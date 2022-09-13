 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

White Sox Minor League Update: September 13, 2022

Five balls cleared the fences, including homers from Colson Montgomery and Oscar Colás

By Darren Black
2021 Major Leauge Baseball Draft
Did you know that Birmingham power hitter Colson Montgomery wore a bow tie to draft night?
Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Charlotte was shellacked from start to finish in their 12-4 loss. They were down 5-0 after just five innings, and gave up a four-spot in the eighth to put away the game for good. Kyle Kubat started the game and allowed those first five runs. He and two relievers were responsible for all 12 runs, with Lincoln Henzman giving up the next three and Yoan Aybar the final four in that eighth inning. Overall, it was not a very clean affair for the arms. They combined for 13 walks and 11 hits. Letting half of those runners home is not surprising with command as bad as that. Even JB Olson, with two scoreless, still walked three to get there.

The offense was not going to be able to compete with pitching like that, especially with Norfolk pitchers only walking four. Micker Adolfo had one of the big hits, with his 13th homer of the season.

Craig Dedelow has not been as good in Triple-A compared to Double-A, but he is still bringing a big stick. His only hit, he walked twice as well, was his fourth Triple-A homer and 26th of 2022.

To round out the good news, Yolbert Sánchez was the only player to have multiple hits. They were, of course, two singles; no other way for him to get hits.

Poll

Who was the Knights MVP?

view results
  • 0%
    Micker Adolfo: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 0 BB, 3 K
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Yolbert Sánchez: 2-for-4, 0 BB, 0 K
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    Craig Dedelow: 1-for-2, 1 HR, 2 R, 2 BB, 1 K, 1 SB
    (5 votes)
5 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who was the Knights Cold Cat?

view results
  • 0%
    Kyle Kubat: 2 IP, 5 ER, 6 H, 2 BB, 2 K
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    Yoan Aybar: 2⁄3 IP, 4 ER, 4 H, 4 BB, 2 K
    (4 votes)
4 votes total Vote Now

A decent day for Project Birmingham, with homers from three A-ball bats, including the top two prospects in the system. Colson Montgomery was first, as he knocked one out to right field.

Oscar Colás was next up two innings later, and crushed his 21st home run of the year. As the announcer says, over the scoreboard for him.

Last but not least was Wilfred Veras, who should crack Top 30 White Sox prospect lists at this point. He has had a good time in Double-A, though when it is all said and done, it will be about 15-20 games. So, not a huge sample here for the Project Birmingham guys. Veras is showing great pop, though, with his third homer for B-ham in just 10 games.

Bryan Ramos did not homer today like his three teammates, but he reached twice. He and Colás were the only bats to do that today.

On the bump, Norge Vera started and continued his struggles with command. He threw more balls (36) than strikes (29) on his way to five walks. He was probably going to be pulled after three innings anyway, but he couldn’t get there, and Garrett Davila came in and settled down the game. He got the final out of the third and went four scoreless innings after that. Edgar Navarro was the man to get the final three outs, and he made it interesting before that third out. He walked two, before striking out the final batter of the game. All three outs were via strikeout, so, did he strike out the side or no?

Poll

Who was the Barons MVP?

view results
  • 12%
    Colson Montgomery: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 0 BB, 0 K
    (1 vote)
  • 50%
    Oscar Colás: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 R, 0 BB, 0 K
    (4 votes)
  • 37%
    Garrett Davila: 4 1⁄3 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K
    (3 votes)
8 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who was the Barons Cold Cat?

view results
  • 60%
    Norge Vera: 2 2⁄3 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 5 BB, 4 K
    (3 votes)
  • 40%
    Yoelqui Céspedes: 0-for-3, 0 BB, 1 K
    (2 votes)
5 votes total Vote Now

