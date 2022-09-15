White Sox Minor League Update: September 15, 2022

Box score link

The Knights dropped to a full 30 games under .500 and three relievers combined to give up all 14 Tides runs on Thursday. Davis Martin threw just 10 pitches in his one-inning start, bouncing back (kind of?) from an eight-run appearance last time out. Tanner Banks took over, striking out six over two scoreless innings, and Dan Winkler walked two but sealed a scoreless fourth.

Lovers of bullpens, avert your eyes: Andrew Perez entered in the fifth and ended up allowing a three-run dong, then did the same in the sixth, along with a one-run dong. Lane Ramsey came in suddenly seven runs further down than two innings ago and just put a victory further out of reach. It took until the fourth batter of the inning of the seventh before he retired his first out, two runners home on two singles, a double, and a walk, and two more scored before he set down the side.

In the eighth, Yoán Aybar started off by giving up a ground-rule double, then almost got out of it with two quick outs. Unfortunately, he did not actually get out of it, and a hit by pitch and another bomb gave the Tides 14 runs.

The Knights did enjoy an early lead here, scoring first in the first when Carlos Pérez singled in Mark Payton from his 28th double and 14th steal of the year. Lenyn Sosa sent one a significant distance in the third, driving in Zach Remillard, who had walked to start the inning.

That’s 21 for Lenyn Sosa!



The No. 4 @whitesox prospect belts a two-run homer, his seventh for @KnightsBaseball. pic.twitter.com/cjwL8FvFx3 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 15, 2022

Payton was again productive for the team the fifth, singling in Remillard from a double, taking second on a passed ball, stealing third base again (15 steals), then scoring on a throwing error on the play. Nick CIuffo wrapped up scoring in the ninth, his solo shot (his fourth of the year) leading off the inning and making the final score 14-6 Tides.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Mark Payton (CF): 3-for-4, 2B, 2 R, RBI, BB, 2 SB

Lenyn Sosa (SS): 1-for-5, HR, R, 2 RBI, GIDP

Carlos Pérez (DH): 2-for-4, 2B, RBI

Nick Ciuffo (C): 1-for-3, HR, R, RBI, HBP

Zach Remillard (3B): 2-for-3, 2B, 2 R, BB, K

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Blake Rutherford (LF): 0-for-4, 2 K

Yolbert Sánchez (2B): 0-for-4, 2 K

Micker Adolfo (RF): 0-for-4, 3 K, E

Craig Dedelow (1B): 0-for-3, BB, 2 K, CS

Andrew Pérez: 2 IP, 6 H, 7 R, BB, 3 K (L)

Lane Ramsey: IP, 3 H, 4 R, BB, 0 K, 2 WP

Outside of Luis Mieses and JJ Muno, who picked up two hits apiece (plus a hit by pitch for Muno), Project Birmingham went 0-for-26, falling 5-2 to the hated Rocket City Trash Pandas. Jared Kelley was ehhh, allowing three runs through four innings, walking two and striking out three. Emilio Vargas was merely ehh, matching Kelley in innings, allowing one fewer run and taking one away from the walk column and adding it to the strikeout column.

Muno ended the no-hitter with a two-out single in the fourth and Mieses’ first hit was also a single one inning later. Mieses was responsible for both Barons runs soon thereafter, scoring Evan Skoug from a walk on his seventh-inning blast (third homer with the Barons and 15th overall).

Barons on the board courtesy of Mieses and his third Double-A home run of the year



Rocket City 5, Birmingham 2 | Mid 7 pic.twitter.com/1zQAO5VCaO — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) September 16, 2022

Muno’s ninth-inning single was all that was left, and DJ Gladney grounded into a double play to end the game.

Moisés Castillo and Colson Montgomery walked once and Skoug walked twice; Castillo and Skoug both stole a base along with Muno. Oscar Colás was among the legion of hitless but did throw a runner out at third.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Luis Mieses (LF): 2-for-4, HR, R, 2 RBI, 2 K

JJ Muno (2B): 2-for-3, HBP, SB, PO

