Bird App Recap: Groundhog Day?

We are back for a Saturday evening game and OH MY GOD MICHAEL KOPECH IS ON THE IL AGAIN??? Time for more Davis Martin! He should be pretty well known at Charlotte Douglas International Airport at this point.

Prior to tonight’s game at Detroit, the #WhiteSox placed right-handed pitcher Michael Kopech on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation and recalled right-hander Davis Martin from Class AAA Charlotte. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 17, 2022

Anyways, here’s today’s lineup, look at the replies at your own risk.

Same Jacki. Same.

Time to go hatewatch this dumbass team that I can’t stop loving. — jacki likes football now (@zombie_jacki) September 17, 2022

Yoán Moncada sends a double into right field and his hot stretch continues.

Yoan Moncada has looked good swinging right-handed recently. — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) September 17, 2022

In good news, we have Chrystal and Elizabeth in Detroit representing South Side Sox.

We also have Trooper’s cat here as a support animal for this roller coaster of a season.

Catbearpig waiting for the White Sox to show up in the division race. pic.twitter.com/yNvCs8Btth — Trooper Galactus (@TrooperGalactus) September 17, 2022

Meanwhile, the Twins fail to help the White Sox as they lose to the Guardians. Again.

never seen less dawg in a team my god — SoxOptimist (@OptimistSox) September 17, 2022

Comfort food helps make the team more tolerable.

How do I keep watching the 2022 White Sox, you ask?



I got that dog in me. pic.twitter.com/NtyZvD91YI — White Sox Twitt3r VII: Remake (@SoxTwitt3r) September 17, 2022

Love seeing the hottest hitter on the team bunting. Just love it.

Why is Elvis bunting pic.twitter.com/x9PAH5udjl — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) September 17, 2022

And the Tigers finally get a hit, as Akil Baddoo laces a triple.

Baddoo's triple is the Tigers' first hit off Martin in the third. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 17, 2022

Are we there yet?

White Sox just need to get through these tough series and get to the soft part of the schedule. — White Sox Twitt3r VII: Remake (@SoxTwitt3r) September 17, 2022

No no-hitter for Davis Martin, but so far so good.

Davis Martin szn — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) September 17, 2022

Home plate umpire Sean Barber has an ... interesting zone tonight.

Ump stinks, what’s new — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) September 17, 2022

I’m not gonna blame the ump for having a huge zone because I want this game to be fucking over too. — Trooper Galactus (@TrooperGalactus) September 17, 2022

And the White Sox get some great luck due to Romy González making a fantastic play at second. Needed a replay for it to be an out — but it is an out.

It is overturned. Phenomenal play by Romy Gonzalez — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 17, 2022

But the Tigers put up the first run of the game.

Damn it. — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) September 17, 2022

And now there’s a defensive miscue by Romy. Thankfully José Abreu can catch, and the Sox don’t suffer.

Can the White Sox maybe catch the ball? — Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) September 17, 2022

Followed by a not so good one https://t.co/JhKJ13XZNY — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) September 17, 2022

This team has brought us to hoping the Bears can beat the Packers on Sunday Night Football.

Folks, you know what time it is:



Bear down



Also, it's Gunner hours. — Cheap Seats Pod (@cheapbbpodcast) September 17, 2022

And after three walks, the White Sox have loaded the bases with one out and Eduardo Rodríguez is out. Jason Foley is in.

Talk about things changing quickly: Rodriguez had retired 16 straight before hitting Jimenez. Now Jason Foley faces Pollock with the bases loaded — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 17, 2022

And the White Sox take the lead on an AJ Pollock single.

FINALLY — Trooper Galactus (@TrooperGalactus) September 17, 2022

There we go! AJ Pollock with a 2-run single. White Sox take the lead 2-1. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) September 17, 2022

POLLOCK DOING SOMETHING USEFUL CHALLENGE COMPLETE! — Cairo’s boys don’t quit (@NorthSideSoxPod) September 17, 2022

After that excitement, Martin is out, Joe Kelly is in. Also welcome Adam Engel to the game as a replacement.

