the eighth but did score one more run when Fish walked, took second on a wild pitch, and scored on Weaver’s ground ball single. Their record is 56-67.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Alsander Womack (2B): 2-for-5, 2 R, RBI, SB

Colby Smelley (DH): 2-for-4, R, 2 RBI, BB, K

Riley Jepson (RF): 2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, BB

Keegan Fish (C): 1-for-3, 2 R, BB, K, E

Caberea Weaver (LF): 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI, BB, SB

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Andy Atwood (SS): 1-for-5, 2 RBI, 2 K

Harvin Mendoza (1B): 0-for-5, 3 K

James Beard (CF): 1-for-5, 3 K

The Ballers lost this one late, if they ever really had it. Manuel Veloz made his second ever A-ball start after two seasons in the DSL and half a season in the ACL and was very good, the one run he allowed over four innings unearned on catcher Victor Torres’ error. Jesus Valles was not so good; he pitched three innings and gave up a run in two of them, the fifth and sixth, one of those to tie and the other to eventually win.

Sixth-round draft pick Eric Adler walked three in the eighth, two of whom scored. Christian Edwards relieved him with one out and stranded two runners on.

Kannapolis initially led 1-0 after four batters, Brooks Baldwin hitting his first full-season double and Benyamín Bailey knocking him in with a base hit.

Benyamin Bailey takes one to CF and Brooks Baldwin (2B) comes in to score. #Ballers up 1-0 early. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/4jisfmZZsy — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) September 1, 2022

They retook the lead 2-1 in the fourth inning when Tim Elko went deep, also for the first (and almost assuredly not the last) time in full-season play.

Tim Elko blasts his first HR with the #Ballers. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/gWfy1sZ5OX — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) September 1, 2022

And that’s where the scoring ended for the Ballers. Elko had two of their seven hits.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Jordan Sprinkle (SS): 1-for-3, BB, K, CS

Brooks Baldwin (RF): 1-for-4, 2B, R

Benyamín Bailey (LF): 1-for-4, RBI, K, GIDP

Jacob Burke (CF): 1-for-3, BB, K, outfield assist (2B)

Tim Elko (1B): 2-for-4, HR, R, RBI, K

