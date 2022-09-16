Share All sharing options for: South Side Sox Podcast 116 — A gift from the Guardians

Well lookee here, someone other than the White Sox, or Rick Hahn, or Tony La Russa made a boo-boo. The launching point for No. 116 is Terry Francona’s odd choice to take Cleveland’s knee off of our chest by pulling Triston McKenzie from Thursday’s start, handing the ball to a far, far lesser call-up and breathing some life into the White Sox.

We review that decision, its ramifications, and more:

So, really, what was Terry thinking? Allie offers an explanation, but it’s hard to believe the Guardians could provide such gentility

For Chrystal, the season comes down to Saturday, when she will be in attendance at Comerica Park. Her number, tragic or magic, seems to be 1

Tim Anderson’s return seems more when than if, so what to do with Elvis Andrus when TA forces his way back into the lineup

Could Leury García wear a DFA when Anderson returns?

Brett and Joe collab on the numbers, and they say that the White Sox have less than a 20% chance to make the playoffs, and will need to go 13-5 the rest of the way to pass Cleveland — if the Guardians play just .500 ball

Zach is hoping to see a strong finish to the season, playoffs or no, so that the front office will not be tempted to dismantle the White Sox core, but at least one of use wants to burn the front office down itself

Dante is trying to find faith in the young talent unearthed in 2022

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the South Side Sox YouTube channel.