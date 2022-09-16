Gamethread: White Sox at Tigers

The weekend is finally here and the White Sox are in Detroit tonight to take on the Tigers in the first of a three-game set. The South Siders are coming off a huge victory in Cleveland and will be looking to bring momentum to Motor City.

After getting his start pushed back, Lucas Giolito is on the mound. He is coming off of a no-decision in Oakland where he. pitched six innings, walked two, struck out six, and gave up three earned runs. If you recall, this was the game the White Sox came back to win in the ninth inning. Lucas enters this evening with a 3.96 ERA and 6-2 record on the road. Tonight’s Tigers’ lineup has a slash line of .287/.333/.431 against Giolito this season.

The Tigers have Matt Manning on the mound tonight. Manning enters tonight with a record of 2-2 and an ERA of 3.73. Over the 50.2 innings he has pitched, he has struck out 39 batters and walked 14. The White Sox face Manning back on August 13 where he went five innings, gave up four runs, walked three, and struck out five. Tonight’s lineup is slashing .282/.358/.380 against Manning this season.

Miguel Cairo will continue to manage the ball club tonight and looks to improve his record to 12-5 since taking over for Tony La Russa. The lineup continues to remain consistent under Cairo with Elvis Andrus in the leadoff spot. Andrus will be followed up by Yoán Moncada and José Abreu. Eloy Jiménez continues to DH, and Andrew Vaughn followed by Gavin Sheets will cover the outfield corners this evening. The lineup rounds out with AJ Pollock in centerfield, as Luis Robert remains out of the lineup while he continues to deal with soreness in his wrist, Yasmani Grandal is behind the dish, and Josh Harrison at second base.

The White Sox are in town for a three-game set. pic.twitter.com/PIGcL2znvh — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 16, 2022

The first pitch is at 6:10 p.m. CT. You can watch the game with Jason and Steve on NBCSCHI, or listen in on ESPN1000.