Six Pack of Stats: A’s 10, White Sox 3

The Oakland A’s defeated the White Sox, 10-3, at Oakland Coliseum to close the series and Chicago’s road trip.
The A’s improve to 51-90. Chicago drops to 72-69, 2 1⁄2 games behind Cleveland for first in the AL Central.
The Starters
Johnny Cueto started for the White Sox and went 4 2⁄3 innings, giving up five earned on eight hits, including a homer.
Cueto used a five-pitch arsenal in his 84-pitch outing. He lost velocity and spin on all five pitches.
Cueto’s start looked like this:
Cole Irvin threw a quality start for the A’s, giving up two earned over seven innings with five strikeouts.
Irvin used a four-pitch arsenal in his 95-pitch start. He had a 40% whiff rate with his curveball, seeing an increase in spin and velocity on the pitch.
Irvin’s Statcast numbers looked like this:
Pressure Play
With two on, nobody out in the bottom of the fifth, A’s shortstop Nick Allen hit a sac bunt to advance runners to second and third.
The plate appearance had a 3.15 LI.
Pressure Cooker
Cueto totaled 1.22 pLI in his 4 2⁄3 innings.
Top Play
With one out, runners on the corners in the bottom of the fifth in a 2-2 tie, A’s third baseman Vimael Machin hit a two-run double to right to put Oakland ahead, 4-2.
The double added .185 WPA for the A’s.
Top Performer
A’s second baseman Tony Kemp added .174 WPA for Oakland, going 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBI.
Smackdown
Luckiest hit: A’s first baseman Seth Brown hit a .050 xBA single in the fourth.
Toughest out: White Sox third baseman Leury García hit a .650 xBA line out in the fifth.
Hardest hit: A’s right fielder Ramón Laureano hit a 109 mph homer in the fifth.
Weakest contact: Allen hit a 52.1 mph single in the eighth.
Longest hit: Laureano’s homer went 403 feet.
Magic Number: 4.2
Cueto’s 4 2⁄3 inning start marks his shortest of the season.
Glossary
Hard-hit is any ball off the bat at 95 mph or more
LI measures pressure per play
pLI measures total pressure faced in-game
Whiff a swing-and-miss
WPA win probability added measures contributions to the win
xBA expected batting average
Poll
Who was the White Sox MVP for this doleful drubbing in Oakland?
Eloy Jiménez: 2-for-4, 2B, R, K, needs to stop watching his non-homers from the batter’s box
José Abreu: 1-for-3, R, 2B, HBP, RBI, K
Elizabeth Gonzales: taking SSS through a successful road trip and spearheading a cool social media support effort for an Oakland family in need
Poll
Lots more White Sox Cold Cats candidates after this doleful drubbing in Oakland:
Romy González: 0-for-4, 3 Ks
Leury García: 0-for-3, K, E
Andrew Vaughn: 0-for-3, R, K, BB, GIDP
Adam Engel: 0-for-3, general confusion
Johnny Cueto: 4 2⁄3 IP, 8 H, 7 R/5 ER, BB, 3 K, HR, HB, L
Kendall Graveman: IP, 3 H, 2 ER, K
