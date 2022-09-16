Bird App Recap: Can we get this over with so we can do something else?

We’re coming down the stretch!

Why is this so painfully accurate #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/XyvLwB7BEW — Lyle Price (@LRPderp) September 16, 2022

Full disclosure, the 2022 White Sox have broken me:

Anyone else just kinda ready for the Sox season to be over with? If they win, cool. If they lose, cool. Whatever, I am just emotionally exhausted from the constant barrage of non-baseball garbage they create. — White Sox Twitt3r VII: Remake (@SoxTwitt3r) September 16, 2022

Garbage like this, needing to be reported.

As expected, Tony La Russa not here in Detroit for series with Tigers. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) September 16, 2022

Anyway, let’s do that baseball!

[tiktok computer voice] chugging the room temperature white claw from my backpack in the work bathroom — horse powder (@JuliusIrvington) September 16, 2022

The term “fan” is derived from fanatic — but this guy behind the plate is just a tool

This guy in the checkered body suit thinks he’s the absolute greatest. It’s sad. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/gk9f7Tg20F — Nick Murawski (@Nick_GGTB) September 17, 2022

Public Enemy No. 1:

Public enemy number 1 in Detroit for White Sox fans #DetroitRoots #ChangeTheGame pic.twitter.com/ISfgK4TbSh — Drew Bogs (@DrewBogs623) September 17, 2022

Manning has given up two hits in five innings, and we’re having flashbacks to August.

Mesmerised by a mediocre Righty? What’s new. — Ryiin (@rfoto) September 17, 2022

Checkered shirt guy got the 2022 Tigers playoff hopes treatment.

Bold strategy, let’s see if it pays off.

STOP GETTING SHUT OUT BY THE TIGERS — Trooper Galactus (@TrooperGalactus) September 17, 2022

Upgraded to kindly, but not nicely, asking.

Me kindly resquesting that the White Sox score some runs pic.twitter.com/SL0BnBRER3 — Matt Stocaí Bána (@OHeirican_Dream) September 17, 2022

Can we guess which one is not enjoying the ride?

Steve Stone "Lucas Giolito pitched well."

vs.

Me: "That outing by Lucas was gross." — Al (@baseballgalal) September 17, 2022

Jimmy Lambert has been great this season, but you may remember him better from his previous work:

He just had a huge strike out to get the Sox out of a jam! — White Sox Twitt3r VII: Remake (@SoxTwitt3r) September 17, 2022

We’re no longer asking nicely, or kindly.

Even if you could look into the future, there is no guarantee you will like what you see:

I hate it here pic.twitter.com/bgJJFU6RkV — Ross Evan (@REC21) September 17, 2022

Is that ... is that bad?

Dude this a must win and we don’t have a fucking run — White Sox Fan Club (@WhiteSoxFanClu8) September 17, 2022

Well, I have some good news and some bad news ... 2-0, into the seventh.

To lose 1-0 to the Tigers, after the game they had yesterday. This is peak 2022 #WhiteSox — Sir Thomas Sox (@SirThomasSox) September 17, 2022

Sometimes it’s your night, and sometimes you get shut down by [checks notes] Matt Manning?

Matt Manning gets the handshake from A.J. Hinch.



Final line: 7.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K. 87 pitches, 59 strikes. He threw 56 fastballs and 26 sliders. Nine swings and misses. — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) September 17, 2022

Well, this may as well happen.

crap he came back https://t.co/x1yx7au9rj — Drew Bogs (@DrewBogs623) September 17, 2022

Alternatively: frustrating infuriation.

#WhiteSox 2022: Infuriating Frustration — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) September 17, 2022

Torkelson catches a pop up and almost dies, Leury does the human thing and helps keep him from a nasty fall, which leads to a strange condemnation from Len Kasper:

I disagree with Len there. You have to be a human when you see someone falling over a railing headfirst — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) September 17, 2022

Karma is real, and it’s 2-2.

MIGGY’S BOYS DONT QUIT!!!



That was absolutely karma rewarding Leury for saving a man’s life!#WhiteSox #ChangeTheGame — Tony (@jaycTony) September 17, 2022

Meanwhile, in Cleveland ...

Twins are choking — Al (@baseballgalal) September 17, 2022

Strike-em-out/throw-em-out at home on a fortuitous bounce back towards the mound, double play. Please score?

WOW — Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) September 17, 2022

Javy having a rough time out there:

Mar El Mago send tweet — Rob Mack-o-wiak (@OwiakBob) September 17, 2022

Now and forever. Reynaldo in for the ninth to force extra innings.

Fuck the twins. — Yoan’s Yellow Gloves (@LaloCWS16) September 17, 2022

Fucking bums



Thanks for nothing pic.twitter.com/PdqS9Vr2sy — (@Sox_Nick) September 17, 2022

Whether you want it, or not!

Bonus baseball — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 17, 2022

Tigers strike out the side against the Sox in the 10th inning, of a must-win game, with a free runner on second base.

Liam muffs the throw on a sacrifice bunt. First and third, no outs. Not ideal.

Oh shoot oh heck oh shoot oh heck — kee (@Keelin_12ft) September 17, 2022

Sox lose to Detroit, 3-2. Four games back of Cleveland.

Five in the loss column.

But then again, it’s the 2022 White Sox.