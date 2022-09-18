Bird App Recap: White Sox 11, Tigers 5

It’s early on a Sunday morning, but apparently it’s time for White Sox baseball, so strap in because it’s probably going to get weird again.

If the White Sox are going to make me be awake this early on a Sunday, then there should be pancakes in my belly. — jacki likes football now (@zombie_jacki) September 18, 2022

Luis Robert is still not healthy. Why don’t they put him on the IL???

Cairo on Robert: "He played yesterday, today off, tomorrow off. Hopefully we’ve got him for Tuesday. We’re just trying to make sure, two days in a row last time we did it he was a little sore, so we’re going to give him today so he can have two days off." — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 18, 2022

Joe Kelly is out on Family Medical Leave.

Prior to today’s series finale at Detroit, the #WhiteSox placed right-handed pitcher Joe Kelly on the Family Medical Leave List and recalled left-hander Tanner Banks from Class AAA Charlotte. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 18, 2022

Eloy “testing out” his legs early.

Some extra hobbling for Eloy as he beat out that infield single. Sox have two on for Sheets with two outs in the first. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) September 18, 2022

Two on, two outs, a 2-2 count and Gavin Sheets knocks in the first run of the day to make it 1-0, Sox, in the first.

Vince Velasquez starts this must-win game — and starts it terribly.

Vince Velasquez's day opens with a four-pitch walk and a two-run homer to right by Willi Castro on a 1-2 curveball.



It's 2-1 Tigers in the first — James Fegan (@JRFegan) September 18, 2022

AJ Pollock quickly ties the game back up in the second with a solo shot to right, and the game is now 2-2.

Akil Baddoo walks, but a fantastic throw by Seby Zavala catches him stealing second to end the second.

Akil Baddoo is batting .186, and VV just walked him with two outs.



Seems ungood. — jacki likes football now (@zombie_jacki) September 18, 2022

Not a whole lot doing for either side in the third and fourth, but Vinny Velo has settled down after that rough first inning.

Vince Velasquez with three scoreless frames after allowing the two-run homer in the first. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) September 18, 2022

Another double steal for Elvis Andrus and Yoán Moncada puts runners on second and third for Eloy with two outs in the fifth — and he walks, to load the bases.

Double steals in back to back games for the White Sox, both Andrus and Moncada. Moncada now has 2 stolen bases on the season. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 18, 2022

Gavin Sheets up ...

GAVIN SHEETS DO SOMETHING HERE — italian mortician addams (@marjraguso) September 18, 2022

Who takes a four-ball walk to make it 3-2, Sox.

Jason Foley is in now for the Tigers, and makes a 1-2 mistake to Andrew Vaughn, who rips a grand slam into right field. It’s 7-2, Sox in the fifth.

AV CLUB IS NOW IN SESSION — whitest sox u'know (@god_of_Flannel) September 18, 2022

José Ruiz takes over for Velasquez, and goes 1-2-3 in the fifth, with two strikeouts.

Jose Ruiz took over for Vince Velasquez (pictured), who allowed 2 runs on 3 hits and 2 BBs with 4 Ks over four innings. White Sox lead Detroit 7-2 after 5 innings. pic.twitter.com/Ywukqc9sIW — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) September 18, 2022

Ruiz is not as great in the sixth, as he loads the bases with no outs. He is replaced by Jimmy Lambert ...

bases loaded with no outs is the White Sox that I know and love. — italian mortician addams (@marjraguso) September 18, 2022

... who promptly walks in a run.

Three walks for White Sox pitching in the sixth. 7-3 lead, tying run at the plate in Haase. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 18, 2022

A Jeimer Candelario sac fly cuts the lead to 7-4, Sox, and the Twins are finally winning against Cleveland:

White Sox are winning and so are the twins, let’s keep this going!!!! — Marty Tully (@Martymart26) September 18, 2022

José Abreu walks, and Eloy absolutely obliterates a ball for a home run to make it 9-4, Sox, in the seventh.

Seby drives a ball to left that drives in Gavin Sheets from second. It’s 10-4!

Eloy hits a ball to deep right field off of Andrew Chafin, scoring Abreu from first, and now it’s 11-4 in the eighth.

Eloy Jimenez learning how to rake as a DH is a big plus.

He's been one of the best hitters in the AL in the second half. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) September 18, 2022

Just stay healthy from now on Eloy!! — Ryiin (@rfoto) September 18, 2022

Tanner Banks was good in the seventh, but gives up a homer to Javy Báez on the first pitch of the eighth. Who cares? Sox lead, 11-5.

Javy Báez swung at a Tanner Banks slider a few inches above the ground.



He hit it over the Tigers bullpen. It's 11-5 White Sox in the eighth — James Fegan (@JRFegan) September 18, 2022

Tanner Banks finishes off the game with a three-out save, the first of his career. The Sox fate is in Minnesota’s hands until Tuesday, when the Sox face off against the Guardians.

Good win for the White Sox.



*Checks Twins and Guardians score*



Hold on, Minnesota! — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) September 18, 2022

Speaking the truth:

What’s even the point of expanding the playoffs and adding more wild card teams if my teams mediocre record is still not good enough? — Unprotected_Sox (@SoxUnprotected) September 18, 2022

Ball go far, team go far

White Sox this season

27-5 when homering 2 or more times

12-1 when homering 3 or more times



Keep homering. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) September 18, 2022

I wonder what the problem was up until this point???