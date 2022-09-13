Gamethread: Rockies at White Sox

After winning back-to-back series in Seattle (79-61) and Oakland (51-90), the White Sox (72-69) return to Guaranteed Rate Field to face the Rockies (61-80). The South Siders are 9-3 in their last 12 games, but they are still three games behind the Guardians (74-65), who face the Angels (61-80) tonight.

Michael Kopech will start on the mound for the White Sox. Kopech enters this game with a 3.78 ERA, a 3.92 xERA, and a 4.50 FIP in 114 1⁄ 3 innings. Those numbers render Kopech a 1.0-fWAR pitcher this season. Kopech faced the Rockies at Coors Field on July 26, when he threw 5 1⁄ 3 shutout innings, and the White Sox won that game, 2-1. Kopech seems to be pushing his limit in terms of his workload this season, as he has struggled of late following a red-hot start to the season. An injury during warmups on August 22 did not help, but Kopech is looking to finish the season strong.

Chad Kuhl, a right-handed pitcher, will start for Colorado. Kuhl, 30, enters with a 5.38 ERA, a 5.29 xERA, and a 5.38 FIP in 117 innings, rendering him a 0.4-fWAR pitcher. This start will be the first time Kuhl has faced the White Sox during his six-year MLB career. Perhaps Kuhl’s biggest career accomplishment happened back on June 27, when he pitched a three-hit shutout against the star-studded Dodgers (97-43).

Here are tonight’s starting lineups:

Before the game, Rick Hahn had a few updates.

Rick Hahn said Tim Anderson has been cleared to begin "ramping up more seriously his baseball activity."



Hahn said he could return during next week's homestand, but no set, clear return date — James Fegan (@JRFegan) September 13, 2022

"Way too soon," said Hahn when asked to assess how this situation, and the team's performance under Miguel Cairo, affects the evaluation of the managerial position after this year — James Fegan (@JRFegan) September 13, 2022

White Sox GM Rick Hahn tested positive for COVID-19 this morning. Thankfully, he's having only mild symptoms and once again expressed being very thankful for being fully vaccinated and boosted. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 13, 2022

Best of luck to Tim Anderson, Tony La Russa, and Rick Hahn as they recover.

The first pitch is scheduled to take place at 7:10 p.m. Central. As usual, NBC Sports Chicago will televise the game, and WMVP 1000 AM will have the radio coverage.