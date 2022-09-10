Gamethread: White Sox at Athletics

Happy Saturday, folks! The White Sox are on a roll as of late, with last night’s ninth inning comeback giving them a win in eight of their last 10 games, all coming under the watchful eye of interim manager Miguel Cairo. They come in to today hoping to take a third game in this four-game series with the Athletics.
Under Acting Manager Miguel Cairo, the White Sox are 8-3 with a MLB-best +31 run differential over that span.— Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) September 10, 2022
Lance Lynn is on the bump for the Sox. Starting his 17th game this season, he currently holds a 5-5 record with a 4.34 ERA and 102 strikeouts on the season. He had an amazing outing last time out on Monday against Seattle with 11 Ks, one unearned run, and 22 swinging strikes in seven innings of work.
The lineup behind him shakes out like this:
Today's #WhiteSox starters in Oakland.
Not a huge difference from the norm, but still no sign of Luis Robert, who hasn’t played since being pulled from the game in Seattle on Tuesday.
The A’s will start Adrián Martínez, who is making his eighth of the year. He is 4-3 so far, with a 4.34 ERA and 29 strikeouts. In his last start he went six innings of scoreless baseball, with four strikeouts and two walks — a good outing for the rookie, who may prove to be a challenge against the Sox hitters today.
The lineup for the A’s on their Superhero Day goes a little something like this:
Assemble!
Tony La Russa will be in Oakland on Sunday for the A’s pregame ceremony honoring Dave Stewart, but he is still not cleared to manage the Sox.
September 10, 2022
Game time is at 3:07 p.m. CST. Watch on NBCSCHI and listen in at ESPN 1000.
