White Sox Minor League Update: September 16, 2022

Three: both the number of hits the Knights had in their 9-0 loss to the Tides and the number of runs the Tides scored in the first inning alone. Starting pitcher Scott Blewett was hung out to dry, responsible for all nine runs over 4 ⅔ innings. He gave up multiple runs in four separate innings. In relief, JB Olson, Sammy Peralta (in his Knights debut), and Anderson Severino were all scoreless.

Yolbert Sánchez hit an infield single in the second for the first Knights hit of the game, DJ Burt singled for the second and stole second and third in the third inning, and Blake Rutherford singled with two outs in the ninth to wrap it up, offensively.

The Barons lost less spectacularly, but still lost. Like in the Knights game, the starting pitcher was responsible for each run: last year’s third-round pick Sean Burke has put together some stellar starts recently, but today was not one of them. Burke walked three and allowed three hits and two runs in 3 ⅓ innings. Félix Paulino, Alejandro Mateo, and Theo Denlinger all held the Trash Pandas scoreless behind him, but the Barons weren’t able to rally quite enough for it to matter.

The lone Barons run came trailing 2-0 in the seventh; with one out, Adam Hackenberg and JJ Muno walked, then Luis Mieses hit an RBI single.

Luis Mieses singles to drive in Duke Ellis (PR for Hackenberg who walked). #Barons trail 2-1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/CXSFcGlEEC — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) September 17, 2022

Muno stole third, Moisés Castillo popped out for the second out of the inning, and Oscar Colás walked, but Yoelqui Céspedes grounded out and 2-1 would be the final score.

