Bird App Recap: Athletics 10, White Sox 3

The White Sox looked to finish their seven-game road trip 6-1 on a gloomy afternoon in Chicago. Prior to the start of the game, Dave Stewart had his number retired, and it was revealed that Tony La Russa had a medical procedure done.

White Sox manager Tony La Russa confirms to me he had a pacemaker inserted for his heart. He is grateful for having undergone a relatively "simple" procedure and is coming along well, working to regain his strength. It's unclear when he'll be ready to manage again. — Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) September 11, 2022

Tony was cleared to attend the number retirement ceremony, but left the dugout prior to the start of the game. The lineup was in Miguel Cairo’s hands this afternoon, and he lined them up in what he hoped to be sweep formation. Josh Harrison was a late scratch (flu), and was replaced by Leury García.

Bears fans were hoping for a two-for-one day, after the Bears completed a 19-10 victory against San Francisco back in Chicago.

A Bears dub followed by a White Sox 4 game sweep. I need it so mf bad. pic.twitter.com/ewwtdfNj52 — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) September 11, 2022

After just three batters, the White Sox took a 1-0 lead on a José Abreu double. Andrew Vaughn looked real speedy going first to home.

Tony Kemp got on base after he was allegedly hit by a Johnny Cueto pitch. Kemp then scored on a bloop single to Adam Engel, making it 1-1.

Outfield defense is important huh. — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) September 11, 2022

Oakland challenged a foul ball call in the bottom of the first inning and lost. Things between innings got a little tense, and I, for one, was much more entertained than I was yesterday.

The A's went off on the umps before the start of the second inning after a ball down the left-field line was called foul in the first (call stayed the same after a replay review). Resulted in the ejection of Chad Pinder, who hit that ball. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) September 11, 2022

The White Sox would retake the lead in the top of the fourth inning on an AJ Pollock sacrifice fly. Abreu scored the run after a HBP, and getting to third on a LONG single by Eloy.

Eloy smashes one off the wall and ends up on first lol run ffs — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) September 11, 2022

White Sox have seized the lead at 2-1 on AJ Pollock's sac fly.



Meanwhile, the Guardians sweep the Twins. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) September 11, 2022

If you read the last portion of the tweet above, you will discover that the Twins decided not to help the White Sox out today.

Twins worthless — SoxNerd (@SoxNerd) September 11, 2022

Defensive miscues in the bottom of the fourth? Ah yes, I know just who is at fault.

I blame Tony being at the ballpark because yes, that seems like the right place to point fingers. — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) September 11, 2022

A one-run game in the top of the fifth? The only logical explanation is a bunt. I am not sure why Chrystal is asking such strange questions in all-caps.

WHY ARE WE BUNTING?! — Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) September 11, 2022

I hope you read that last bit with dripping sarcasm because that is exactly how I typed it. The White Sox relinquished the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. I can’t confirm the below theory, but I am not going to deny it.

I think there’s a correlation with TLR being in the building and the Sox losing. It’s like a black magic Jerry curse. — Brian Knights (@BrianKnights3) September 11, 2022

Leury drops a ball in foul territory that would have been the final out. Instead, it opens the door for a home run. Oakland put up a six-spot in the bottom of the fifth to make it 7-2, and we are straight-up not having a good time.

Leury Garcia REEKS MAN. — Sell The White Sox (@HashTagWhiteSox) September 11, 2022

The White Sox scratched one run across to make it 7-3 in the top of the sixth. All hope was not yet lost for some.

Just when I thought maybe we could get some momentum going, Kemp hit a solo shot to make it 8-3.

When Tony Kemp plays the White Sox. pic.twitter.com/Tr3WndAl9B — Brandon (@TheRealBDejesus) September 11, 2022

It really just was not the White Sox’s day, and for the sake of superstition, I really hope Tony was being serious.

The Athletics added insult to injury in the bottom of the eighth, making it 10-3.

game off — italian mortician addams (@marjraguso) September 11, 2022

The White Sox did not have a magic ninth inning in them on this Sunday, and dropped the final game of their road trip, 10-3.

Since 8/30 (the first game Miguel Cairo managed after Tony La Russa had to see doctors):



White Sox in games where Tony La Russa was at the stadium: 0-2



White Sox in games where Tony La Russa was NOT at the stadium: 9-2 — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) September 11, 2022