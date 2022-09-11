South Side Sox Postgame Podcast 14 — Streaking through Oakland

We joined forces with Elizabeth Gonzales at exactly the right time, after her road trip to Cleveland and now, onto Seattle and Oakland. Lucky us, she’s reporting on the White Sox action on-site, and will be writing up a de facto ballpark review/guide for both.

It’s been just a few days since she checked in from Seattle, so now it’s time to talk about the smoking-hot team she’s watched take five of six on the road trip so far.

It’s not a cut-and-paste, but once again Lance Lynn and Elvis Andrus were the stars of Saturday’s win

What has gotten into these hitters?!? And is Elizabeth the lucky charm?

We’ve all witnessed what’s gotten into this team on the road trip, but Elizabeth shares what she’s seen on the field pregame, in batting practice, in the dugout that seem hallmarks of the Sox resurgence

Can the White Sox survive the return of Tony La Russa?

Impressions of the Oakland ballpark experience: Hardcore baseball, no frills, but more fun than you’d imagine

Meeting the Vaughns and Oakland P.A. announcer Amelia Schimmel, high-fiving La Pantera, and helping a family in need, the Irvins

For those that didn’t hear the story, I met the Irvin family game 1 of the A’s/ Sox series. They had evacuated from their home in Georgetown bc of wildfires hours earlier and brought their 3 children to see the Sox play. Keep their community in your thoughts and prayers. — EG (@mysoxarewhite) September 10, 2022

Is this the end of the ballpark tour for 2022? (Are you kidding?)

