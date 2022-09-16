Bird App Recap: Can we get this over with so we can do something else?

We’re coming down the stretch!
Why is this so painfully accurate #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/XyvLwB7BEW— Lyle Price (@LRPderp) September 16, 2022
Full disclosure, the 2022 White Sox have broken me:
Anyone else just kinda ready for the Sox season to be over with? If they win, cool. If they lose, cool. Whatever, I am just emotionally exhausted from the constant barrage of non-baseball garbage they create.— White Sox Twitt3r VII: Remake (@SoxTwitt3r) September 16, 2022
Garbage like this, needing to be reported.
As expected, Tony La Russa not here in Detroit for series with Tigers.— Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) September 16, 2022
Anyway, let’s do that baseball!
[tiktok computer voice] chugging the room temperature white claw from my backpack in the work bathroom— horse powder (@JuliusIrvington) September 16, 2022
The term “fan” is derived from fanatic — but this guy behind the plate is just a tool
This guy in the checkered body suit thinks he’s the absolute greatest. It’s sad. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/gk9f7Tg20F— Nick Murawski (@Nick_GGTB) September 17, 2022
Public Enemy No. 1:
Public enemy number 1 in Detroit for White Sox fans #DetroitRoots #ChangeTheGame pic.twitter.com/ISfgK4TbSh— Drew Bogs (@DrewBogs623) September 17, 2022
Manning has given up two hits in five innings, and we’re having flashbacks to August.
Mesmerised by a mediocre Righty? What’s new.— Ryiin (@rfoto) September 17, 2022
Checkered shirt guy got the 2022 Tigers playoff hopes treatment.
He’s outta here https://t.co/K4n6SZB5vv pic.twitter.com/V9phf4rdRx— Ali White (@aliwhitesox) September 17, 2022
Bold strategy, let’s see if it pays off.
STOP GETTING SHUT OUT BY THE TIGERS— Trooper Galactus (@TrooperGalactus) September 17, 2022
Upgraded to kindly, but not nicely, asking.
Me kindly resquesting that the White Sox score some runs pic.twitter.com/SL0BnBRER3— Matt Stocaí Bána (@OHeirican_Dream) September 17, 2022
Can we guess which one is not enjoying the ride?
Steve Stone "Lucas Giolito pitched well."— Al (@baseballgalal) September 17, 2022
vs.
Me: "That outing by Lucas was gross."
Jimmy Lambert has been great this season, but you may remember him better from his previous work:
He just had a huge strike out to get the Sox out of a jam!— White Sox Twitt3r VII: Remake (@SoxTwitt3r) September 17, 2022
We’re no longer asking nicely, or kindly.
SCORE YOU ASSHOLES @whitesox— Jan ⚾️ (@SouthSideJan) September 17, 2022
Even if you could look into the future, there is no guarantee you will like what you see:
I hate it here pic.twitter.com/bgJJFU6RkV— Ross Evan (@REC21) September 17, 2022
Is that ... is that bad?
Dude this a must win and we don’t have a fucking run— White Sox Fan Club (@WhiteSoxFanClu8) September 17, 2022
Well, I have some good news and some bad news ... 2-0, into the seventh.
To lose 1-0 to the Tigers, after the game they had yesterday. This is peak 2022 #WhiteSox— Sir Thomas Sox (@SirThomasSox) September 17, 2022
Sometimes it’s your night, and sometimes you get shut down by [checks notes] Matt Manning?
Matt Manning gets the handshake from A.J. Hinch.— Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) September 17, 2022
Final line: 7.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K. 87 pitches, 59 strikes. He threw 56 fastballs and 26 sliders. Nine swings and misses.
Well, this may as well happen.
crap he came back https://t.co/x1yx7au9rj— Drew Bogs (@DrewBogs623) September 17, 2022
Alternatively: frustrating infuriation.
#WhiteSox 2022: Infuriating Frustration— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) September 17, 2022
Torkelson catches a pop up and almost dies, Leury does the human thing and helps keep him from a nasty fall, which leads to a strange condemnation from Len Kasper:
I disagree with Len there. You have to be a human when you see someone falling over a railing headfirst— Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) September 17, 2022
Karma is real, and it’s 2-2.
MIGGY’S BOYS DONT QUIT!!!— Tony (@jaycTony) September 17, 2022
That was absolutely karma rewarding Leury for saving a man’s life!#WhiteSox #ChangeTheGame
Meanwhile, in Cleveland ...
Twins are choking— Al (@baseballgalal) September 17, 2022
Strike-em-out/throw-em-out at home on a fortuitous bounce back towards the mound, double play. Please score?
WOW— Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) September 17, 2022
Javy having a rough time out there:
Mar El Mago send tweet— Rob Mack-o-wiak (@OwiakBob) September 17, 2022
Now and forever. Reynaldo in for the ninth to force extra innings.
Fuck the twins.— Yoan’s Yellow Gloves (@LaloCWS16) September 17, 2022
Fucking bums— (@Sox_Nick) September 17, 2022
Thanks for nothing pic.twitter.com/PdqS9Vr2sy
Whether you want it, or not!
Bonus baseball— Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 17, 2022
And we’re back. https://t.co/vk6FHm9v6p— Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) September 17, 2022
Tigers strike out the side against the Sox in the 10th inning, of a must-win game, with a free runner on second base.
Booooooooooooo— Unprotected_Sox (@SoxUnprotected) September 17, 2022
Liam muffs the throw on a sacrifice bunt. First and third, no outs. Not ideal.
Oh shoot oh heck oh shoot oh heck— kee (@Keelin_12ft) September 17, 2022
Sox lose to Detroit, 3-2. Four games back of Cleveland.
Five in the loss column.
September 17, 2022
But then again, it’s the 2022 White Sox.
Fucking good for nothing Chicago White Sox.— Tweet Sox (@WriteSox) September 17, 2022
