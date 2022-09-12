South Side Sox Podcast 115 — Road tripping, Tony’s return, and the sprint to October

The White Sox completed a 5-2 West Coast road trip — and lost a half-game on division-leading Cleveland. Brett Ballantini and SSS writes Jordan Hass, Dante Jones, Allie Wesel, Joe Resis, Melissa Sage-Bollenbach and Adrian Serrano got together postgame to discuss whether it’s too little, too late — and much else:

Now seven games behind in the wild card race, that ship has definitively sailed. However, the White Sox had a strong run and still couldn’t get any closer, ultimately, to the Guardians (thanks, Twins)

The dynamics of Miguel Cairo vs. Tony La Russa, and the ramifications of any La Russa return this season; we know at the very least, Jordan is writing no more Tony stories

Have the White Sox already found their next manager ... again, without a managerial search (no, not Cairo; but Gordon Beckham may know!)

We could know as soon as Thursday whether the White Sox are actually “3 1 ⁄ 2 ” games behind Cleveland right now ... but almost certainly, they are due to the tiebreaker

⁄ ” games behind Cleveland right now ... but almost certainly, they are due to the tiebreaker A breakdown of the remaining schedule, and whether or not there is enough weak wiggle room in the White Sox schedule to overtake the Guardians

