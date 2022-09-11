 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: Athletics 10, White Sox 3

The South Siders fall hard, and we’re not saying Tony is to blame — but he might be to blame

By Allie Wesel
The White Sox looked to finish their seven-game road trip 6-1 on a gloomy afternoon in Chicago. Prior to the start of the game, Dave Stewart had his number retired, and it was revealed that Tony La Russa had a medical procedure done.

Tony was cleared to attend the number retirement ceremony, but left the dugout prior to the start of the game. The lineup was in Miguel Cairo’s hands this afternoon, and he lined them up in what he hoped to be sweep formation. Josh Harrison was a late scratch (flu), and was replaced by Leury García.

Bears fans were hoping for a two-for-one day, after the Bears completed a 19-10 victory against San Francisco back in Chicago.

After just three batters, the White Sox took a 1-0 lead on a José Abreu double. Andrew Vaughn looked real speedy going first to home.

Tony Kemp got on base after he was allegedly hit by a Johnny Cueto pitch. Kemp then scored on a bloop single to Adam Engel, making it 1-1.

Oakland challenged a foul ball call in the bottom of the first inning and lost. Things between innings got a little tense, and I, for one, was much more entertained than I was yesterday.

The White Sox would retake the lead in the top of the fourth inning on an AJ Pollock sacrifice fly. Abreu scored the run after a HBP, and getting to third on a LONG single by Eloy.

If you read the last portion of the tweet above, you will discover that the Twins decided not to help the White Sox out today.

Defensive miscues in the bottom of the fourth? Ah yes, I know just who is at fault.

A one-run game in the top of the fifth? The only logical explanation is a bunt. I am not sure why Chrystal is asking such strange questions in all-caps.

I hope you read that last bit with dripping sarcasm because that is exactly how I typed it. The White Sox relinquished the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. I can’t confirm the below theory, but I am not going to deny it.

Leury drops a ball in foul territory that would have been the final out. Instead, it opens the door for a home run. Oakland put up a six-spot in the bottom of the fifth to make it 7-2, and we are straight-up not having a good time.

The White Sox scratched one run across to make it 7-3 in the top of the sixth. All hope was not yet lost for some.

Just when I thought maybe we could get some momentum going, Kemp hit a solo shot to make it 8-3.

It really just was not the White Sox’s day, and for the sake of superstition, I really hope Tony was being serious.

The Athletics added insult to injury in the bottom of the eighth, making it 10-3.

The White Sox did not have a magic ninth inning in them on this Sunday, and dropped the final game of their road trip, 10-3.

The White Sox will have Monday off before facing the Rockies at home on Tuesday. They end a 5-2 West Coast road trip by losing a half-game on the Guardians over the course of the last week, and sit 2 12 games out of first place.

