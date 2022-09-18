White Sox Minor League Update: September 18, 2022

An anemic offense, plus a very bad outing from Jason Bilous, conspired to turn this game into a laffer. Hey, just nine games to go, Knights!

Kyle Kubat got things off to a good start for Charlotte, throwing three innings of one-run ball. But on a day that saw just three hits (hey, ALL OF THEM for extra bases) and two walks against 12 Ks, plus 0-for-9 execution with runners in scoring position), Kubat’s start wasn’t going to be enough. And Bilous saw to that, allowing more hits than outs, more walks than outs, and even more runs than outs; all told, six Tides scored (just three earned, due to a bad throw from Zach Remillard). That put the Knights down 8-1 at the halfway point, and a glance to the final score tells you they were buried alive.

It was Lenyn Sosa’s day, really, with two hits from the 2-spot, a double and a homer.

Birmingham ended a disappointing season on a solid note, running away with a 9-2 win at Rocket City. The Project Birmingham Era ended with a 10-14 record, which doesn’t sound that bad; however, the Barons had a better record (51-63) before they transformed into a glorified instructional league team.

But the minors aren’t about wins and losses, right? Let’s celebrate a final-game win, then!

The Barons have had some unsteady starts all year, but Garrett Schoenle ended his time in B-ham on a sweet note, with four scoreless innings that chiseled his ERA down to 2.25. Boy howdy! By and large, the pen stood up well over its five innings after Schoenle.

The bats were what made this finale so much fun. The Barons clubbed 12 hits, and seven for extra bases, including homers from Tyler Osik, Adam Hackenberg and Bryan Ramos. But who had Moises Castillo as the major lumber of the game, with two singles, a double and three ribbies? Plus, JJ Muno turned thrice on base (walk, single, HBP) into three steals.

With the end of the Birmingham season, players can still be called up to Charlotte to get another week-plus of games in, and it appears that at least Oscar Colás is headed to the Knights. He DHed today, doubling and walking, and vowing never to see a Birmingham clubhouse again. (So far, we’ve also learned that Sean Burke also hopped on the bus east with Oscar.)

