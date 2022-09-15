Introducing the Planet White Sox podcast!

It’s been a while since we’ve brought you a new podcast, and Planet White Sox sees Brett Ballantini hosting longtime commenter-turned-writer Trooper Galactus. As you might imagine, there are opinions:

The Tony La Russa conundrum, which is played out just how we imagined

The incredible (dumb) luck that saw GM Rick Hahn acquire his two marquee free agent signings. The new market inefficiency is dumpster diving!

A peek and Project Birmingham breakout Wilfred Veras, and why it may be OK for him to have significant swing-and-miss

As progressive and sexy as it was pitched, is Project Birmingham turning out to be a rash and unwise move?

Do the White Sox still have a chance this season?

Trooper Galactus peers into the offseason crystal ball

