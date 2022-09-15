 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: White Sox 8, Guardians 2

The South Siders slug five home runs and get back a game from Cleveland

By Allie Wesel
The White Sox were looking to bounce back after getting shut out by the Rockies on Wednesday afternoon. This game in Cleveland was a big one.

Not only was this a big day for the White Sox, but it was a big day for baseball as the league celebrated Roberto Clemente Day. It is expected that later tonight in Pittsburgh, MLB is going to announce that Clemente’s No. 21 will be retired across all of baseball.

Cairo’s lineup looked consistent and strong.

Luis Robert was out of the lineup this afternoon, as his wrist continues to give him issues.

Let’s just say, the pitching matchup was favorable.

The White Sox would not have to worry about being cursed by Tony La Russa’s presence today. Instead, their destiny would be in their own hands. Fans were feeling good about it.

A first inning pop fly that would have gotten José Ramírez out? Yeah, the game was not off to the best of starts.

Lance Lynn got out of a runners-on-first-and-second-with-one-out jam by striking out Naylor and Gonzales to end the inning. I took a very deep breath.

Eloy Jiménez walked to start the second inning, and Gavin Sheets worked a 10-pitch at-bat into a home run to make it 2-0.

Andrew Vaughn wanted to join the party, so he followed up Gavin’s two-run shot with his own solo home run to make it 3-0.

Cleveland started their portion of the second inning by hitting back-to-back doubles, making it 3-1.

A heads-up play by José Abreu followed by a strikeout from Lynn, and that would be all the damage the White Sox would allow in the bottom of the second.

Yoán Moncada wanted nothing to do with a two-run lead, and hit a 420-foot solo home run in the top of the third to make it 4-1.

Your eyes are not deceiving you. The White Sox hit THREE home runs in THREE innings. It might just be opposite day.

Lance Lynn had his first 1-2-3 frame in the bottom of the third. In the top of the fourth, Yasmani Grandal decided he wanted to be the next member of the home run derby.

Ball go far, team go far, or something like that, right?

A fifth inning, and a fifth home run. I was unsure what was happening, but I did know it was helping my anxiety. This time it was Elvis’ turn. With no outs in the top of the fifth, the White Sox lead, 6-1.

What’s that? A run scored, and it wasn’t a home run? José Abreu singled home Moncada to make it 7-1.

That single would be the end of the road for starting pitcher Gaddis. Good news for Hunter! His ERA dropped from 21.60 to 18.41. We were just hoping the White Sox offense would continue to go full-throttle with the Cleveland bullpen now in the game.

The White Sox did not score in the sixth inning, but an outfield miscue by Oscar Gonzalez did result in a Josh Harrison double. Anything to extend an inning for the opposing pitching.

Lynn’s day would be over after 6 13 innings. Over 106 pitches he gave up only six hits, two earned runs, walked two batters, and struck out six.

Aaron Bummer would come in to relieve Lynn. He inherited a runner on second, which would come around to score to make it 7-2. Abreu wanted the run from the seventh back, so he singled in Harrison to make it 8-2 in the top of the ninth.

Kendall Graveman came in to pitch the ninth inning, and things were moving a little slow for our liking after two singles.

Graveman struck out Kwan and Rosario to end the game. The White Sox head to Detroit just three games back of Cleveland.

Miguel Cairo continues his success with this team, and Tony La Russa can stay FAR away.

Cleveland starts a five-game set with the Twins tomorrow, and the White Sox will take on the Tigers at Comerica Park starting tomorrow at 6:10 p.m. EST. Hopefully, the Twins decide to be helpful this time around.

