Gamethread: White Sox at Athletics

The Bears are opening their season at Soldier Field, and Tony La Russa is back with the White Sox, sans managerial duties. So, if you're here and you're excited about White Sox baseball, you're a real one. Thanks for enjoying the ride with us – you're among friends here.

The White Sox are in Oakland this afternoon to wrap things up against the Athletics, whom they have outscored 29-7 over the first three games. The South Siders are 9-3 during interim manager Miguel Cairo's reign and have clawed their way to 1 1⁄ 2 games behind the first-place Cleveland Guardians. It looks like this season might go down to the wire.

On the bump for the White Sox today is Johnny Cueto, who rides his majestic steed into today's action with a 7-7 record 2.87 ERA. The last time Cueto saw the A's, he went seven solid innings but left with a no-decision. Then again, that was back when the White Sox were only allowed to hit singles, so I'm hoping Cueto's record will fare a little better today.

Not faring well today is Josh Harrison, who was a late scratch due to flu-like symptoms. (Get well soon, Josh!) Luis Robert remains on the phantom IL today, having not played since getting hit by a pitch in the hand in Seattle. Our Elizabeth Gonzales has seen La Pantera taking (two-handed!) batting practice in Oakland, so maybe he will play again in 2022.

Lineup change: García for Harrison, straight up. Harrison has been scratched with flu-like symptoms. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 11, 2022

Oakland lines up like this:

Sunday starters



⚾: 1:07pm PT vs. White Sox

: NBCSCA

: Bloomberg 960 AM

: https://t.co/M834H8sLrm

: https://t.co/sssl73aCEn

Starting pitcher: Irvin pic.twitter.com/Z9our7Y628 — Oakland A's (@Athletics) September 11, 2022

You can catch the game locally starting at 3:07 pm CT in the usual places. Let’s go get a sweep!