Davis Martin on short notice: 6 IP, 3 H, ER, BB, 5 K, 0 HR, 57 of 85 pitches for strikes, with seven swinging strikes.



He has a 3.78 ERA in the first 50 big league innings of his career.



Joe Kelly in, Adam Engel in for Andrew Vaughn on defense — James Fegan (@JRFegan) September 18, 2022

And it’s three up, three down for Kelly.

That might have been the best Joe Kelly has looked this season. — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) September 18, 2022

And Graveman may or may not be hurt. That’s the 2022 White Sox for you.

Trainer, Cairo, Katz out to see what's up with Kendall Graveman.



They talk, turn around and go back to dugout.



Tigers have tying run on first with one out in the eighth. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) September 18, 2022

And thanks to horrible defense, this game is tied. My and others’ thoughts:

WHAT THE HELL WAS THAT DEFENSE????? — Dante (@DontizzleJones) September 18, 2022

HOW DOES HE SCORE FROM A GROUND BALL TO SHORT — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) September 18, 2022

Meanwhile in Cleveland it’s 4-0 in the 5th...

The Minnesota Twins are an inept baseball team. They’re just getting steamrolled by the Guardians when it counts. They win an awful division sometimes, only to get boat raced in the playoffs, usually by the Yankees. They are a waste of everyone’s time. Cancel the franchise. — Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) September 18, 2022

Thanks to Reynaldo López being great out of the bullpen, we go to extras for the second straight night.

The rebirth of Reynaldo Lopez has been one of the few bright spots of 2022 for me. — Trooper Galactus (@TrooperGalactus) September 18, 2022

FREE BASEBALL — WST Mom (@WhiteSoxJoy) September 18, 2022

Oh we really gonna lose the same game two nights in a row. — Cairo’s boys don’t quit (@NorthSideSoxPod) September 18, 2022

The collective baseball IQ has to be the lowest in baseball. They consistently beat themselves (and Reese isn’t with the team anymore) — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) September 18, 2022

And Hendriks comes in for the 10th inning like last night, and this time the game is still tied at the end of it. To the 11th!

Hendriks pitches out of it, as Baddoo looks at strike 3. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 18, 2022

We love a happy Liam scream — whitest sox u'know (@god_of_Flannel) September 18, 2022

White Sox water torture via extra innings. — White Sox Twitt3r VII: Remake (@SoxTwitt3r) September 18, 2022

Gregory Soto is in and promptly allows two hits — and the second one, from Moncada, takes the lead.

Clutchcada — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) September 18, 2022

Live look in to me in front of our living room tv pic.twitter.com/KM0o4cCjsD — jacki likes football now (@zombie_jacki) September 18, 2022

And there’s that insurance run that everyone was praying for via an Eloy Jiménez sacrifice fly. Also, there was a double steal.

That's how you manufacture two runs-- bunt, single, double steal, sacrifice fly. 4-2 White Sox in the 11th — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 18, 2022

That was Moncada's first stolen base this season — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 18, 2022

Out for the save is Aaron Bummer.

Aaron Bummer will seek his second save of the year. His first came in this ballpark. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) September 18, 2022

And Javier Báez comes in as a pinch-hitter and singles to make it 4-3 with two outs in the 11th.

Baez singles to right to score a run. 4-3 White Sox, and Torkelson is the game-winning run. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 18, 2022

But it means nothing, as Spencer Torkelson hits one right at Luis Robert, and this ball game is OVAH.

I love how mad Spencer Torkelson gets — Cairo’s boys don’t quit (@NorthSideSoxPod) September 18, 2022

Ayyyyyye pic.twitter.com/A9oLMpedtN — jacki likes football now (@zombie_jacki) September 18, 2022

White Sox win, 4-3, and we get to wake up to White Sox baseball tomorrow with an 11 a.m. CT start for the rubber match.