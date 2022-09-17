 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: Groundhog Day?

Only five hits — but that’s all it takes for the White Sox to win.

By Dante Jones
Things can get frustrating.

We are back for a Saturday evening game and OH MY GOD MICHAEL KOPECH IS ON THE IL AGAIN??? Time for more Davis Martin! He should be pretty well known at Charlotte Douglas International Airport at this point.

Anyways, here’s today’s lineup, look at the replies at your own risk.

Same Jacki. Same.

Yoán Moncada sends a double into right field and his hot stretch continues.

In good news, we have Chrystal and Elizabeth in Detroit representing South Side Sox.

We also have Trooper’s cat here as a support animal for this roller coaster of a season.

Meanwhile, the Twins fail to help the White Sox as they lose to the Guardians. Again.

Comfort food helps make the team more tolerable.

Love seeing the hottest hitter on the team bunting. Just love it.

And the Tigers finally get a hit, as Akil Baddoo laces a triple.

Are we there yet?

No no-hitter for Davis Martin, but so far so good.

Home plate umpire Sean Barber has an ... interesting zone tonight.

And the White Sox get some great luck due to Romy González making a fantastic play at second. Needed a replay for it to be an out — but it is an out.

But the Tigers put up the first run of the game.

And now there’s a defensive miscue by Romy. Thankfully José Abreu can catch, and the Sox don’t suffer.

This team has brought us to hoping the Bears can beat the Packers on Sunday Night Football.

And after three walks, the White Sox have loaded the bases with one out and Eduardo Rodríguez is out. Jason Foley is in.

And the White Sox take the lead on an AJ Pollock single.

After that excitement, Martin is out, Joe Kelly is in. Also welcome Adam Engel to the game as a replacement.

And it’s three up, three down for Kelly.

And Graveman may or may not be hurt. That’s the 2022 White Sox for you.

And thanks to horrible defense, this game is tied. My and others’ thoughts:

Meanwhile in Cleveland it’s 4-0 in the 5th...

Thanks to Reynaldo López being great out of the bullpen, we go to extras for the second straight night.

And Hendriks comes in for the 10th inning like last night, and this time the game is still tied at the end of it. To the 11th!

Gregory Soto is in and promptly allows two hits — and the second one, from Moncada, takes the lead.

And there’s that insurance run that everyone was praying for via an Eloy Jiménez sacrifice fly. Also, there was a double steal.

Out for the save is Aaron Bummer.

And Javier Báez comes in as a pinch-hitter and singles to make it 4-3 with two outs in the 11th.

But it means nothing, as Spencer Torkelson hits one right at Luis Robert, and this ball game is OVAH.

White Sox win, 4-3, and we get to wake up to White Sox baseball tomorrow with an 11 a.m. CT start for the rubber match.

