Gamethread: White Sox at Tigers

Yeah, there’s a game tonight, but here’s the headliner:

Michael Kopech is going on the 15-day IL with right shoulder inflammation. It is very possible that he will not pitch again this season, but not set yet. Rick Hahn said there is no long-term concern and they’ll see how he responds when he plays catch next week. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) September 17, 2022

Gimme a break, it would take a miracle — both in performance from the White Sox, and health from a Michael Kopech who has just been battered by an utter lack of planning this season on behalf of La Russa/Katz/Hahn — to see him active again this year. Time and again Kopech could have been skipped a day or a turn, to extend him and keep him strong for the season, but no. He was INJURED in warmups before his last IL stint and was sent out to the mound to pitch. Kopech has a nine-figure arm, but doesn’t have the organization to protect him. I’d say back to the bullpen for 2023, Michael, but we have ZERO starters ready to step up in 2022 beyond Dylan Cease/Lucas Giolito (sort of)/Lance Lynn (um), so, sorry, get strong in the offseason, buddy!

Davis Martin is up with the team is starting today. Surprise!

As for tonight, here’s your lineups:

Whoops, that’s not it.