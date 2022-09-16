 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

White Sox Minor League Update: September 16, 2022

It was not the system’s finest day, shall we say.

By Julie Brady
Luis Mieses had the only RBI of the day at either level
David Durochik/Diamond Images via Getty Images
Knights/Tides linescore
Batting stats
Pitching stats
Misc pitching stats

Box score link

Three: both the number of hits the Knights had in their 9-0 loss to the Tides and the number of runs the Tides scored in the first inning alone. Starting pitcher Scott Blewett was hung out to dry, responsible for all nine runs over 4 ⅔ innings. He gave up multiple runs in four separate innings. In relief, JB Olson, Sammy Peralta (in his Knights debut), and Anderson Severino were all scoreless.

Yolbert Sánchez hit an infield single in the second for the first Knights hit of the game, DJ Burt singled for the second and stole second and third in the third inning, and Blake Rutherford singled with two outs in the ninth to wrap it up, offensively.

Poll

Who was the Knights MVP?

view results
  • 0%
    Blake Rutherford (RF): 1-for-4, E
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Yolbert Sánchez (SS): 1-for-4, K
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    DJ Burt (3B): 1-for-3, 2 SB
    (2 votes)
2 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who was the Knights Cold Cat?

view results
  • 0%
    Carlos Pérez (C): 0-for-4, K
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Adam Haseley (LF): 0-for-3
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Xavier Fernández (1B): 0-for-3
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Craig Dedelow (CF): 0-for-3, 3 K, outfield assist (home)
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    Scott Blewett: 4 ⅔ IP, 11 H, 9 R, 2 BB, 5 K, WP (L)
    (3 votes)
3 votes total Vote Now
Barons/Trash Pandas linescore
Batting stats
Pitching stats
Misc pitching stats

Box score link

The Barons lost less spectacularly, but still lost. Like in the Knights game, the starting pitcher was responsible for each run: last year’s third-round pick Sean Burke has put together some stellar starts recently, but today was not one of them. Burke walked three and allowed three hits and two runs in 3 ⅓ innings. Félix Paulino, Alejandro Mateo, and Theo Denlinger all held the Trash Pandas scoreless behind him, but the Barons weren’t able to rally quite enough for it to matter.

The lone Barons run came trailing 2-0 in the seventh; with one out, Adam Hackenberg and JJ Muno walked, then Luis Mieses hit an RBI single.

Muno stole third, Moisés Castillo popped out for the second out of the inning, and Oscar Colás walked, but Yoelqui Céspedes grounded out and 2-1 would be the final score.

Poll

Who was the Barons MVP?

view results
  • 100%
    Luis Mieses (RF): 2-for-5, RBI, K
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    Oscar Colás (DH); 1-for-4, 2B, BB, K
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Bryan Ramos (2B): 1-for-3, BB
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Adam Hackenberg (C): 1-for-2, BB
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    JJ Muno (LF): 0-for-2, 2 BB, SB
    (0 votes)
2 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who was the Barons Cold Cat?

view results
  • 100%
    Moisés Castillo (SS): 0-for-5
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Yoelqui Céspedes (CF): 0-for-5
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Tyler Osik (1B): 1-for-4
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Wes Kath (3B): 1-for-4, K
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Sean Burke: 3 ⅓ IP, 3 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 4 K (L)
    (0 votes)
1 vote total Vote Now

