Bird App Recap: White Sox 11, Tigers 5

It’s early on a Sunday morning, but apparently it’s time for White Sox baseball, so strap in because it’s probably going to get weird again.
If the White Sox are going to make me be awake this early on a Sunday, then there should be pancakes in my belly.— jacki likes football now (@zombie_jacki) September 18, 2022
Luis Robert is still not healthy. Why don’t they put him on the IL???
Cairo on Robert: "He played yesterday, today off, tomorrow off. Hopefully we’ve got him for Tuesday. We’re just trying to make sure, two days in a row last time we did it he was a little sore, so we’re going to give him today so he can have two days off."— Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 18, 2022
Joe Kelly is out on Family Medical Leave.
Prior to today’s series finale at Detroit, the #WhiteSox placed right-handed pitcher Joe Kelly on the Family Medical Leave List and recalled left-hander Tanner Banks from Class AAA Charlotte.— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 18, 2022
Eloy “testing out” his legs early.
Some extra hobbling for Eloy as he beat out that infield single. Sox have two on for Sheets with two outs in the first.— Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) September 18, 2022
Two on, two outs, a 2-2 count and Gavin Sheets knocks in the first run of the day to make it 1-0, Sox, in the first.
Vince Velasquez starts this must-win game — and starts it terribly.
Vince Velasquez's day opens with a four-pitch walk and a two-run homer to right by Willi Castro on a 1-2 curveball.— James Fegan (@JRFegan) September 18, 2022
It's 2-1 Tigers in the first
AJ Pollock quickly ties the game back up in the second with a solo shot to right, and the game is now 2-2.
Akil Baddoo walks, but a fantastic throw by Seby Zavala catches him stealing second to end the second.
Akil Baddoo is batting .186, and VV just walked him with two outs.— jacki likes football now (@zombie_jacki) September 18, 2022
Seems ungood.
Not a whole lot doing for either side in the third and fourth, but Vinny Velo has settled down after that rough first inning.
Vince Velasquez with three scoreless frames after allowing the two-run homer in the first.— Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) September 18, 2022
Another double steal for Elvis Andrus and Yoán Moncada puts runners on second and third for Eloy with two outs in the fifth — and he walks, to load the bases.
Double steals in back to back games for the White Sox, both Andrus and Moncada. Moncada now has 2 stolen bases on the season.— Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 18, 2022
Gavin Sheets up ...
GAVIN SHEETS DO SOMETHING HERE— italian mortician addams (@marjraguso) September 18, 2022
Who takes a four-ball walk to make it 3-2, Sox.
Jason Foley is in now for the Tigers, and makes a 1-2 mistake to Andrew Vaughn, who rips a grand slam into right field. It’s 7-2, Sox in the fifth.
AV CLUB IS NOW IN SESSION— whitest sox u'know (@god_of_Flannel) September 18, 2022
José Ruiz takes over for Velasquez, and goes 1-2-3 in the fifth, with two strikeouts.
Ruiz is not as great in the sixth, as he loads the bases with no outs. He is replaced by Jimmy Lambert ...
bases loaded with no outs is the White Sox that I know and love.— italian mortician addams (@marjraguso) September 18, 2022
... who promptly walks in a run.
Three walks for White Sox pitching in the sixth. 7-3 lead, tying run at the plate in Haase.— Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 18, 2022
A Jeimer Candelario sac fly cuts the lead to 7-4, Sox, and the Twins are finally winning against Cleveland:
White Sox are winning and so are the twins, let’s keep this going!!!!— Marty Tully (@Martymart26) September 18, 2022
José Abreu walks, and Eloy absolutely obliterates a ball for a home run to make it 9-4, Sox, in the seventh.
Seby drives a ball to left that drives in Gavin Sheets from second. It’s 10-4!
Eloy hits a ball to deep right field off of Andrew Chafin, scoring Abreu from first, and now it’s 11-4 in the eighth.
Eloy Jimenez learning how to rake as a DH is a big plus.— Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) September 18, 2022
He's been one of the best hitters in the AL in the second half.
Just stay healthy from now on Eloy!!— Ryiin (@rfoto) September 18, 2022
Tanner Banks was good in the seventh, but gives up a homer to Javy Báez on the first pitch of the eighth. Who cares? Sox lead, 11-5.
Javy Báez swung at a Tanner Banks slider a few inches above the ground.— James Fegan (@JRFegan) September 18, 2022
He hit it over the Tigers bullpen. It's 11-5 White Sox in the eighth
Tanner Banks finishes off the game with a three-out save, the first of his career. The Sox fate is in Minnesota’s hands until Tuesday, when the Sox face off against the Guardians.
Good win for the White Sox.— Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) September 18, 2022
*Checks Twins and Guardians score*
Hold on, Minnesota!
Speaking the truth:
What’s even the point of expanding the playoffs and adding more wild card teams if my teams mediocre record is still not good enough?— Unprotected_Sox (@SoxUnprotected) September 18, 2022
Ball go far, team go far
White Sox this season— Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) September 18, 2022
27-5 when homering 2 or more times
12-1 when homering 3 or more times
Keep homering.
I wonder what the problem was up until this point???
The Chicago White Sox are 13-5 since Miguel Cairo took over.— Vinnie Parise (@VinnieParise) September 18, 2022
A manager change should have taken place three months ago.
If they lose the division, you know why.
