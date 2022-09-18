 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: White Sox 11, Tigers 5

Big Baby blasts baseballs

By Jordan Hass
It’s early on a Sunday morning, but apparently it’s time for White Sox baseball, so strap in because it’s probably going to get weird again.

Luis Robert is still not healthy. Why don’t they put him on the IL???

Joe Kelly is out on Family Medical Leave.

Eloy “testing out” his legs early.

Two on, two outs, a 2-2 count and Gavin Sheets knocks in the first run of the day to make it 1-0, Sox, in the first.

Vince Velasquez starts this must-win game — and starts it terribly.

AJ Pollock quickly ties the game back up in the second with a solo shot to right, and the game is now 2-2.

Akil Baddoo walks, but a fantastic throw by Seby Zavala catches him stealing second to end the second.

Not a whole lot doing for either side in the third and fourth, but Vinny Velo has settled down after that rough first inning.

Another double steal for Elvis Andrus and Yoán Moncada puts runners on second and third for Eloy with two outs in the fifth — and he walks, to load the bases.

Gavin Sheets up ...

Who takes a four-ball walk to make it 3-2, Sox.

Jason Foley is in now for the Tigers, and makes a 1-2 mistake to Andrew Vaughn, who rips a grand slam into right field. It’s 7-2, Sox in the fifth.

José Ruiz takes over for Velasquez, and goes 1-2-3 in the fifth, with two strikeouts.

Ruiz is not as great in the sixth, as he loads the bases with no outs. He is replaced by Jimmy Lambert ...

... who promptly walks in a run.

A Jeimer Candelario sac fly cuts the lead to 7-4, Sox, and the Twins are finally winning against Cleveland:

José Abreu walks, and Eloy absolutely obliterates a ball for a home run to make it 9-4, Sox, in the seventh.

Seby drives a ball to left that drives in Gavin Sheets from second. It’s 10-4!

Eloy hits a ball to deep right field off of Andrew Chafin, scoring Abreu from first, and now it’s 11-4 in the eighth.

Tanner Banks was good in the seventh, but gives up a homer to Javy Báez on the first pitch of the eighth. Who cares? Sox lead, 11-5.

Tanner Banks finishes off the game with a three-out save, the first of his career. The Sox fate is in Minnesota’s hands until Tuesday, when the Sox face off against the Guardians.

Speaking the truth:

Ball go far, team go far

I wonder what the problem was up until this point???

