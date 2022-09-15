White Sox Minor League Update: September 14, 2022

In one of the most chaotic games of the season, the Knights came up short in Norfolk against the Tides.

The Knights got on the board in the top of the first inning, when Yolbert Sánchez launched a one-out double. Catcher Carlos Pérez followed with an RBI single to right field that made the score 1-0.

Despite the strong start, the Knights did not remain ahead for long. To put it mildly, Charlotte starter Tobias Myers did not have his best stuff on the mound. Jordan Westburg led off with a double for the Tides, and Joseph Ortiz singled to put runners on the corners with no outs. Matters got worse when control eluded Myers, as a wild pitch allowed the tying run to score. A walk set the Tides up with an opportunity to increase their lead, and they did just that. Norfolk executed a double-steal, and Myers was charged with a throwing error on the play.

From there, Tyler Nevin drew a walk, and Yusniel Díaz delivered a huge, three-run blast to make it 5-1. Brett Phillips followed with a home run of his own, and finally, the Tides were done scoring in the first. Myers set down the next three batters he faced, but he did not come back out for the second inning.

The Knights did not go down as easily as one might expect. In the second, they got back on the board, as Mark Payton continued his excellent season at the plate. Payton’s two-run homer reduced Charlotte’s deficit to three.

For the next few innings, the teams traded runs. The Knights scored two in the fourth, when Sánchez drove in D.J. Burt with a ground out, and Pérez hit an RBI double. They scored two again in the fifth, when Zach Remillard drove in Adam Haseley with a sacrifice fly, and Payton drove in Xavier Fernández with a ground out. Fernández drove in a run the sixth with a double.

At the same time however, the Knights bullpen struggled immensely. The Tides scored one in the third against Kade McClure, three in the fourth against Jason Bilous, and two in the fifth against Anderson Severino. As a result, despite the Knights offense’s big night, Charlotte came up short.

Trailing by a score of 13-8 entering the ninth, the Knights pieced one final rally together to get them close. Indiana Hoosier Craig Dedelow and Remillard drew back-to-back walks to open the inning, and with two outs, Sánchez walked to load the bases. Pérez and Rutherford followed with back-to-back singles to drive in three and keep the game alive. However, Haseley lined out to end the game.

Myers fell to 1-15 on the season.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Mark Payton: 2-for-6, HR, 3 RBI

Xavier Fernández: 2-for-5, 2B, RBI

Yolbert Sánchez: 2-for-5, 2B, BB, RBI

Carlos Pérez: 3-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 BB

Matt Foster: 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 2 K

Bennett Sousa: 1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 1 K vote view results 0% Mark Payton: 2-for-6, HR, 3 RBI (0 votes)

0% Xavier Fernández: 2-for-5, 2B, RBI (0 votes)

0% Yolbert Sánchez: 2-for-5, 2B, BB, RBI (0 votes)

0% Carlos Pérez: 3-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 BB (0 votes)

0% Matt Foster: 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Bennett Sousa: 1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Tobias Myers: 1 IP, 6 ER, 4 H, 2 BB, 2 K

Jason Bilous: 1 IP, 3 ER, 3 H, 2 BB, 0 K

Adam Haseley: 0-for-5, K vote view results 0% Tobias Myers: 1 IP, 6 ER, 4 H, 2 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Jason Bilous: 1 IP, 3 ER, 3 H, 2 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Adam Haseley: 0-for-5, K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

An enormous fifth inning for the Trash Pandas ultimately doomed the Barons, in another high-scoring loss for White Sox affiliates tonight.

The Barons got on the board first, as Yoelqui Céspedes led off the second with a single and came around to score on a double by Moises Castillo. Then, in the third, Oscar Colás built on his strong run with the Barons with an RBI double, to double the lead.

In the bottom of the third, momentum started to shift over to the Trash Pandas, when Rocket City scored their only run against starter Matthew Thompson. When Thompson left the game after four innings, Birmingham had a 2-1 lead.

The fifth inning was a disaster for reliever Trey Jeans and the Barons. The Trash Pandas scored their first three runs of the inning without recording a hit (three HBPs, two walks, and a catcher’s interference). Jeans only recorded one out, and he left with Birmingham trailing, 3-2, and Rocket City still had the bases loaded with one away. Yoelvin Silven replaced Jeans on the mound, and he allowed all three runners he inherited from Jeans to score. Kevin Maitán capped off Rocket City’s seven-run inning with a two-run homer that made it 8-2.

The Barons got two runs back in the top of the sixth, when Castillo drove in another run with a single. Wes Kath proceeded to drive in Castillo with a sacrifice fly. In the eighth, the Barons scored two more, as Castillo drove in yet another run with a double, and Adam Hackenberg added an RBI single. However, Rocket City’s huge fifth inning was too much to overcome, and the Trash Pandas’ three insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth were icing on the cake.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Moises Castillo: 3-for-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 1 SB (0 CS)

Matthew Thompson: 4 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 3 BB, 5 K

Tyler Osik: 2-for-4, 2B

Oscar Colás: 1-for-4, 2B, BB, RBI, outfield assist

Yoelqui Céspedes: 2-for-4, 1 SB (0 CS), outfield assist

Kohl Simas: 1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 2 K vote view results 0% Moises Castillo: 3-for-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 1 SB (0 CS) (0 votes)

0% Matthew Thompson: 4 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 3 BB, 5 K (0 votes)

0% Tyler Osik: 2-for-4, 2B (0 votes)

0% Oscar Colás: 1-for-4, 2B, BB, RBI, outfield assist (0 votes)

0% Yoelqui Céspedes: 2-for-4, 1 SB (0 CS), outfield assist (0 votes)

0% Kohl Simas: 1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 2 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now