Bird App Recap: White Sox 10, Athletics 2

After last night’s improbable comeback, the White Sox were back to take on the Oakland Athletics in the third game of a four-game set. Prior to the start of the game, we were provided with an update about Tony La Russa.

White Sox say Tony La Russa has not yet been cleared to manage but will travel with the team after Sunday’s game pic.twitter.com/Wv4YSwOzUO — James Fegan (@JRFegan) September 10, 2022

College football may be in full swing, but Miguel Cairo was seeking his ninth win as acting manager. This is how Cairo’s boys were lined up this afternoon.

Surprise! The Sox got their first hit in the first inning this time around. It wasn’t of any concern to Adrián Martínez though, who stranded the some runners to end the first inning. What was of concern was the trainer coming out to check on Lance Lynn after the second out in the bottom of the first.

I’m going to throw up — jacki (@zombie_jacki) September 10, 2022

The White Sox found themselves on the board first in the top of the second inning after AJ Pollock stole third base and Yaz drove him with a single.

Vroom vroom, AJ — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) September 10, 2022

Look at Yaz chipping in! — SoxNerd (@SoxNerd) September 10, 2022

Have I mentioned this is the Elvis revenge tour? Elvis reminded us with a three-run blast to center. The White Sox were up, 4-0, in the top of the second with one out.

How good has Elvis been since joining the White Sox? REALLY good.

Elvis Andrus, who just hit a 3-run HR, has been a godsend for the Chicago #WhiteSox since joining them three weeks ago.

He is hitting .386 with 4 doubles, 5 HRs and 16 RBI in his last 14 games.

White Sox up 4-0 over the #Athletics in the 2nd inning. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) September 10, 2022

Speaking of Elvis, I’ve taken some time to reflect. I think Rick Hahn might want to send the Athletics GM a thank you note. Truly, life is better with Elvis.

OK, OK. I’ll stop talking about Elvis Andrus. Yoán Moncada heard me, and needed to show off his defense in the bottom of the third.

Yoan Moncada is SMOOTH with it. pic.twitter.com/1wT2niwKLU — Just Baseball (@JustBBMedia) September 10, 2022

The White Sox from Thursday’s game made a return this afternoon. After just 3 2⁄ 3 innings, starting pitcher Martínez was pulled from the game. An Andrew Vaughn two-run double was the final straw.

White Sox putting on a hitting clinic today.



7 runs on 14 hits. And we’re only in the 4th inning. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) September 10, 2022

While the score was favorable early and the team vibe seems to have shifted, some White Sox fans are preparing for another downfall.

Bases loaded with no outs in the bottom of the fourth inning for the Athletics, and Ramon Laureano flied out to Gavin Sheets in shallow right. Let’s just say he was, uh, upset.

Ramón Laureano is not happy right about nowpic.twitter.com/gikyCHIuMu — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) September 10, 2022

Lance Lynn gets out of the fourth inning giving up only one (unearned) run. The White Sox remained in control, 7-1.

Lance Lynn playing like the guy we know has helped — VP of Wu Tang Financial (@BarbChairScott) September 10, 2022

Look, I will admit, the game was moving slow. How slow, though? Let’s just say, people had enough time to watch Notre Dame lose to Marshall before the game was barely halfway over.

I just turned over the the White Sox game after watching (ugh) Notre Dame.

It’s been on for two hours, and it’s only in the bottom of the fifth. — Dan Day (@CushingLee) September 10, 2022

Lance finished the fifth inning just as Lance finishes most innings.

Lance Lynn with a nice F bomb to end the fifth — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) September 10, 2022

Josh Harrison may have had a 3-for-4 at the plate, but he was not having a good day defensively at second base.

More like Josh Errorson — whitest sox u'know (@god_of_Flannel) September 10, 2022

This was a LONG game. I really don’t blame the fans for attempting to entertain themselves.

No one is safe, the wave has started in Oakland. #banthewave — EG (@mysoxarewhite) September 10, 2022

The bases were loaded on walks in the top of the seventh with no outs. After José Abreu grounded into a double play, Eloy was not ready for the inning to be over. He put the White Sox up, 9-2, with a two-out single. The single added to an already great day at the plate for the DH.

Eloy Jimenez is wearing out the A's.

Three hits, all to the opposite field.

He also has a sacrifice fly.

Three RBIs.

White Sox lead 9-2. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) September 10, 2022

I am, and quite a few people on this bird app are, declaring Eloy hot.

Who has been on an absolute rampage as of late…… pic.twitter.com/vHB5cWff1M — Father Zo (@SouthsideZo) September 10, 2022

Lance’s day was over after six innings. He finished up by surrendering just three hits, two runs (both unearned), one walk, and five Ks. This adds to a string of strong starts.

The White Sox tacked on an extra run in the top of the eighth inning on a Yasmani Grandal sacrifice fly, making it 10-2. Jose Ruiz came in to close things out in the bottom of the ninth and gave us a 1-2-3 inning. And FINALLY, after three hours and 43 minutes, the White Sox beat the Athletics.

Nice stress free win today. Good stuff. Don’t stop now boys! — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) September 10, 2022

The White Sox have won four in a row. They will look to complete a four-game sweep of Oakland tomorrow at 3:07 p.m CST. Until then, I will leave you with these lovely stats.