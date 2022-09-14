Today in White Sox History: September 14

1952

In a 17-inning game in Chicago, Sox pitcher Saul Rogovin struck out 14 Red Sox in 15 innings of work. But it was Luis Aloma who got the decision, as the White Sox won, 4-3.

1974

White Sox first baseman Dick Allen called a team meeting to announce he was retiring from baseball. Allen would win the American League home run title, despite missing the final two weeks of the season! Allen was fighting serious injuries to his shoulder and leg from previous seasons, but the way he walked out on the Sox left a bad taste in the mouths of many fans.

White Sox GM Roland Hemond later traded Allen’s rights to the Atlanta Braves for catcher Jim Essian. Allen would return and see action with the Phillies and A’s before retiring for good in 1977.

1997

Carlton Fisk had his No. 72 retired in a ceremony before the White Sox took on Cleveland. Because he was released unceremoniously in 1993, and also for being denied entry to the locker room during the 1993 ALCS, Fisk asked that owner Jerry Reinsdorf and GM Ron Schueler be absent from the pregame ceremony.

As if things couldn’t get worse, the game was also remembered for manager Terry Bevington using five pitchers in a five-run eighth inning — and going to the mound that inning to call in Keith Foulke to the game — with no one was warming up in the bullpen when he called for the change! Bevington ended up using an MLB-record nine pitchers in the nine-inning game. The Sox lost, 8-3, to fall 7 1⁄ 2 games behind first-place Cleveland.

2017

It was a record-setting afternoon for a couple of White Sox players in the team’s 17-7 blowout of the Tigers at Comerica Park.

White Sox outfielder Avisaíl García went 5-for-5 with seven RBIs and two runs in the game, in addition to a walk. Rookie second baseman Yoán Moncada went 4-for-5 with two walks and five runs, and first baseman José Abreu went 4-for-5 with three runs.

García became the second White Sox player with five hits and seven RBIs in a game. The other was Carl Reynolds against the Yankees on July 2, 1930 in New York. Moncada, meanwhile, tied Hall-of-Famer Tim Raines’ franchise record with his five runs; Raines originally set the record against the Red Sox in Boston on April 18, 1994.

The White Sox as a team pounded out 25 hits in the 2017 game.