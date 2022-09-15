Introducing the Planet White Sox podcast!

It’s been a while since we’ve brought you a new podcast, and Planet White Sox sees Brett Ballantini hosting longtime commenter-turned-writer Trooper Galactus. As you might imagine, there are opinions:
- The Tony La Russa conundrum, which is played out just how we imagined
- The incredible (dumb) luck that saw GM Rick Hahn acquire his two marquee free agent signings. The new market inefficiency is dumpster diving!
- A peek and Project Birmingham breakout Wilfred Veras, and why it may be OK for him to have significant swing-and-miss
- As progressive and sexy as it was pitched, is Project Birmingham turning out to be a rash and unwise move?
- Do the White Sox still have a chance this season?
- Trooper Galactus peers into the offseason crystal ball
Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:
or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. And if you like the theme music, buy it.
Loading comments...