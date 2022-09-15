Bird App Recap: White Sox 8, Guardians 2

The White Sox were looking to bounce back after getting shut out by the Rockies on Wednesday afternoon. This game in Cleveland was a big one.

The White Sox and Guardians play a make up game this afternoon in Cleveland. It's a rare 3 game swing kind of day. If the White Sox win, they're 3 out of first place, if they lose, they're 5 out but also lose the season series and tiebreaker to Clev...So then it's really 6 out — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) September 15, 2022

Not only was this a big day for the White Sox, but it was a big day for baseball as the league celebrated Roberto Clemente Day. It is expected that later tonight in Pittsburgh, MLB is going to announce that Clemente’s No. 21 will be retired across all of baseball.

Roberto Clemente did it all. pic.twitter.com/OR5KTaqiDH — MLB (@MLB) September 15, 2022

Cairo’s lineup looked consistent and strong.

Luis Robert was out of the lineup this afternoon, as his wrist continues to give him issues.

Robert on the left hand pain: "Just when I swing. When I swing and I make contact, when I make contact just a little bit. If the at-bat goes longer, it’s there a little bit. But nothing major. Nothing that I can’t handle." — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 15, 2022

Let’s just say, the pitching matchup was favorable.

Gaddis has a 21.60 ERA, you know whose ERA is lower than that our second baseman @jhay_da_man LFG #changethegame — EG (@mysoxarewhite) September 15, 2022

Lance Lynn, today's White Sox starter, is 4-0 with a 1.19 ERA in his last six starts. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) September 15, 2022

The White Sox would not have to worry about being cursed by Tony La Russa’s presence today. Instead, their destiny would be in their own hands. Fans were feeling good about it.

Guaranteed dub tbh https://t.co/TfxyCj6lKe — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) September 15, 2022

A first inning pop fly that would have gotten José Ramírez out? Yeah, the game was not off to the best of starts.

And they brought the clown show with them. — Steve Kniss (@stevekniss) September 15, 2022

Lance Lynn got out of a runners-on-first-and-second-with-one-out jam by striking out Naylor and Gonzales to end the inning. I took a very deep breath.

Eloy Jiménez walked to start the second inning, and Gavin Sheets worked a 10-pitch at-bat into a home run to make it 2-0.

Gavin Bonds knows it’s a must win — Brian Knights (@BrianKnights3) September 15, 2022

Andrew Vaughn wanted to join the party, so he followed up Gavin’s two-run shot with his own solo home run to make it 3-0.

Cleveland started their portion of the second inning by hitting back-to-back doubles, making it 3-1.

Lance, you’re not supposed to give runs back buddy. — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) September 15, 2022

A heads-up play by José Abreu followed by a strikeout from Lynn, and that would be all the damage the White Sox would allow in the bottom of the second.

Big strikeout for Lynn of Rosario. Cleveland only gets one as Lynn is at 48 pitches — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 15, 2022

Yoán Moncada wanted nothing to do with a two-run lead, and hit a 420-foot solo home run in the top of the third to make it 4-1.

Yoan just sent that ball to meet its creator pic.twitter.com/kZKLFZAlH6 — ¡matt! (@mateovonchicago) September 15, 2022

Your eyes are not deceiving you. The White Sox hit THREE home runs in THREE innings. It might just be opposite day.

It’s oppo-Sox so far: 4 hits, ZERO singles (3 HR, 2B) — SoxNerd (@SoxNerd) September 15, 2022

Lance Lynn had his first 1-2-3 frame in the bottom of the third. In the top of the fourth, Yasmani Grandal decided he wanted to be the next member of the home run derby.

Moncada and Grandal home runs in the same game??? pic.twitter.com/uQ1NxGfVLk — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) September 15, 2022

Ball go far, team go far, or something like that, right?

Ball go far, team maybe squeaks into the playoffs. Or whatever the saying is. — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) September 15, 2022

A fifth inning, and a fifth home run. I was unsure what was happening, but I did know it was helping my anxiety. This time it was Elvis’ turn. With no outs in the top of the fifth, the White Sox lead, 6-1.

Elvis is that (hound) dog — Yermin's 'End this Pathetic Season' Dumper (@TheBigDyl1) September 15, 2022

GIVE ELVIS ANDRUS A DUFFEL BAG OF MONEY — Brian Knights (@BrianKnights3) September 15, 2022

What’s that? A run scored, and it wasn’t a home run? José Abreu singled home Moncada to make it 7-1.

finally, a single. I was getting worried. — italian mortician addams (@marjraguso) September 15, 2022

That single would be the end of the road for starting pitcher Gaddis. Good news for Hunter! His ERA dropped from 21.60 to 18.41. We were just hoping the White Sox offense would continue to go full-throttle with the Cleveland bullpen now in the game.

Guardians have 5 games over the next 4 days before our three-game series. Getting into the bullpen quickly will pay dividends moving forward. pic.twitter.com/zHfk83csyp — Steve Kniss (@stevekniss) September 15, 2022

The White Sox did not score in the sixth inning, but an outfield miscue by Oscar Gonzalez did result in a Josh Harrison double. Anything to extend an inning for the opposing pitching.

Gavin Sheets' spirit just overtook Oscar Gonzalez in RF — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) September 15, 2022

Lynn’s day would be over after 6 1⁄ 3 innings. Over 106 pitches he gave up only six hits, two earned runs, walked two batters, and struck out six.

On July 11 and 16, Lance Lynn allowed 14 runs in 9 innings over starts against Cleveland and Minnesota. And since?



11 starts, 67 2/3 innings, 49 hits, 16 ER, 7 BB, 78 K. Should shortly improve to 6-2 during that stretch with a 2.13 ERA. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 15, 2022

Aaron Bummer would come in to relieve Lynn. He inherited a runner on second, which would come around to score to make it 7-2. Abreu wanted the run from the seventh back, so he singled in Harrison to make it 8-2 in the top of the ninth.

Kendall Graveman came in to pitch the ninth inning, and things were moving a little slow for our liking after two singles.

Graveman struck out Kwan and Rosario to end the game. The White Sox head to Detroit just three games back of Cleveland.

Alright alright alright pic.twitter.com/d3N5Tb0v4q — jacki likes football now (@zombie_jacki) September 15, 2022

Miguel Cairo continues his success with this team, and Tony La Russa can stay FAR away.

Since 8/30 (the first game Miguel Cairo managed after Tony La Russa had to see doctors):



White Sox in games where Tony La Russa was at the stadium: 1-3



White Sox in games where Tony La Russa was NOT at the stadium: 10-2 https://t.co/DvJVOqTWLT — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) September 15, 2022

Cleveland starts a five-game set with the Twins tomorrow, and the White Sox will take on the Tigers at Comerica Park starting tomorrow at 6:10 p.m. EST. Hopefully, the Twins decide to be helpful this time around.