Six Pack of Stats: A’s 10, White Sox 3

The South Siders end a four-game win streak, as they drop the series finale in Oakland

By Darrin Brown
A close game for 4 1⁄2 innings, the A’s finished the fifth with a 96.6% win expectancy.
The Oakland A’s defeated the White Sox, 10-3, at Oakland Coliseum to close the series and Chicago’s road trip.

The A’s improve to 51-90. Chicago drops to 72-69, 2 12 games behind Cleveland for first in the AL Central.

The Starters

Johnny Cueto started for the White Sox and went 4 23 innings, giving up five earned on eight hits, including a homer.

Cueto used a five-pitch arsenal in his 84-pitch outing. He lost velocity and spin on all five pitches.

Cueto’s start looked like this:

Cole Irvin threw a quality start for the A’s, giving up two earned over seven innings with five strikeouts.

Irvin used a four-pitch arsenal in his 95-pitch start. He had a 40% whiff rate with his curveball, seeing an increase in spin and velocity on the pitch.

Irvin’s Statcast numbers looked like this:

Pressure Play

With two on, nobody out in the bottom of the fifth, A’s shortstop Nick Allen hit a sac bunt to advance runners to second and third.

The plate appearance had a 3.15 LI.

Pressure Cooker

Cueto totaled 1.22 pLI in his 4 23 innings.

Top Play

With one out, runners on the corners in the bottom of the fifth in a 2-2 tie, A’s third baseman Vimael Machin hit a two-run double to right to put Oakland ahead, 4-2.

The double added .185 WPA for the A’s.

Top Performer

A’s second baseman Tony Kemp added .174 WPA for Oakland, going 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBI.

Smackdown

Luckiest hit: A’s first baseman Seth Brown hit a .050 xBA single in the fourth.

Toughest out: White Sox third baseman Leury García hit a .650 xBA line out in the fifth.

Hardest hit: A’s right fielder Ramón Laureano hit a 109 mph homer in the fifth.

Weakest contact: Allen hit a 52.1 mph single in the eighth.

Longest hit: Laureano’s homer went 403 feet.

Magic Number: 4.2

Cueto’s 4 23 inning start marks his shortest of the season.

Glossary

Hard-hit is any ball off the bat at 95 mph or more
LI measures pressure per play
pLI measures total pressure faced in-game
Whiff a swing-and-miss
WPA win probability added measures contributions to the win
xBA expected batting average

Poll

Who was the White Sox MVP for this doleful drubbing in Oakland?

view results
  • 100%
    Eloy Jiménez: 2-for-4, 2B, R, K, needs to stop watching his non-homers from the batter’s box
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    José Abreu: 1-for-3, R, 2B, HBP, RBI, K
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Elizabeth Gonzales: taking SSS through a successful road trip and spearheading a cool social media support effort for an Oakland family in need
    (0 votes)
2 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Lots more White Sox Cold Cats candidates after this doleful drubbing in Oakland:

view results
  • 0%
    Romy González: 0-for-4, 3 Ks
    (0 votes)
  • 50%
    Leury García: 0-for-3, K, E
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Andrew Vaughn: 0-for-3, R, K, BB, GIDP
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Adam Engel: 0-for-3, general confusion
    (0 votes)
  • 50%
    Johnny Cueto: 4 2⁄3 IP, 8 H, 7 R/5 ER, BB, 3 K, HR, HB, L
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Kendall Graveman: IP, 3 H, 2 ER, K
    (0 votes)
2 votes total Vote Now

