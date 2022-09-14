Gamethread: Rockies at White Sox

Happy Wednesday! The Chicago White Sox will play the Colorado Rockies this afternoon in the final game of this two-game set. Last night was a great game all around, so hopefully the team can do it again today and grab a win before an even more important game tomorrow.

Dylan Cease is on the mound, so that’s already a good start towards grabbing a win. The Cy Young candidate will look for his 15th win, as he has a 2.06 ERA and 1.07 WHIP. In his last game against the Oakland Athletics, he went six innings with just three hits, two walks, no runs, and nine strikeouts. Cease uses a variety of five different pitches, with his slider being used the most at 42.8%. He follows with his fastball (39.5%), curveball (14%), changeup (2.7%), and sinker (1.1%).

The South Siders will face lefty Kyle Freeland, who currently has a 8-9 record with a 4.63 ERA and 1.37 WHIP. Freeland is a long time Rocky, and was their first round draft pick back in 2014. He made his major league debut in 2017, and since then has maintained a solid stat line. In his last game against the Milwaukee Brewers, he got the win going six innings with just two hits, one run, and eight strikeouts. Freeland also uses five pitches, with his fastball being used the most at 23.5%. He follows with a slider (22%), sinker (21.8%), curveball (18.1%), and changeup (14.6%).

Elvis Andrus will continue to lead it off, followed by Yoán Moncada and José Abreu. Eloy Jiménez will DH, and Andrew Vaughn and AJ Pollock will take the outfield corners. Luis Robert is in center, followed by Seby Zavala behind the plate and Romy González at second base.

Wednesday afternoon baseball⚾️☀️



Here's your starting lineup⬇️ pic.twitter.com/48DTf1Vc6M — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) September 14, 2022

Game time is at 1:10 p.m. CT. Tune into NBCSCHI to watch with Jason and Gordon, and ESPN1000 to listen in.