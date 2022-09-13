White Sox Minor League Update: September 13, 2022

Charlotte was shellacked from start to finish in their 12-4 loss. They were down 5-0 after just five innings, and gave up a four-spot in the eighth to put away the game for good. Kyle Kubat started the game and allowed those first five runs. He and two relievers were responsible for all 12 runs, with Lincoln Henzman giving up the next three and Yoan Aybar the final four in that eighth inning. Overall, it was not a very clean affair for the arms. They combined for 13 walks and 11 hits. Letting half of those runners home is not surprising with command as bad as that. Even JB Olson, with two scoreless, still walked three to get there.

The offense was not going to be able to compete with pitching like that, especially with Norfolk pitchers only walking four. Micker Adolfo had one of the big hits, with his 13th homer of the season.

M-I-C-K-E-R, H-O-M-E-R



13th of the season for Micker Adolfo! pic.twitter.com/cwpQhTbTe0 — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) September 14, 2022

Craig Dedelow has not been as good in Triple-A compared to Double-A, but he is still bringing a big stick. His only hit, he walked twice as well, was his fourth Triple-A homer and 26th of 2022.

To round out the good news, Yolbert Sánchez was the only player to have multiple hits. They were, of course, two singles; no other way for him to get hits.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Micker Adolfo: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 0 BB, 3 K

Yolbert Sánchez: 2-for-4, 0 BB, 0 K

Craig Dedelow: 1-for-2, 1 HR, 2 R, 2 BB, 1 K, 1 SB vote view results 0% Micker Adolfo: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 0 BB, 3 K (0 votes)

0% Yolbert Sánchez: 2-for-4, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

100% Craig Dedelow: 1-for-2, 1 HR, 2 R, 2 BB, 1 K, 1 SB (5 votes) 5 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Kyle Kubat: 2 IP, 5 ER, 6 H, 2 BB, 2 K

Yoan Aybar: 2⁄3 IP, 4 ER, 4 H, 4 BB, 2 K vote view results 0% Kyle Kubat: 2 IP, 5 ER, 6 H, 2 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

100% Yoan Aybar: 2⁄3 IP, 4 ER, 4 H, 4 BB, 2 K (4 votes) 4 votes total Vote Now

A decent day for Project Birmingham, with homers from three A-ball bats, including the top two prospects in the system. Colson Montgomery was first, as he knocked one out to right field.

Colson Montgomery staying hot with this shot out to right



Birmingham 1, Rocket City 0 | Mid 2 pic.twitter.com/AN2Yo6T26y — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) September 14, 2022

Oscar Colás was next up two innings later, and crushed his 21st home run of the year. As the announcer says, over the scoreboard for him.

Oscar CoH MY GOD, that one was crushed



And we’re tied pic.twitter.com/eGdiEUwh9q — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) September 14, 2022

Last but not least was Wilfred Veras, who should crack Top 30 White Sox prospect lists at this point. He has had a good time in Double-A, though when it is all said and done, it will be about 15-20 games. So, not a huge sample here for the Project Birmingham guys. Veras is showing great pop, though, with his third homer for B-ham in just 10 games.

Verás ropes this one out to left and the Barons take the lead, 3-2 pic.twitter.com/ksJ9rmri85 — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) September 14, 2022

Bryan Ramos did not homer today like his three teammates, but he reached twice. He and Colás were the only bats to do that today.

On the bump, Norge Vera started and continued his struggles with command. He threw more balls (36) than strikes (29) on his way to five walks. He was probably going to be pulled after three innings anyway, but he couldn’t get there, and Garrett Davila came in and settled down the game. He got the final out of the third and went four scoreless innings after that. Edgar Navarro was the man to get the final three outs, and he made it interesting before that third out. He walked two, before striking out the final batter of the game. All three outs were via strikeout, so, did he strike out the side or no?

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Colson Montgomery: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 0 BB, 0 K

Oscar Colás: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Garrett Davila: 4 1⁄3 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K vote view results 12% Colson Montgomery: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 0 BB, 0 K (1 vote)

50% Oscar Colás: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 R, 0 BB, 0 K (4 votes)

37% Garrett Davila: 4 1⁄3 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K (3 votes) 8 votes total Vote Now