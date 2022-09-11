White Sox Minor League Update: September 10, 2022

Even if it works out, like it did today for Charlotte for a 8-5 win, the way the Knights go about their business is just very annoying. They really only have two or three real starters in their rotation right now, and it is a bullpen game for half of the team’s starts. Today was a bullpen game, and it started out terrible, with Chris Blewett allowing three runs in four outs. Yoan Aybar allowed two more runs in the fourth, and the Knights were down, 5-0, heading into the bottom half of the inning. But there, the offense exploded for seven runs to take the lead, and the pen held it for the rest of the game. They combined for five no-hit innings with Lincoln Henzman starting the effort and going two. Andrew Perez had 1-2-3 ninth for his second save.

That seven-run fourth was off the back of three homers. Zach Remillard had a solo homer to start the inning. Craig Dedelow hit a three-run homer three batters later.

Carlos Pèrez had the third and final homer of the inning, his 20th of the season, a two-run shot. He and multiple other hitters had at least two hits on the day. It was kind of an offensive explosion with 15 hits on the day for the Knights.

Post-polls side note: Reliever Hunter Schryver, who had a 3.89 ERA in 33 games with the Knights this season, his best at Triple-A in his career, announced his retirement today. He had pitched as recently as September 8, and if it’s his final pro outing, it ended on a bad note: two innings, six hits, five runs/four earned. In the past three years, the southpaw moved up from No. 63, to 48, to 45 on our SSS Top 100, and he would have been in the mix for an injury call-up as soon as this month.

All the Barons needed today were the arms, and Colson Montgomery. Birmingham threw a shutout, as Garrett Schoenle started and went the first four innings. Kohl Simas took over and issued the staff’s only walk today, but he still did not get into much trouble.

Where Colson Montgomery comes in is for four of the five runs scored. He hit a grand slam, plus a single. His slam was the first Double-A homer of his career.

Montgomery has really struggled during Project Birmingham, with a .154 batting average and a .427 OPS. He is not walking much and is striking out much more than normal for him. He could move back down to Winston-Salem to start 2023. Oscar Colás has been very good over his Double-A stint, and he had a couple hits today. His double was the second of the two extra-base hits for Birmingham.

Due to inclement weather, the Winston-Salem Dash have postponed today's game. The Dash will play a double header tomorrow starting at 11am. All gates will open at 10am.



Tickets for today's game can be redeemed for tomorrow, Sunday 9/11, or any game in April/May of '23. pic.twitter.com/eAdG5E0ikE — Winston-Salem Dash (@WSDashBaseball) September 10, 2022

It was a very rough game for the bullpen, offense, and the defense — well for at least three CBs fielders. Jose Jimenez had the start, and was brilliant over his five innings. He didn’t allow a run, and struck out three. He relied on fly balls to get through his stint, and it worked for him, as he left the game with a 1-0 lead. The bullpen gave it away pretty quickly, though, with Bowen Plagge allowing five runs over two innings and Drew McDaniel allowing four in the eighth to make the loss a blowout.

The offense did not do much outside of one lone extra-base hit from Victor Torres. It was his seventh homer of the season.

Victor Torres goes deep and gives the #Ballers the lead 1-0. It’s the 5th and the lead still stands. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/IUeLaWDxhm — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) September 11, 2022

Brooks Baldwin had a good day, too, with two singles. But nobody drove him in, and there were not many opportunities to drive in runners when he was at the plate.

