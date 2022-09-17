White Sox Minor League Update: September 17, 2022

Charlotte makes a valiant comeback to win and pull to just 30 games under .500, as the Knights pen Locked It Down for five innings (except Kade McClure, who ironically was awarded the win). After the Tides had turned a tie game into a 4-3 lead after the seventh-inning stretch, Charlotte craftily drew no-out walks to load the bases, and was almost thwarted by a textbook 5-2-3 Carlos Pérez GIDP! But the eventual GWRBI came with two outs and off of the bat of Yolbert Sánchez, who singled his way to two runs, and glory:

THE LEAD is OURS!



Yolbert Sánchez with a two-run single in the 8th! pic.twitter.com/3DTGcRRc57 — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) September 18, 2022

Charlotte was 4-for-15 with RISP and left 14 on, so the buzz wears off of the giddiness right quick. But hey, 55-85, let’s just all go out and party.

Poll Who was the MVP of the Thrilla in Norfolk tonight? Yolbert Sánchez: 2-for-5, GWBI, 3 RBI, K, 2 LOB

Lenyn Sosa: 2-for-4, 2 R, BB, LOB

Xavier Fernández: 2-for-4, R, BB, 2 LOB, 2B, SB, E

Lincoln Henzman: IP, 2 K

Poll Who was the Cold Cat in the Thrilla in Norfolk tonight? John Parke: 4 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, K

Adam Haseley: 0-for-4, K, 4 LOB, SB

The very nature of Project Birmingham is that the Barons will not play out the string, even on the second-to-last game of the season, right? Well, zero runs and two hits might lobby otherwise. Luis Mieses and Wilfred Veras, the two players who have proved most worthy of this premature call-up to Double-A, had hits. Also, 14 Ks, zero BBs. Woo-hoo?

But on the pitching side, Birmingham was aces. Drew Dalquist, star-crossed yet this season, ended on a terrific note, throwing 60 pitches over four innings of one-(unearned) run, one-hit ball, with six strikeouts.

(Now, for the bad news: That unearned run, well, it was Drew’s fault, as he hit the leadoff man in the fourth, missed on a pickoff throw that pushed him to second, induced a grounder that sent him to third, and then saw the game-deciding run score on a sac fly. Sigh.)

Chase Solesky saw the gauntlet Dalquist threw down and topped it, with no runs on two hits with six Ks over just three innings. And Fraser Ellard, well, he was running out of game in which to match his teammates, but hey, two Ks in one inning, that’ll do.

Poll Birmingham lost a tight one in Norfolk on Saturday. Who prevailed as the MVP? Chase Solesky: 3 IP, 2 H, BB, WP, 6 K

Drew Dalquist: 4 IP, H, R, BB, 6 K, WP, HB, LOSS

